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Négyajtós hűtőszekrény, DoorCooling+™ és ThinQ™ technológia, 645L kapacitás

GMF960EV2E_Eneygy label.pdf
Energiaosztály : HU
Termékinformációs adatlap
GMF960EV2E_Eneygy label.pdf
Energiaosztály : HU
Termékinformációs adatlap

Négyajtós hűtőszekrény, DoorCooling+™ és ThinQ™ technológia, 645L kapacitás

GMF960EV2E
GMF960EV2E, nagy kapacitású négyajtós, LG hűtőszekrény, elölnézet.
GMF960EV2E hűtőgép, elölnézet, minden ajtó nyitva, élelmiszerekkel
GMF960EV2E hűtőszekrény, Elölnézet, minden ajtó nyitva, élelmiszerek nélkül
GMF960EV2E hűtő, elölnézet, csak a felső ajtó nyitva, élelmiszerekkel
GMF960EV2E hűtő, elölnézet, csak a felső ajtó nyitva, élelmiszerekkel nélkül
GMF960EV2E hűtő vízadagolója, közeli kép.
GMF960EV2E hűtőszekrény, fogantyú közeli nézet
GMF960EV2E Big Fresh Zone Fiókok, közeli enyhe oldalnézet.
GMF960EV2E Big Fresh Zone Fiókok, közeli nézet.
GMF960EV2E hűtőgép, DoorCooling+™ technológiával és felső LED világítással.
GMF960EV2E hűtő, nyitott hűtőajtóval, élelmiszerekkel
GMF960EV2E hűtő, nyitott hűtőajtóval.
GMF960EV2E hűtő, enyhe oldalnézet ajtóval jobbra
GMF960EV2E hűtő, enyhe oldalnézet ajtóval balra
GMF960EV2E hűtő oldalnézet, ajtóval balra
GMF960EV2E, nagy kapacitású négyajtós, LG hűtőszekrény, elölnézet.
GMF960EV2E hűtőgép, elölnézet, minden ajtó nyitva, élelmiszerekkel
GMF960EV2E hűtőszekrény, Elölnézet, minden ajtó nyitva, élelmiszerek nélkül
GMF960EV2E hűtő, elölnézet, csak a felső ajtó nyitva, élelmiszerekkel
GMF960EV2E hűtő, elölnézet, csak a felső ajtó nyitva, élelmiszerekkel nélkül
GMF960EV2E hűtő vízadagolója, közeli kép.
GMF960EV2E hűtőszekrény, fogantyú közeli nézet
GMF960EV2E Big Fresh Zone Fiókok, közeli enyhe oldalnézet.
GMF960EV2E Big Fresh Zone Fiókok, közeli nézet.
GMF960EV2E hűtőgép, DoorCooling+™ technológiával és felső LED világítással.
GMF960EV2E hűtő, nyitott hűtőajtóval, élelmiszerekkel
GMF960EV2E hűtő, nyitott hűtőajtóval.
GMF960EV2E hűtő, enyhe oldalnézet ajtóval jobbra
GMF960EV2E hűtő, enyhe oldalnézet ajtóval balra
GMF960EV2E hűtő oldalnézet, ajtóval balra

Fő tulajdonságok

  • LinearCooling™
  • DoorCooling⁺™
  • UVnano™
  • Lineáris Inverter Kompresszor
  • LG ThinQ™ WiFi funkcióval
Több

A hűtés új szintje

Az új prémium négyajtós hűtőszekrény új szintre emeli a hűtési technológiát és a hűtő letisztult megjelenését. A LinearCooling™ és a DoorCooling⁺™ technológiáknak köszönhetően gyorsabban és egyenletesen hűt, így őrízve meg az ételek frisseségét. A részletek és a tágas belsőtér modern, egyben elegáns külsőt és belsőt teremt.

Friss zöldségek és gyümölcsök

LinearCooling™ és DoorCooling⁺™

A hőmérséklet-ingadozások csökkentésével az LG LinearCooling™ tovább tartja frissen ételeit.

*A képek és videók illusztrációk, az adott termék valóságban eltérő lehet.

LinearCooling™

Megőrzi a gyümölcsök és zöldségek valódi frissességét

LinearCooling™ technológia csökkenti a hőmérséklet-ingadozásokat, így akár 7 napig is képes megőrizni az élelmiszerek frissességét.*

*A TÜV Rheinland teszt eredményei alapján, melynek során az LG saját mérési módszerét használva azt vizsgálták, hogy a frissentartó fiókba helyezett pak choi (bordáskel) mennyi idő alatt veszíti el súlyának 5%-át az LGE LinearCooling technológiával felszerelt GSXV91NSAE modell esetén. Az eredmény az aktuális használat függvényében eltérő lehet.

