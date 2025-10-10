About Cookies on This Site

Egyajtós hűtőszekrény, DoorCooling+™ technológia, 386L kapacitás
GLT51MCGSF.pdf
Energiaosztály : HU
Termékinformációs adatlap

Egyajtós hűtőszekrény, DoorCooling+™ technológia, 386L kapacitás

GLT51MCGSF
Elölnézet
Elölnézet, minden ajtó nyitva, élelmiszerekkel
Elölnézet, minden ajtó nyitva, élelmiszerek nélkül
Fiók közeli nézet
Fiók közeli nézet
Jégkocka tálca, 1-es nézet
Jégkocka tálca, 2-es nézet
Fiók közeli nézet
Fiók közeli nézet
Bal oldali nézet, nyitott ajtóval élelmiszerekkel
Bal oldali nézet, nyitott ajtóval élelmiszerek nélkül
Jobb oldali nézet
Bal oldali nézet
Oldal nézet
Hátoldal
Fő tulajdonságok

  • LinearCooling™
  • DoorCooling+™
  • Moist Balance Crisper™
  • 386L extra nagy kapacitás
  • Tökéletes illeszkedés a konyhabútorba
  • Smart Inverter Compressor™
Több
Az LG fagyasztó- és hűtőszekrény szemből nézve, tökéletesen beillesztve egy modern konyhába.

Az LG fagyasztó- és hűtőszekrény szemből nézve, tökéletesen beillesztve egy modern konyhába.

A frissesség tökéletes megjelenésbe zárva 

A hűtőszekrényt úgy tervezték, hogy maximális funkcionalitás mellett minden eleme eleganciát sugározzon konyhájában.

*A kép illusztráció, a tényleges termék a fotótól eltérhet.

Zöld saláta, piros paradicsom és fényes áfonya frissen megmosva mozog három közeli videóban.

LinearCooling™

Megőrzi a gyümölcsök és zöldségek valódi frissességét

LinearCooling™ technológia csökkenti a hőmérséklet-ingadozásokat, így akár 7 napig is képes megőrizni az élelmiszerek frissességét.

*A TÜV Rheinland teszt eredményei alapján, melynek során az LG saját mérési módszerét használva azt vizsgálták, hogy a frissentartó fiókba helyezett pak choi (bordáskel) mennyi idő alatt veszíti el súlyának 5%-át az LGE Linear Cooling technológiával felszerelt GSXV91NSAE modell esetén. Az eredmény az aktuális használat függvényében eltérő lehet.

A DoorCooling+™ segíti az egyenletesebb és gyorsabb hűtést.

A DoorCooling+™ segíti az egyenletesebb és gyorsabb hűtést.

DoorCooling+™

Egyenletesebb és Gyorsabb hűtés

Az egyenletes és gyors hűtésnek köszönhetően az élelmiszerek frissek, az italok kellemesen hűsítők lesznek a hűtő bármely polcán.

*TÜV Rheinland teszt alapján, melynek során az LG saját mérési módszerét használva az LG DoorCooling+™ funkció nélküli R327S és a DoorCooling+™ funkciós GLT51PZGSZ modellek esetén azt vizsgálták, hogy mennyi időre van szükség ahhoz, hogy az ajtóra szerelt kosárban a hőmérséklet 25°C-ról 5°C-ra csökkenjen.

A kép illusztráció, a termék a valóságban eltérő lehet. A DoorCooling⁺™ az ajtó kinyitásakor leáll.

A Moist Balance Crisper™ egy speciálisan bordázott felületű rekesz, amely optimális szinten tartja a páratartalmat.
Moist Balance Crisper™

A nedvességtartalom megőrzése a ropogós falatokért

A Moist Balance Crisper™ egy speciálisan bordázott felületű rekesz, amely optimális szinten tartja a páratartalmat. Segítségével tovább maradnak frissek a gyümölcsök és ropogósak a zöldségek.
A hűtőszekrény extra nagy kapacitása elegendő helyet biztosít minden finomság számára.
Extra nagy kapacitás

Nagyobb belső tér, Több tárolóhely

A hűtőszekrény extra nagy 386 literes kapacitása elegendő helyet biztosít minden finomság számára.

*A kép illusztráció, a tényleges termék a fotótól eltérhet.

A hűtőszekrény láthatóan tökéletesen illeszkedik a konyhabútorba.

Tökéletes illeszkedés

A beépíthető készülékekhez hasonló megjelenés

A sík ajtó és a konyhaszekrénybe akadálytalanul beilleszkedő kialakítás a beépíthető készülékekhez hasonló megjelenést kölcsönöz.

Sík oldalfalak a tökéletes illesztkedésért

Tökéletesen illeszkedik a konyhabútorba a letisztult, minimalista megjelenés érdekében.

Sík ajtófelület

A sík ajtónak köszönhetően szinte a beépíthetó készülékekkel azonos megjelenést kölcsönöz.

