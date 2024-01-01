About Cookies on This Site

Mennyezetről függesztett és padlón álló kialakításban is használható egység

Az LG mennyezetről függesztett és padlón álló kialakításban is használható egysége nagy hűtési és hűtési teljesítményt biztosít, emellett modern megjelenésével bármilyen típusú helyisége tökéletesen illeszkedik.

Falra szerelhető egység1

Mennyezetről függesztett és padlón álló kialakításban is használható egység

A modern és ízléses esztétika tökéletesen illeszkedik a beltéri környezetbe

Funkciók Termékeink
Funkciók
Kapcsolat
Differenciált tervezés

Differenciált tervezés

A mennyezetre szerelt egység díjnyertes eleganciája a lenyűgöző V alakú kialakítással és fekete lapáttal rendelkezik.

Erőteljes hűtés és fűtés

Erőteljes hűtés és fűtés

Erőteljes hűtési és fűtési teljesítménye nagy területeken történő működést tesz lehetővé. A levegő áramlása akár 15 m-re is elérheti a légkondicionálót.

Két termisztoros vezérlés (opcionális)

Két termisztoros vezérlés (opcionális)

Az opcionális központ egy második termisztort tartalmaz, amely lehetővé teszi a beltéri hőmérséklet pontos ellenőrzését több helyről.

Egyszerű telepítés és karbantartás

 

A telepítés sebességét és könnyebbségét az egygombos be- és kimeneti szűrőszerkezet és az egyszerűsített kétrészes szűrő javítja, amely kicsúszik a könnyű tisztítás és karbantartás érdekében.

Esztétikai tervezés1

Mennyezetről függesztett és padlón álló kialakításban is használható egységcsalád

A képen egy ember egy okostelefont tart a kezében, amelynek képernyőjén az LG weboldala látható.

Vásárlással kapcsolatos kérdés

Forduljon hozzánk vásárlással kapcsolatos kérdésével, ha további tájékoztatásra van szüksége a termékről, és mi hamarosan felvesszük Önnel a kapcsolatot.

Vásárlással kapcsolatos kérdés TOVÁBBI INFORMÁCIÓK