3,5 kW DUALCOOL Special PC Single Split légkondicionáló
EEU+12K+EU+Label+Energy-MEZ00735302.pdf
Energiaosztály : HU
Termékinformációs adatlap

PC12SC
Első kilátás beltéri és kültéri
Első nézet
Első nyitott nézet
Első nyitott nézet
Oldalnézet
Első nyitott nézet
Első nyitott nézet
Első nyitott nézet
Oldalnézet
Oldal Nyitott nézet
Oldal Nyitott nézet
Finom por szűrő
Energiatakarítás
Gyors hűtés
Alacsony zaj

Fő tulajdonságok

  • Az LG légkondicionálók kiváló funkciói
  • Kevesebb por a tisztább levegőért
  • Spóroljon az energiaszámláin és kímélje a bolygót!
  • Gyorsabb hűtés, komfortosabb környezet
  • A jó munka észrevétlen
  • Hatékonyabb, gyorsabb, tartósabb és csendesebb
Több

Az LG légkondicionálók kiváló funkciói

Az LG légkondícionáló nyitott felső részével látható, feltárva a belsejét. A szűrő belsejében kék neonfény világít.

Fine Dust Filter

Eltávolítja a por 90%-át

Kép arról, ahogy a termékek által enegiát takarítunk meg és megmentjük a Földet.

Energiatakarékosság

Takarítson meg energiát és ezzel óvja meg bolygónkat!

Erős fuvallat jön ki a termékből.

Gyors lehűtés

Komfortos gyors lehűtés

DUAL inverter compressor 10 év garanciával kép.

DUAL Inverter Compressor™

Hatékonyabb, gyorsabb, tartósabb és csendesebb

Az LG légkondícionáló nyitott felső részével látható, feltárva a belsejét. A szűrő belsejében kék neonfény világít. A légkondícionáló mellett a PM 2.5 szűrő.

Fine Dust Filter

Kevesebb por a tisztább levegőért

A PM 2.5 szűrő a por 90%-át eltávolítja.

A TÜV Rheinland által tanúsítva

A TÜV igazolta, hogy a Fine Dust Filter-rel felszerelt modell 275 percen belül eltávolította a PM 2.5 por 90%-át.

*A falra szerelhető, split típusú légkondicionáló légtisztítási teljesítményét a PM 2.5 por csökkenésének mérésével ellenőrizték egy meghatározott területen.

<Tesztelési körülmények>

- Tesztelési terület: 30㎥ (4 x 3 x 2.5 m)

- Beállítási feltételek: 220V, 50Hz, (25±5)℃/ R.H.(50±10)% , Magas légáramlás (F5)

- Részecskék: Kálium-klorid (KCL) 5%, (200 - 220) ㎍/㎥

- Teszteredmény: A modell (S3NQ18KL2PA) 275 perc alatt eltávolította a PM2.5 por 90%-át

Egy nő egy kanapén mosolyogva heverészik, miközben a légkondicionáló fújja felette a levegőt. A nő jobbján a Dual Inverter logo és egy kép a Dual Dual Inverter-ről. Távolabb jobbra egy oszlopgrafikon. A sávok felfelé emelkednek, ami azt jelzi, hogy több pénzt költöttek, majd lefelé mennek, hogy megmutassák, hogy a dual inverter pénzt takarít meg a vásárlóknak.

Spóroljon az energiaszámláin és kímélje a bolygót!

Csökkentse az energiafogyasztását és a villanyszámláját hatékonyabb hűtéssel!

A TÜV Rheinland által tanúsítva

Az LG inverteres légkondicionálói (US-Q242K*) akár 70%-kal több energiát takarítanak meg, mint az LG nem inverteres légkondicionálói (TS-H2465DAO).

 

*Kezdeti hőmérséklet (kültéri: 35 ℃, beltéri: 33 ℃), beállított hőmérséklet: (26 ℃), tesztelési idő (8 óra).

Egy nő nyújtózkodik a padlón. A háttérben a légkondicionáló, és kék levegő áramlik belőle a nő és a szoba fölé. A Dual Inverter logo a jobb alsó sarokban látható.