DoorCooling⁺™

Frissesség egyenletesen és gyorsan

Az ételek frissek maradnak, az italok bármelyik polcon kellemesen hidegek lesznek az egyenletes és gyorsabb hűtésnek köszönhetően.

Gyorsabb és egyenletes hűtés mindenholGyorsabb és egyenletes hűtés mindenhol

*UL-teszt alapján, melynek során az LG saját mérési módszerét használva vizsgálták az ajtó rekeszeiben a hűtési időt 25°C-ról 7°C-ra az LGE Door Cooling nélküli J822MT75 modell és a Door Cooling-os J823MT75 modell esetében. Az eredmény az aktuális használat függvényében eltérő lehet.

A kép illusztráció, a termék a valóságban eltérő lehet. A Door Cooling⁺ az ajtó kinyitásakor leáll.

Elindul egy videó a vízadagolóra zoomolva. A hűtőszekrény külseje kitisztul, és most már látható az ajtó belseje és az adagoló kifolyójának mechanikus részei. A videó tovább nagyít, és megmutatja a vízcseppeket, amint átesnek a kifolyó UV-nanoval felszerelt részén, ami csökkenti a baktériumok számát. A kép távolodik, hogy újra látható legyen a hűtőszekrény külseje, amint vizet adagolnak egy pohárba.

UVnano™

Frissítse minden nap a vízadagoló kifolyóját

A vízadagoló kifolyócsövében UV fény segítségével 99,9%-kal csökkenti automatikusan a baktériumok mennyiségét.*

*Az UVnano (funkció neve: Self Care) hatását a TÜV Rheinland laboratóriumi tesztekkel értékelte, belső vizsgálati módszerekkel mérve az E. coli, a S. aureus és a P. aeruginosa csökkenését azon desztillált vízmintákban, melyeket összesen 24 óra normál háztartási használat után óránként ismételve vettek az UV-LED 10 percnyi működését követően. Az eredmény a környezeti tényezőktől és a használati szokásoktól függően eltérő lehet. A termék nem kezeli vagy gyógyítja az egészségi állapotot, és nem garantálja, hogy a termék által adagolt víz mentes lesz a felhasználók egészségét befolyásoló olyan szennyeződésektől, mint például a mikrobiológiai részecskék.

Az UVnano™ egy összetett szó, mely az UV (ultraviolet = ultraibolya) szóból és a mértékegységéből, a nanométerből tevődik össze.

A termék képe illusztráció, az adott termék a valóságban eltérő lehet.

Letisztult és Prémium megjelenés

  • A hűtő felső része, ami a matt fekete színt hangsúlyozza
    Külső megjelenés
  • közeli kép a hűtő belsejéről, fémdekorációról hátulján
    Metál borítás
  • közeli kép a fém dekorációról
    Metál dekorációk
  • közeli kép a rejtett fogantyúról
  • közeli kép a víz- és jégadagolóról
    Stílusos vízadagoló
  • Krupan kadar dodirnog zaslona pročišćivaća vode LG hladnjaka.
     

Szabályozza a hűtő hőmérsékletét bárhonnan az LG ThinQ™ segítségével

LG ThinQ™ applikáció lehetővé teszi, hogy a főbb funkciókat akár az otthonától távolról is módosíthassa Wi-Fi-n keresztül. Így még arra is figyelmezteti, ha nyitva maradt az ajtó.

LG ThinQ™ applikáció lehetővé teszi, hogy a főbb funkciókat akár az otthonától távolról is módosíthassa Wi-Fi-n keresztül. Így még arra is figyelmezteti, ha nyitva maradt az ajtó.

*Az elérhető okos funkciók és a hangalapú irányítás országtól és modelltől függően változnak. Kérdezze a helyi kereskedőt vagy a LG szakszervízt a szolgáltatások elérhetőségével kapcsolatban.

Az LG ThinQ™ alkalmazás futtatásához Android 4.1.2 (JellyBean) vagy újabb Android, illetve iOS 9 vagy újabb iOS operációs rendszert futtató kompatibilis okostelefonra van szükség. Mobil és otthoni Wi-Fi adatkapcsolat szükséges.

A kép illusztráció, az adott termék valóságban eltérő lehet.

LG Lineáris Inverter kompresszor fenntartja a hűtő egyenletes hőmérsékletét.
Lineáris Inverter Kompresszor

Energiatakarékos, Halk, Megbízható

A Lineáris Inverter Kompresszornak köszönhetően 32%-kal* csökken az energiafelhasználás. Az LG 10 év garanciát vállal a kompresszorra és annak alkatrészeire*.

A megbízhatóságon felül a Lineáris Inverter Kompresszor a 25%-kal* halkabb működést is garantálja.

*A Recipro-hoz képest, a VDE által tesztelve

32%-os energiatakarékosság: összehasonlítva az LG hagyományos recipro kompresszoros hűtőszekrénnyel. VDE tesztelés alapján összehasonlítva az energiafogyasztást és a zajszintet az LGE GBB530NSCXE és GBB530NSQWB modellek között.

