Legyen biztonságos az otthonlét!

Az egészséges otthoni környezet megteremtése és fenntartása mára az egyik legfontosabb szemponttá vált mindannyiunk számára. Ne feledjük, hogy a biztonságos környezet a különböző allergénekkel szembeni mindennapi harcban is elengedhetetlen feltétel. Az LG-nél folyamatosan azon dolgozunk, hogy a háztartási eszközeinkkel megkönnyítsük és kényelmesebbé tegyük a mindennapokat.

Két gyermek játszik az ágy körül

Hogyan varázsoljuk ruháinkat frissebbé

Érezze jól magát a higiénikusan tisztított ruhákban és aludjon kellemesebben puha ágyneműben esténként.

Hogyan varázsoljuk ruháinkat frissebbé További részletek
Lélegezzen tisztább levegőt

A kevesebb por és allergén a levegőben pihentetőbb otthonlétet biztosít.

Lélegezzen tisztább levegőt További részletek
Étkezzen egészségesebb környezetben

Teremtsen tiszta és higiénikus konyhai eszközökkel egészségesebb körülményeket az étkezésekhez.

Étkezzen egészségesebb környezetben További részletek
Használja a gőz erejét

Higiénikusan tiszta edények és friss ruhák
természetes módon a gőz segítségével.

Így tartsuk távol a betegségeket otthonunktól

Összegyűjtöttünk pár fontos tippet, aminek segítségével
sokat tehetünk a tiszta és biztonságos otthoni környezet
kialakításáért.

Tippek a higiénikus otthon fenntartásához

Az LG termékei megbízható társaink lehetnek
a tiszta és egészséges otthoni környezet kialakításában.

Fertőtlenítési tippek otthonra

A háztartásunkba számos helyről kerülhetnek baktériumok. Összegyűjtöttük, a lakás mely pontjaira érdemes kiemelt figyelmet fordítanunk és hogyan fertőtleníthetjük ezeket a leghatékonyabban.

Ezekre érdemes odafigyelni, ha a gyerekek sok időt töltenek a tévé előtt

Sok szülő aggódik, hogy gyermeke túl sok időt tölt a képenyő előtt. Összegyűjtöttük, hogyan tehetjük hasznossá a gyerekek számára a kütyüzéssel töltött időt.

Okos képernyőhasználat a jobb pihenésért

Az alvás kritikus fontosságú az egészségünk és az immunrendszerünk hatékony működése szempontjából. Hogyan kerüljük el, hogy a túl sok képernyőidő káros hatással legyen az alvásunkra?

A TV, amely biztonságosabb a szemnek

Szemkímélő OLED TV-k alacsony kékfény-kibocsátással.

A TV, amely biztonságosabb a szemnek Fedezze fel kínálatunkat!
LG TONE Free FN7

UVnano baktériumölő hatású töltőtokja a baktériumok 99,9%-át elpusztítja.
Játssz és szórakozz otthon
Otthoni munka és tanulás
COVID-19 közlemény