Gyorsabb hűtés, komfortosabb környezet

Gyorsabban lesz kellemesen hűvös az otthona az LG DUAL Inverter Compressor™ által.

A TÜV Rheinland által tanúsítva

Az LG inverteres légkondicionálói (US-Q242K*) akár 40%-kal gyorsabban hűtik le a teret, mint az LG nem inverteres légkondicionálói (TS-H2465DAO).

 

*Kezdeti hőmérséklet (kültéri: 35 ℃, beltéri: 33 ℃), beállított hőmérséklet(26 ℃).

Egy nő heverészik egy kanapén egy nappaliban, fölötte a falra szerelt LG légkondícionáló. A képen kék légáramlatok jelzik, hogy a készülék be van kapcsolva és hűti a szobát.

A jó munka észrevétlen

Élvezze a zavartalan éjszakai alvást egy csendes légkondicionáló mellett!

*Az LG belső vizsgálata szerint az LG DUAL Inverter légkondicionáló kevesebb mint 19 dBA zajt bocsát ki. (Modell - V10API)

DUAL Inverter Compressor™ belső működése látható a majdnem láthatatlan burkolaton keresztül. Mellette a DUAL Inverter logo és két ikon, amik a ventillátort és kompresszort jelképezik.

DUAL Inverter Compressor™

Hatékonyabb, gyorsabb, tartósabb és csendesebb

DUAL Inverter Compressor™ technológia

10 év jótállás

A kompresszorra több mint 10 éves jótállás érvényes, így a készülék tovább fog csúcsteljesítményt nyújtani.

Pre-Filter (előszűrő)

Megszűri a nagy méretű porokat

Már az első védelmi vonalon megfogja a nagyméretű porrészecskéket.

Az LG légkondicionáló a falra szerelve, oldalirányú szögből nézve. A felső panel lebeg felül és a belső szűrők láthatóak. Az előszűrőből egy vonal vezet ki egy felnagyított körbe, amely az előszűrőben elfogott port mutatja. A jobb alsó sarokban a Pre-Filter logoja látható.

Az LG légkondicionáló elülső nézete, aminek a külseje teljesen láthatatlan így a gép belső működése láthatóvá válik. A gép működés alatt és a kék fény, az automatikus tisztítás, bekapcsol és körbemossa a gépet kék fénnyel. Az AutoCleaning logo a jobb felső sarokban látható.

Auto Cleaning

Automatikus belső tisztítás

Automatikusan eltávolítja a belső párát a tiszta légkondicionáló érdekében.

*Ha kikapcsolja a készüléket, a ventilátor még 30 percig működik.

*Ez a funkció a gyárból való kiszállításkor kikapcsolt állapotban van.

*A funkció előzetes értesítés nélkül változhat, a részletekért olvassa el a termék kézikönyvét.

Környezetbarát hűtőközeg

A továbbfejlesztett energiahatékonyságú R32 hűtőközeg alkalmazása kíméli a környezetünket.

4 szinten állítható energiafogyasztás

Az energiafogyasztás az Ön igényeinek megfelelően 4 szinten keresztül szabályozható, attól függően, hogy egyedül tartózkodik a szobában vagy a családjával.

*A távirányító megelenése modelltől és/vagy országtól függően eltérhet.

Gyors és egyszerű telepítés

A rövid idő alatt, könnyen telepíthető légkondicionáló berendezéssel hamar élvezheti a hűvös levegő hatását.

Feszültségingadozással szembeni védelem

Élvezze a tartós klímát, ami képes ellenállni a feszültségingadozásnak*. *Az LG belső vizsgálatában a névleges feszültség (220 / 115 V) ingadozása ± 25% volt, és ez a környezettől függően változhat.

※ A feszültség, amin a termék rendeltetésszerű viselkedéssel normálisan működött, a névleges feszültség ± 15%-án belül van (garantált feszültség). A ± 15%-os vagy annál nagyobb feszültségtartományban a folyamatos működés lehetséges, de a termék teljesítménye romolhat.

