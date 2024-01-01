About Cookies on This Site

DUAL lapátkazetta

Az LG kettő terelőlapos kazettás egysége a két külön terelőlapnak köszönhetően szélesebb légáramot hoz létre. Bárhol is van az egység telepítve, a szög beállításával testreszabhatja a légáramot.

Testreszabott légáramlás az innovatív DUAL lapáttal

Az LG DUAL lapátkazetta 2 külön lapáttal testre szabott légáramlást biztosít minden környezetben.

Miért éppen a DUAL Vane?

Tágabb terekbe

Még messzebbre ér

Több változatos légáramlás

Testreszabott szél

Nem számít, hova telepíti, az LG DUAL Vane optimális légáramlást biztosít

<center>Teljesítmény mód1

Teljesítmény mód

Gyorsabban éri el a célhőmérsékletet

<center>Közvetett szél1

Közvetett szél

Megakadályozza, hogy az egység közvetlenül rád fújjon

<center>Fel és le hinta1

Fel és le hinta

Bármely térben egyenletesen tartja a hőmérsékletet

<center>Közvetlen szél1

Közvetlen szél

Akár 5 métert is elérhet további alkatrészek nélkül

Az LG ThinQ ™ kezelése

A DUAL Vane kazetta mobil eszközökön keresztül figyelhető és vezérelhető az energiatakarékosság és a jobb levegőminőség biztosítása érdekében

Intelligens érzékelő

Padló hőmérséklet

Gondoskodjon erőteljes légáramlásról, amíg a kívánt hőmérsékletet a padlón sem éri el
* A padlóhőmérséklet-érzékelő opcióként megvásárolható

Emberi észlelés

Az emberek észlelésével az Emberi Észlelés funkció beállítja a légáramlást és automatikusan kikapcsol, ha a hely nincs elfoglalva.
Az emberi érzékelő opcióként megvásárolható

Új, légtisztítási funkcióval ellátott kazetta

Az LG kazettás típusú beltéri egysége légtisztítási funkcióval van ellátva. Megoldást kínál a szervezetünkre káros ultrafinom porral szemben. Ez a CAC*-tanúsítvánnyal rendelkező, nagy teljesítményű termék nagy terekben is tiszta levegőt biztosít.

*Tanúsítvánnyal rendelkező légkondicionáló berendezés szerepelt, a Korea Air Cleaning Association (Koreai Levegőtisztítási Szövetség) szigorúan ellenőrzi a légkondicionáló termékek légtisztítási funkcióját, és a megbízható termékeket tanúsítvánnyal látja el.

 

Levegőtisztítás az egészségesebb belső tér érdekében

A nagy teljesítményű, 5 fokozatú levegőtisztítás eltávolítja a kellemetlen szagokat, kórokozókat és a láthatatlan, PM 1.0 méretű finom port. Ez a szűrő vízzel tisztítható, lehetővé téve a féligáteresztő módban történő használatot.

* A légtisztító készlet opcióként megvásárolható.

Energiatakarékos

A szélesebb grill több levegőt szív be, a kibővített hőcserélő hatékonyan melegíti vagy hűti a levegőt, végül a továbbfejlesztett ventilátor erőteljesebben fúj ki több levegőt

*Az előző, 4 fokozatú kazettás modellel összehasonlítva

KETTŐS terelőlapos, 4 utas kazetta

