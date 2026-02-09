About Cookies on This Site

Felülfagyasztós hűtőszekrény, 217L kapacitás

MEZ68817547 GTBV22PYNJ.pdf
Energiaosztály : HU
Termékinformációs adatlap
MEZ68817547 GTBV22PYNJ.pdf
Energiaosztály : HU
Termékinformációs adatlap

Felülfagyasztós hűtőszekrény, 217L kapacitás

GTBV22PYNJ
GTBV22PYNJ felülfagyasztós hűtőszekrény, elölnézet
GTBV22PYNJ felülfagyasztós hűtő, nyitott hűtő- és fagyasztóajtóval
GTBV22PYNJ hűtőgép, résnyire nyitott ajtóval
GTBV22PYNJ hűtőszekrény, nyitott fagyasztóajtóval
GTBV22PYNJ hűtő fagyasztó része, közeli kép
GTBV22PYNJ átlós kép, nyitott hűtő- és fagyasztóajtóval
GTBV22PYNJ nyitott hűtőajtóval, közeli
GTBV22PYNJ hűtő, nyitott hűtőajtóval Fresh Zone fiókkal
GTBV22PYNJ nyitott hűtő enyhén elforgatva
GTBV22PYNJ felülfagyasztós hűtő ajtóval enyhén balra forgatva
GTBV22PYNJ felülfagyasztós hűtő ajtóval enyhén jobbra forgatva
GTBV22PYNJ felülfagyasztós hűtő átlós nézet zárt ajtókkal
GTBV22PYNJ átlós nézet enyhén ajtóval balra forgatva
GTBV22PYNJ felülfagyasztós hűtő oldalnézet, ajtóval balra
Fő tulajdonságok

  • Multi Air Flow
  • Smart Inverter Kompresszor
  • LED világítás
Nyitott LG felülfagyasztós hűtőszekrény, Multi Air Flow hűtéssel, gyors és egyenletes hűtést jelző keringő nyilakkal.
Multi Air Flow

Gyors és Egyenletes hűtés

A hideglevegő a hűtőszekrény minden pontjára eljut a többszörös levegőkeringetésnek köszönhetően.

A kép illusztráció, az adott termék valóságban eltérő lehet.

LG Smart Inverter kompresszor és 10 éves garancia ikonok

Smart Inverter Kompresszor

Energiatakarékos és Tartós

Az LG Smart Inverter Kompresszor energiahatékony, tartós és csendes működést garantál. Az LG Smart Inverter Kompresszorra 10 év garanciát vállalunk.*

*10 év garancia a Smart Inverter Kompresszorra (alkatrész garancia).

LED panelvilágítás egy LG hűtőszekrényben, energiatakarékos megvilágítással.

LED világítás

Energiatakarékos és Hosszabb élettartam

A LED világító panel működése energiatakarékosabb és élettartama hosszabb, mint a hagyományos izzós belső világítás.

Összegzés

Nyomtatás

MÉRETEK

Az LG felülfagyasztós hűtőszekrény méretei elölnézetben és oldalnézetben: magasság, szélesség, mélység.
Teljes nettó űrtartalom (liter)
217
Termék méretei (Szé x Ma x Mé mm)
555 x 1 445 x 637
ENERGIAOSZTÁLY
E (A - G skálán)
KOMPRESSZOR TÍPUSA
Smart Inverter Kompresszor

Legfontosabb műszaki adatok

  • Űrtartalom (l) - ISO nettó - Teljes nettó űrtartalom (liter)

    217

  • MÉRET ÉS SÚLY - Termék méretei (Szé x Ma x Mé mm)

    555 x 1 445 x 637

  • TELJESÍTMÉNY - Energiafogyasztás (kWh/év)

    199

  • MŰSZAKI ALAPADATOK - Energiaosztály

    E (A - G skálán)

  • TELJESÍTMÉNY - Kompresszor típusa

    Smart Inverter kompresszor

  • JELLEMZŐK - Door-in-Door™

    Nem

  • INTELLIGENS FUNKCIÓK - ThinQ - Wifi funkcióval

    Nem

  • Design - Ajtófront színe

    Hamvas matt ezüst

Összes adat

MŰSZAKI ALAPADATOK

  • Terméktípus

    Felülfagyasztós

  • Energiaosztály

    E (A - G skálán)

ŰRTARTALOM (L) - ISO NETTÓ

  • Teljes nettó űrtartalom (liter)

    217

  • Nettó fagyasztó űrtartalom (liter)

    56

  • Hűtő kapacitás (L)

    161

KIJELZŐ

  • Expressz fagyasztás

    Igen

MÉRET ÉS SÚLY

  • Termék súlya csomagolással (kg)

    50

  • Termék súlya (kg)

    46

  • Magasság zsanérral együtt (mm)

    1 445

  • Magasság (mm)

    1 420

  • Mélység fogantyúval együtt (mm)

    637

  • Mélység ajtó nélkül (mm)

    551

  • Termék méretei (Szé x Ma x Mé mm)

    555 x 1 445 x 637

JELLEMZŐK

  • Door Cooling+™

    Nem

  • Door-in-Door™

    Nem

  • LINEAR Cooling™

    Igen

JÉG ÉS VÍZADAGOLÓ

  • Manuális jégkészítő

    Manuális jégkészítő

  • Vízadagoló

    Nem

  • Automatikus jégkészítő

    Nem

DESIGN

  • Ajtó anyaga

    PET

  • Ajtófront színe

    Hamvas matt ezüst

  • Fogantyú típusa

    Rejtett fogantyú

TELJESÍTMÉNY

  • Kompresszor típusa

    Smart Inverter kompresszor

  • Energiafogyasztás (kWh/év)

    199

  • Klíma osztály

    SN-T

  • Zajszint (osztály)

    B (A - G skálán)

HŰTŐ RÉSZ

  • Átlátszó ajtókosár

    1 teljes + 1 nagy

  • Hűtőszekrény-világítás

    Felső LED

  • Edzett üveg polcok

    1

  • Zöldség/Gyümölcs tároló fiókok

    Igen (1 db)

  • Friss 0-s zóna

    Nem

  • Többszörös légáráam

    Igen

  • Pure N Fresh

    Nem

INTELLIGENS FUNKCIÓK

  • Smart Diagnosis - Öndiagnosztika

    Nem

  • ThinQ - Wifi funkcióval

    Nem

EAN KÓD

  • EAN kód

    8806096496725

FAGYASZTÓ RÉSZ

  • Edzett üveg polcok

    1

MEGFELELŐSÉGI NYILATKOZAT

TOVÁBBI MEGFELELŐSÉGI NYILATKOZAT
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
A tartozékokra vonatkozó biztonsági információkat a termék biztonsági információi között találja, azokat külön nem bocsátjuk rendelkezésre.
Ha többet szeretne megtudni arról, hogyan kezeli ez a termék az adatokat és milyen jogai vannak felhasználóként, kérjük, látogasson el a „Adatkezelés és specifikációk” oldalra: LG Privacy