※ Tesztelési körülmények: hűtési mód, beállított hőmérséklet 19℃, helyiségállapot 32℃ (beltér) / 48℃ (kültér)

※ Vizsgált modell: S4-C12TZCAA, S4-Q09AA31C, S4-W12JA31A

Esztétikus matt kialakítás

Matt felület, amely otthona bármelyik részébe tökéletesen illeszkedik.

Gyengéd, természetes LED fények

Gyengéd LED fények jelennek meg, mikor bekapcsolja vagy előprogramozott üzemmódban használja.

GYIK

Q.

Melyik a megfelelő hőmérséklet-beállítás a légkondicionálóm számára?

A.

Amikor először kapcsolja be a légkondicionálót, állítsa alacsony hőmérsékletre, és erős légáramlattal gyorsan csökkentse a helyiség hőmérsékletét. Miután a szoba kellőképpen lehűlt, 25 ℃ az optimális hőmérséklet a ház hűvösen tartásához és az energiatakarékosság eléréséhez.

A DUAL Inverter Compressor™ technológia 40%-kal1) gyorsabban hűti le a teret, és akár 70%-kal2) több energiát takarít meg, mint a nem inverteres modellek.

 

1) A TÜV által hitelesítve: Az LG inverteres légkondicionálói (US-Q242K*) akár 40%-kal gyorsabban hűtik le a teret, mint az LG nem inverteres légkondicionálói (TS-H2465DAO).

*Kezdeti hőmérséklet (kültér: 35℃, beltér: 33℃), Beállított hőmérséklet:(26℃).

 

2) A TÜV által hitelesítve: Az LG inverteres légkondicionálói (US-Q242K*) akár 70%-kal több energiát takarítanak meg, mint az LG nem inverteres légkondicionálói (TS-H2465DAO).

*Kezdeti hőmérséklet (kültér: 35℃, beltér: 33℃), Beállított hőmérséklet: (26℃), Vizsgálat időtartama: (8 óra).

Q.

Mi a különbség az inverteres és a nem inverteres légkondicionálók között?

A.

Az inverteres légkondicionálók hatékonyabban működnek, mint a nem inverteres légkondicionálók. A nem inverteres légkondicionálók kompresszorai a beltéri hőmérséklettől függetlenül azonos fordulatszámon dolgoznak, a kívánt hőmérséklet elérésekor kikapcsolnak, majd a hőmérséklet emelkedésekor újra bekapcsolnak. Az inverteres légkondicionálók úgy működnek, hogy magasabb hőmérsékleten gyorsabbra, alacsonyabb hőmérsékleten pedig lassabbra állítják a kompresszor fordulatszámát, ami azt jelenti, hogy több energiát takarítanak meg, mint a nem inverteres légkondicionálók, így gyorsabb hűtést és csendesebb működést tesznek lehetővé.

Q.

Hogyan tisztíthatom és kezelhetem a légkondicionálót?

A.

A tiszta kifújt levegő és az erős teljesítmény érdekében a szűrőt kéthetente meg kell tisztítani. Mossa ki az előszűrőt langyos vízzel, vagy makacsabb szennyeződések esetén használjon semleges mosószert. A vízzel való mosás után szárítsa meg az előszűrőt árnyékban, közvetlen napfénytől védve. Tisztítsa meg az opcionális szűrőt (ultrafinom porszűrő, Fine Dust Filter stb.) porszívóval vagy puha kefével, de ne tisztítsa vízzel. Használhatja az Auto Cleaning1) funkciót a légkondicionáló kényelmesebb kezeléséhez, amely automatikusan megszárítja a légkondicionáló belsejét, amikor kikapcsolja2).

1) Az Auto Cleaning kezdeti beállításához a ThinQ alkalmazásra vagy a távvezérlőre van szükség. A részletekért olvassa el a termékhez mellékelt kézikönyvet.

2) Ha kikapcsolja a készüléket, a ventilátor még 30 percig működik.

Ez a funkció a gyárból való kiszállításkor kikapcsolt állapotban van.

A funkció előzetes értesítés nélkül változhat, a részletekért kérjük, olvassa el a termékhez mellékelt kézikönyvet.