Kopp-Stop ajtónyitás

Kopp-Stop ajtónyitás technikának hála, szinte közvetlenül a bútor fala mellé helyezhető.

Sík oldalfalak a tökéletes illesztkedésért

Tökéletesen illeszkedik a konyhabútorba a letisztult, minimalista megjelenés érdekében.

A sík ajtónak köszönhetően szinte a beépíthetó készülékekkel azonos megjelenést kölcsönöz.

Sík ajtófelület

A sík ajtónak köszönhetően szinte a beépíthetó készülékekkel azonos megjelenést kölcsönöz.

Kopp-Stop ajtónyitás technikának hála, szinte közvetlenül a bútor fala mellé helyezhető.

Kopp-Stop ajtónyitás

Kopp-Stop ajtónyitás technikának hála, szinte közvetlenül a bútor fala mellé helyezhető.

*A kép illusztráció, a tényleges termék a fotótól eltérhet.

A Smart Inverter Kompresszor 10 év garancia piktogram a Smart Inverter Kompresszor piktogram mellett
Smart Inverter Compressor™

Eneregiatakarékos és Megbízható 10 év garanciával

Az LG Smart Inverter Compressor™ energiatakarékos és tartós működést garantál, amivel nem csupán a pénztárcánkat, hanem a bolygónkat is óvja. Az LG Smart Inverter Kompresszorra 10 év garanciát vállalunk.*

*10 év garancia a Smart Inverter Kompresszorra (alkatrész garancia).

Összegzés

Nyomtatás

MÉRETEK

GLT51MCGSF
Teljes nettó űrtartalom (liter)
386
Termék méretei (Szé x Ma x Mé mm)
595 x 1 860 x 707
Energiaosztály
D (A - G skálán)
Kompresszor típusa
Smart Inverter kompresszor

Legfontosabb műszaki adatok

  • Űrtartalom (l) - ISO nettó - Teljes nettó űrtartalom (liter)

    386

  • MÉRET ÉS SÚLY - Termék méretei (Szé x Ma x Mé mm)

    595 x 1 860 x 707

  • TELJESÍTMÉNY - Energiafogyasztás (kWh/év)

    97

  • MŰSZAKI ALAPADATOK - Energiaosztály

    D (A - G skálán)

  • INTELLIGENS FUNKCIÓK - ThinQ - Wifi funkcióval

    Nem

  • Design - Ajtófront színe

    Matt fekete

Összes adat

MŰSZAKI ALAPADATOK

  • Terméktípus

    Hűtőszekrény

  • Szabványos/Pult mélység

    Pult mélység

  • Energiaosztály

    D (A - G skálán)

ŰRTARTALOM (L) - ISO NETTÓ

  • Teljes nettó űrtartalom (liter)

    386

  • Hűtő kapacitás (L)

    386

KIJELZŐ

  • Belső LED kijelző

    Igen (Belső kijelző)

MÉRET ÉS SÚLY

  • Termék súlya (kg)

    75

  • Magasság zsanérral együtt (mm)

    1 862

  • Magasság (mm)

    1 860

  • Mélység fogantyúval együtt (mm)

    707

  • Mélység ajtó nélkül (mm)

    600

  • Termék méretei (Szé x Ma x Mé mm)

    595 x 1 860 x 707

JELLEMZŐK

  • Door Cooling+™

    Igen

  • LINEAR Cooling™

    Igen

JÉG ÉS VÍZADAGOLÓ

  • Manuális jégkészítő

    Nem

  • Vízadagoló

    Nem

DESIGN

  • Ajtó anyaga

    VCM

  • Ajtófront színe

    Matt fekete

  • Metal Fresh

    Nem

  • Fogantyú típusa

    Fogantyú könnyített nyitással

TELJESÍTMÉNY

  • Energiafogyasztás (kWh/év)

    97

  • Klíma osztály

    SN-T

  • Zajszint (dB)

    37

  • Zajszint (osztály)

    C (A - G skálán)

HŰTŐ RÉSZ

  • Átlátszó ajtókosár

    5

  • Hűtőszekrény-világítás

    Felső LED

  • Edzett üveg polcok

    4

  • Snack/sajt rekesz

    Nem

  • Zöldség/Gyümölcs tároló fiókok

    Igen (2 db)

  • Bortartó

    Teljes szélességű

  • Többszörös légáráam

    Igen

  • Pure N Fresh

    Nem

INTELLIGENS FUNKCIÓK

  • Smart Diagnosis - Öndiagnosztika

    Igen

  • ThinQ - Wifi funkcióval

    Nem

EAN KÓD

  • EAN kód

    8806096123744

MEGFELELŐSÉGI NYILATKOZAT

TOVÁBBI MEGFELELŐSÉGI NYILATKOZAT
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
A tartozékokra vonatkozó biztonsági információkat a termék biztonsági információi között találja, azokat külön nem bocsátjuk rendelkezésre.

