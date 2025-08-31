Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG XBOOM CK43N

Jellemzők

Galéria

Műszaki adatok

Vélemények

Hol kapható?

Támogatás

LG XBOOM CK43N

LG XBOOM CK43N

CK43N
  • elölnézet
  • 45 fokos nézet a jobb oldallal előre
  • 45 fokos nézet a bal oldallal előre
  • multimédiás vevőegység átlós felülnézetben
  • multimédiás vevőegység elülső nézete
  • multimédiás vevőegység hátulsó nézete
elölnézet
45 fokos nézet a jobb oldallal előre
45 fokos nézet a bal oldallal előre
multimédiás vevőegység átlós felülnézetben
multimédiás vevőegység elülső nézete
multimédiás vevőegység hátulsó nézete

Fő tulajdonságok

  • Több bemenet
  • Dupla forgó kerekek
  • Vezeték nélküli összekapcsolás
  • Multi Jukebox
  • TV hang szinkronizálása
Több

Az LG XBOOM CK43N elülső nézete. Mögöttük egy neonszínű hanggrafika jön fel a horizontról.

LG XBOOM CK43N

Lendítse fel a partyt

Engedje, hogy átjárja a ritmus. Az LG XBOOM CK43N az Ön partyjaihoz készült erőteljes basszussal és többfunkciós készülék összekapcsolhatósággal.

Az LG XBOOM CK43N elülső nézete. A két USB port nagyítva látható. A termék mögött a partizók sziluettjei láthatók.

Több bemenet

Játssza le zenéjét könnyedén

A hangszórórendszer támogatja a sztereó bemenetet, valamint két USB portot, így készen áll a különböző zenék könnyed lejátszására.

csak szöveg

Dupla forgó kerekek

Vegye át az irányítást a party felett

Szabályozza könnyedén a hangerőt és a hangsávot a vízszintes főegység elülső részén lévő, simán forgó kerekekkel. 

CK43N felső nézete. Rózsaszín és kék neon grafikák az iker forgó kerekek körül. A bal oldali kerékkel zenét kereshet, a jobb oldalival a hangerőt szabályozhatja.

Vezeték nélküli összekapcsolás

Erősítse fel a bulit

Csatlakoztasson két LG XBOOM party hangszórót, hogy növelje a party zene hangját. A hangot mixelheti és összeillesztheti bármilyen kompatibilis hangszóróval is.

Bal oldalon az LG XBOOM CK43N átlós képe és a jobb oldalon egy átlós képen az OK99M. Neon grafika kapcsolja össze a két terméket és együtt 2100 Watt-os hangot produkálnak.

Multi Jukebox

Készítse el lejátszási listáját a barátaival

Akár három eszközt is csatlakoztathat a hangszóróhoz Bluetooth kapcsolattal. Állítson össze egy lejátszási listát menet közben, és vezérelje azt zökkenőmentesen, megszakítások nélkül.

Egy okostelefon az LG XBOOM CK43N eszközön két másik okostelefon keringve körülötte. A két okostelefon között Bluetooth logó látható.

TV hang szinkronizálás

Merüljön el a szórakozásban

Élvezze kedvenc TV műsorait, sporteseményeit vagy filmjeit erőteljes hanggal. Nincs szükség vezetékekre a hangszórók LG TV-hez való csatlakoztatásához, valamint a hangerőt egyszerűen beállíthatja a TV távirányítóval.

LG CK43N egy nappaliban. A hangszóró felett egy LG TV függ a falon egy mozijelenettel.

Nyomtatás

Összes adat

MEGFELELŐSÉGI NYILATKOZAT

TOVÁBBI MEGFELELŐSÉGI NYILATKOZAT
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
A tartozékokra vonatkozó biztonsági információkat a termék biztonsági információi között találja, azokat külön nem bocsátjuk rendelkezésre.

Vásárlóink véleménye

Hol kapható?

Webáruházak és boltok listája, ahol a termék kapható

Az LG ajánlatai Önnek