Q.

Hogyan takaríthatok meg energiát a légkondicionáló használata közben?

A.

A hűtés és fűtés során a megfelelő hőmérséklet kiválasztásával, valamint a szűrők rendszeres tisztításával energiát takaríthat meg és csökkenti a felesleges energiapazarlást. Javasoljuk, hogy a légkondicionálót hűtéshez 25 ℃-ra, fűtéshez pedig 21 ℃-ra állítsa.

Q.

Hogyan kell a légkondicionálót felszerelni?

A.

A különböző típusú légkondicionálók közül a Split típusú légkondicionálókat képzett szakembernek kell telepítenie, mivel a telepítési folyamatnál a kültéri és beltéri egységek csatlakoztatásához falakat kell átfúrni, és elektromos kábelezési munkákat kell végezni.

Összegzés

Nyomtatás

MÉRETEK

Legfontosabb műszaki adatok

  • Terméktípus

    Oldalfali

  • HVAC típus

    H/P

  • Hűtési teljesíményMax(W)

    4 040

  • Fűtési teljesíményMax(W)

    5 100

  • Hűtési áramfogyasztás Névleges/Min(W)

    1 080 / 200

  • ThinQ (wifi)

    Igen

Összes adat

HŰTÉS

  • 4-út

    Fel-Le/Balra-Jobbra

  • Légáram-irányítás (fel-le)

    Igen(6 fokozat)

  • Comfort Air

    Igen

  • Ventilátor sebessége

    6 fokozat

MEGFELELÉS

  • Megjelenés hónapja (YYYY-MM)

    2025-01

  • Gyártó (Importőr)

    LG Electronics

  • Termék modell neve

    S3NM12JA2DB.EA6GEEU

  • Termék típusa & Modell név

    Wall mounted

KÉNYELEM

  • Automatikus újraindítás

    Igen

  • Alacsony zajszint

    Igen

  • On/Off foglalás(24h)

    Igen

  • Távirányító

    Igen

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Igen

  • ThinQ (wifi)

    Igen

ENERGIAMEGTAKARÍTÁS

  • Aktív energiaszabályozás

    Igen

  • Energiaérték-kijelző

    Igen

  • Hűtőenergia fokozat

    A++

  • Fűtési energia fokozat

    A+

SZŰRŐ

  • Finom porszűrő

    N/A

  • Előszűrő

    Igen

  • Ultra finom porszűrő

    N/A

HIGIÉNIA

  • Automatikus tisztíás

    Igen

KÜLTÉRI EGYSÉG

  • Kültéri modell neve

    S3UM12JA2DB.EA6GEEU

ÁLTALÁNOS

  • Hűtési teljesíményMax(W)

    4 040

  • Hűtési teljesímény Névleges/Min(W)

    3 500 / 890

  • Hűtési áramfogyasztás Névleges/Min(W)

    1 080 / 200

  • Fűtési teljesíményMax(W)

    5 100

  • Fűtési teljesímény Névleges/Min(W)

    3 710 / 890

  • Fűtési áramfogyasztás Névleges/Min(W)

    950 / 195

  • HVAC típus

    H/P

  • Beltéri egység méretei_Szé_Ma_Mé(mm)

    837x308x189

  • Beltéri egység tömege(kg)

    8,6

  • Beltéri egység tömege (lb.)

    19,0

  • Kültéri egység méretei_Szé_Ma_Mé(mm)

    717x495x230

  • Keltéri egység tömege(kg)

    25,7

  • Keltéri egység tömege(lb.)

    56,7

  • Terméktípus

    Oldalfali

  • Termék típusa II

    Inverter

  • Névleges feszültség(V, Hz)

    220 ~ 240, 50

  • Hűtőközeg típusa

    R32

MEGFELELŐSÉGI NYILATKOZAT

TOVÁBBI MEGFELELŐSÉGI NYILATKOZAT
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
A tartozékokra vonatkozó biztonsági információkat a termék biztonsági információi között találja, azokat külön nem bocsátjuk rendelkezésre.

