  Elölnézet minden világítással. A dinamikus pixeles világítópanelen a következő szöveg látható: XBOOM.
Elölnézet minden világítással. A dinamikus pixeles világítópanelen a következő szöveg látható: XBOOM.
Fő tulajdonságok

  • 250 W teljesítmény és 8 colos mélysugárzó - töltsd meg a helyszínt mindent betöltő hangzással
  • Dinamikus pixelvilágítás és többszínű gyűrűs világítás - Világítsd meg a bulit
  • Teleszkópos fogantyú és kerekek - bárhová magaddal viheted
  • 20 órás akkumulátor-üzemidő - Bármikor élvezheted a zenét
  • Mikrofon és gitár bemenet - énekelj együtt a zenével
  • IPX4 védettség - elviseli a ráfröccsenő folyadékokat
Több
Digital Trends Ajánlások díja logó

Díj

Digital Trends

Karaoke parti kerekeken

Az LG XBOOM XL7S a színpadon áll, és piros-narancs színátmenetes világítása be van kapcsolva. A színpad mögött az emberek élvezik a zenét.




Merésznek hangzik
Hangosan játszik

Dobd fel a bulit az LG XBOOM XL7S segítségével.
Kivételesen erőteljes hangzást és különféle szórakoztató eszközöket biztosít.

Short design film of LG XBOOM XL7S. Play the video.

LG XBOOM XL7S a végtelen térben. A falon a hangot jelképező grafika látható. A hangfal közepén egy 8 colos óriás mélysugárzó van felnagyítva, hogy a 250 W-os, erőteljes hangzásra felhívja a figyelmet. A hanghullámok a mélysugárzóból lépnek ki.

Egyetlen óriási mélysugárzó

Mely erős basszust biztosít

Az LG XBOOM XL7S egy 8 colos óriás mélysugárzóval rendelkezik. Erőteljesebb basszusa mély és merész hangzást nyújt a közönség számára.
Dinamikus basszusoptimalizáló

Érezd a ritmust még alacsony hangerő mellett is

Mindig lendületes basszust tapasztalhatsz. A dinamikus basszusoptimalizáló segítségével kiegyensúlyozott hangzást élvezhetsz a basszus torzítása nélkül.

*A hangzás a hangforrástól függően változhat.

2,5 colos dóm magassugárzók

Éles és tiszta hangzás

Akár bent, akár kint hallgatsz zenét, a magas frekvenciájú hangok tisztán szólnak. A jó hangzásról kettő 2,5 colos dóm magassugárzó gondoskodik.

*A kép csupán szemléltetési célokat szolgál.

A hangszóró elölnézete. A világítás egyes részeinek ismertetésére egy-egy vonal szolgál. Felül és alul dupla stroboszkópos világítás. Középen a rózsaszín és ciánkék színátmenetes, többszínű gyűrűs világítás be van kapcsolva. Fent dinamikus pixelvilágítás, mely kaktuszt jelenít meg.

XBOOM partivilágítás

Tedd lebilincselővé a bulit

Az LG XBOOM partivilágítás varázslatos bulit teremt. Létrehozhatsz egy parti fényshow-t, miközben szöveggel vagy animációval is meghökkentheted a résztvevőket. A mutatós dupla stroboszkópos világítás magával ragadja a közönséget.

Közelkép a dinamikus pixelvilágításról. Megjeleníti a Dance! szöveget. Alul a narancssárga, többszínű gyűrűs világítás be van kapcsolva. A hangszóró mögött emberek táncolnak a tengerparton.

Dinamikus pixelvilágítás

Izgalom kifejezése szöveges üzemmódban

Tapasztald meg a fejlődést az LG XBOOM XL7S segítségével. LED panel a szöveg megjelenítéséhez. Írd be üzeneted az XBOOM App segítségével.

*IPX4-es besorolású, édesvízben tesztelt kivitel. A hangszórót vízbe meríteni tilos. Óvatosan használja vízfelszínek, például úszómedencék vagy az óceán közelében.

Text is placed on the purple gradient area, below there is a diagonal black colored area. The speaker is placed in between, showing dynamic pixel lighting and multi color ring lighting.

Dinamikus pixelvilágítás

A Pixel Art nagyon szórakoztató

A dinamikus pixelvilágítás animációs előbeállításokat is kínál. Színes mintákat, vizuális ekvalizert vagy karaktereket jeleníthetsz meg a LED-panelen.

Само текст

Többszínű gyűrűs világítás

Legyél még ünnepibb a gyűrűs világítással

Az LG XBOOM XL7S egy ütemvezérelt fényjátékot mutat be – a többszínű gyűrűs világítást. A fény a zenével együtt táncol, és dinamikus energiát hoz a buliba.

Testreszabhatod a parti megvilágítását

A XBOOM alkalmazásban használd az „Én választásom” (My Pick) lehetőséget, és személyre szabhatod a saját bulifényeid. Animációt is választhatsz, vagy üzenetet írhatsz a közönség számára, hogy kétszeresen feldobd a mókát.