10 év garancia a Lineáris Inverter Kompresszorra (alkatrész garancia).

A kép illusztráció, az adott termék valóságban eltérő lehet.

Összegzés

Nyomtatás

MÉRETEK

dimension
Teljes nettó űrtartalom (liter)
645
Termék méretei (Szé x Ma x Mé mm)
914 x 1 792 x 729
Energiaosztály
E (A - G skálán)
Kompresszor típusa
Lineáris Inverter kompresszor

Legfontosabb műszaki adatok

  • Űrtartalom (l) - ISO nettó - Teljes nettó űrtartalom (liter)

    645

  • MÉRET ÉS SÚLY - Termék méretei (Szé x Ma x Mé mm)

    914 x 1 792 x 729

  • TELJESÍTMÉNY - Energiafogyasztás (kWh/év)

    352

  • MŰSZAKI ALAPADATOK - Energiaosztály

    E (A - G skálán)

  • TELJESÍTMÉNY - Kompresszor típusa

    Lineáris Inverter kompresszor

  • JELLEMZŐK - InstaView

    Nem

  • JELLEMZŐK - Door-in-Door™

    Nem

  • JÉG és VÍZADAGOLÓ - Vízvezeték

    Vízvezetékre kell csatlakoztatni

  • INTELLIGENS FUNKCIÓK - ThinQ - Wifi funkcióval

    Igen

  • Design - Ajtófront színe

    Fémes fekete

Összes adat

KIJELZŐ

  • Expressz fagyasztás

    Igen

  • Belső LED kijelző

    Belső kijelző

DESIGN

  • Ajtó anyaga

    VCM

  • Ajtófront színe

    Fémes fekete

  • Fogantyú típusa

    Nem

  • Metal Fresh

    R Metal

JÉG ÉS VÍZADAGOLÓ

  • Automatikus jégkészítő

    Igen

  • Jég- és vízadagoló

    Csak víz

  • Manuális jégkészítő

    Nem

  • Vízvezeték

    Vízvezetékre kell csatlakoztatni

JELLEMZŐK

  • Door Cooling+™

    Igen

  • Door-in-Door™

    Nem

  • InstaView

    Nem

  • LINEAR Cooling™

    Igen

  • UVNano

    Igen

TELJESÍTMÉNY

  • Klíma osztály

    T

  • Kompresszor típusa

    Lineáris Inverter kompresszor

  • Energiafogyasztás (kWh/év)

    352

  • Zajszint (dB)

    40

  • Zajszint (osztály)

    C (A - G skálán)

INTELLIGENS FUNKCIÓK

  • Smart Diagnosis - Öndiagnosztika

    Igen

  • ThinQ - Wifi funkcióval

    Igen

FAGYASZTÓ RÉSZ

  • Fagyasztó fiók

    6 átlátszó

  • Fagyasztótér-világítás

    Felső LED

  • Edzett üveg polcok

    Nem

EAN KÓD

  • EAN kód

    8806096445068

HŰTŐ RÉSZ

  • Átlátszó ajtókosár

    6

  • Többszörös légáráam

    Igen

  • Összecsukható polc

    Egy lépésben összecsukható polc

  • Pure N Fresh

    Igen

  • Hűtőszekrény-világítás

    Felső és oldalsó LED

  • Edzett üveg polcok

    4

  • Zöldség/Gyümölcs tároló fiókok

    Nem

MŰSZAKI ALAPADATOK

  • Energiaosztály

    E (A - G skálán)

  • Terméktípus

    Négyajtós hűtőszekrény

  • Szabványos/Pult mélység

    Pult mélység

ŰRTARTALOM (L) - ISO NETTÓ

  • Teljes nettó űrtartalom (liter)

    645

  • Nettó fagyasztó űrtartalom (liter)

    261

  • Hűtő kapacitás (L)

    384

MÉRET ÉS SÚLY

  • Mélység fogantyúval együtt (mm)

    729

  • Mélység ajtó nélkül (mm)

    684

  • Termék súlya csomagolással (kg)

    136

  • Magasság (mm)

    1 753

  • Magasság zsanérral együtt (mm)

    1 792

  • Termék méretei (Szé x Ma x Mé mm)

    914 x 1 792 x 729

  • Termék súlya (kg)

    126

MEGFELELŐSÉGI NYILATKOZAT

TOVÁBBI MEGFELELŐSÉGI NYILATKOZAT
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
A tartozékokra vonatkozó biztonsági információkat a termék biztonsági információi között találja, azokat külön nem bocsátjuk rendelkezésre.
Ha többet szeretne megtudni arról, hogyan kezeli ez a termék az adatokat és milyen jogai vannak felhasználóként, kérjük, látogasson el a „Adatkezelés és specifikációk” oldalra: LG Privacy

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