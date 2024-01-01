About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Mennyezetre szerelt kazettás

Az LG mennyezetre szerelt kazettás egysége komfortos és esztétikus környezetet teremt, ami tökéletes eszközzé teszi vállalkozása számára. Az LG kazettás típusú beltéri egységei tisztítják is a levegőt, ezáltal frissebb, egészségesebb környezetet teremtenek.

Mennyezetre szerelt kazettás1

Mennyezetre szerelt kazettás

A beltéri esztétika maximalizálása kényelmes környezettel

Funkciók Termékeink
Funkciók
Kapcsolat

Az új kazetta légtisztítással

Az LG kazetta típusú beltéri egység légtisztító funkcióval van felszerelve. Megoldást kínál a testünket káros ultrafinom por problémájára. Ez a CAC * tanúsítvánnyal rendelkező, nagy teljesítményű termék, amely tiszta, hűvös levegőt juttat el nagy helyére.

Az új kazetta légtisztítással1

* Minősített légkondicionáló, a Koreai Légtisztító Egyesület szigorúan teszteli a légkondicionáló termékek légtisztító funkcióját és megbízható termékeket tanúsít.

Mennyezetre szerelt kazettás1

Levegőtisztítás az egészségesebb belső tér érdekében

A nagy teljesítményű, 5 fokozatú levegőtisztítás eltávolítja a kellemetlen szagokat, kórokozókat és a láthatatlan, PM 1.0 méretű finom port. Ez a szűrő vízzel tisztítható, lehetővé téve a féligáteresztő módban történő használatot.

* A légtisztító készlet opcióként megvásárolható.

Biztosítson egészséges levegőt nagy térben

Ez nagyobb légtisztítási terület, mint a hűtési terület. 147 m2-ig terjedhet, hogy tiszta és egészséges környezetet teremtsen különböző függőleges terekben, például óvodákban, iskolákban és bevásárlóközpontokban.

Biztosítson egészséges levegőt nagy térben1

* A levegőtisztítási funkció lefedettségi területe belső környezettől függően változhat.

Valós idejű levegőminőség-figyelés

Valós idejű felügyelet vezeték nélküli vagy vezetékes távirányítóval, panel LED-lámpával és okos telefonnal

Kényelmes rögzítés és leválasztás

Könnyebb telepítés a beltéri egység testéhez történő rögzítéssel.

Automatikus magasságrács

Az automatikus magasságrács lehetővé teszi a szűrő egyszerű tisztítását a 4 pontos tartószerkezettel, az automatikus szintezéssel és az automatikus leállítás érzékelésével, valamint a felhasználó szintjén található memóriával.

Biztosítson egészséges levegőt nagy térben1

Független lapátvezérlés1

Független lapátvezérlés

A független lapátkezelési funkció külön motorokat használ, lehetővé téve mind a négy lapát független vezérlését.

6 lépéses lapátvezérlés

A légáramlás irányának egyirányú kazettával történő szabályozásának 6 különböző lépése van. Ezen kívül van egy lapátja az automatikus lengéshez, amely a bal és a jobb oldal között mozog akár 120 fokkal.

6 lépéses lapátvezérlés1

Minimalizált magasság

Az 1 utas kazetták magassága 132 mm, ami ideális megoldást jelent korlátozott helyen történő telepítéshez.

Rugalmas telepítés

Az 1 utas kazetta ellenőrzéséhez való hozzáféréshez nincs szükség további csatornázott helyre, ami a telepítési környezetet bonyolulttá teszi.

 

Mennyezetre szerelt kazetta sorban

Biztosítson egészséges levegőt nagy térben1

A képen egy ember egy okostelefont tart a kezében, amelynek képernyőjén az LG weboldala látható.

Vásárlással kapcsolatos kérdés

Forduljon hozzánk vásárlással kapcsolatos kérdésével, ha további tájékoztatásra van szüksége a termékről, és mi hamarosan felvesszük Önnel a kapcsolatot.

Vásárlással kapcsolatos kérdés TOVÁBBI INFORMÁCIÓK