Képernyőfelvétel az XBOOM alkalmazásról. Az alkalmazáson keresztül testre szabhatod a világítást.

Az LG XBOOM XL7S szemléltető képei. Fent emberek sziluettje látható, valamint egy nő, aki a teleszkópos fogantyú és a kerekek segítségével könnyedén mozgatja a hangszórót. A hangszóró és a teleszkópos fogantyú felülnézete. Az emberek medencés partin szórakoznak, mögöttük két LG XBOOM XL7S látható hangot jelképező grafikával. A hangszóró hátulnézetből és a tengerparton ugráló emberek láthatók, valamint egy közeli felvétel a kerékről.

*A képek csupán szemléltetési célokat szolgálnak. A tényleges termék a termékfejlesztés miatt eltérhet.
**IPX4-es besorolású, édesvízben tesztelt kivitel. A hangszórót vízbe meríteni tilos. Óvatosan használja vízfelszínek, például úszómedencék vagy az óceán közelében.

Egy nő énekel.

Mikrofon- és gitárbemenet

Adj saját koncertet

A LG XBOOM XL7S segítségével karaokévá alakíthatod az eseményt. Csatlakoztasd a mikrofonod, és énekelj a szívedből. Egy gitárt is csatlakoztathatsz, és saját akusztikus koncertet adhatsz.

Emberek élvezik az LG XBOOM XL7S segítségével adott akusztikus koncertet. A kép alatt gitár látható

Vidd magaddal mindenhová,
Élvezd bármikor

Bárhová is menj, az LG XBOOM XL7S segítségével megoszthatod a zenét. Úgy építették, hogy a szabadban is megállja a helyét, így mindenhová gond nélkül veled utazhat.

Fogd és vidd

A teleszkópos fogantyúval és kerekekkel az LG XBOOM XL7S szállítása rendkívül egyszerűvé vált. Hátra is dönthető, ezáltal úgy szállíthatod, mint egy poggyászt.

IPX4 vízállósági besorolás

Az LG XBOOM XL7S megfelel az IPX4 vízállósági besorolásnak; fröccsenés ellen védett kivitel.

*IPX4-es besorolású, édesvízben tesztelt kivitel. A hangszórót vízbe meríteni tilos. Óvatosan használja vízfelszínek, például úszómedencék vagy az óceán közelében.

20 órás akkumulátor-üzemidő

Az LG XBOOM XL7S hosszú akkumulátor-üzemidővel rendelkezik, így bármikor aggodalom nélkül felhangosíthatod a zenét.

*A 20 órás akkumulátor-üzemidő 50%-os hangerőn és világítás nélküli használaton alapul. Az akkumulátor élettartama a használat, a beállítások és a környezeti feltételek függvényében változik.

Összes adat

HANGSZÓRÓ

  • Magassugárzó egység típusa

    Cone

  • Mélysugárzó egység

    8" x 1

  • Magassugárzó egység mérete

    2.5" x 1

KAPCSOLÓDÁS

  • Bluetooth Verzió

    5.1

  • USB

    1

GENERAL

  • Csatornák száma

    2.1ch (2Way)

  • Kimeneti teljesítmény

    250 W

EQ

  • Sound Boost

    Igen

  • Alapértelmezett

    Igen

  • Custom EQ(App)

    Igen

AUDIO FORMAT

  • SBC

    Igen

  • AAC

    Igen

TÁPEGYSÉG

  • AC Adapter Jack

    Igen

AKKUMULÁTOR

  • Akkumulátor töltési idő (Óra)

    3.5

  • Akkumulátor idő (Óra)

    20

ENERGIAFELHASZNÁLÁS

  • Bekapcsolt mód

    65 W

  • Készenléti mód

    0.5 W

KÉNYELEM

  • Multipoint

    Igen

  • Wireless party link (Dual mode)

    Igen

  • Wireless party link (Multi mode)

    Igen

  • Frissítéskezelő (FOTA)

    Igen

  • Bluetooth App (Android/iOS)

    Igen

  • Lighting

    Igen

  • Víz/fröccsenésálló

    IPX4

  • Akkumulátor visszajelző

    Igen

  • Biztonsági zár

    Igen

MÉRETEK (SZÉXMAXMÉ)

  • Hangszóró

    310 x 700 x 316 mm

  • Doboz

    812 x 436 x 380 mm

SÚLY

  • Nettó tömeg

    15,5 kg

  • Bruttó Tömeg

    18,5 kg

TARTOZÉK

  • Jótállási jegy

    Igen

  • AC Adapter

    Igen

MEGFELELŐSÉGI NYILATKOZAT

TOVÁBBI MEGFELELŐSÉGI NYILATKOZAT
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
A tartozékokra vonatkozó biztonsági információkat a termék biztonsági információi között találja, azokat külön nem bocsátjuk rendelkezésre.

