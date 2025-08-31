Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
32"-os 4K UHD IPS Smart Monitor Swing érintőképernyővel és guruló állvánnyal

32U889SA-W

32U889SA-W
  • Front view with remote control
  • +30 degree side view with monitor height adjusted downward
  • Front view with the display pivoting 90 degrees
  • Front view with monitor height adjusted downward
  • -15 degree side view
  • -30 degree side view
  • -30 degree side view of monitor tilted +25 degrees
  • -30 degree side view with monitor height adjusted downward
  • -30 degree side view with monitor tilted -25 degrees and height adjusted downward
  • Rear view
  • +15 degree rear view
  • Left side view
  • Left side view with monitor height adjusted downward
Front view with remote control
+30 degree side view with monitor height adjusted downward
Front view with the display pivoting 90 degrees
Front view with monitor height adjusted downward
-15 degree side view
-30 degree side view
-30 degree side view of monitor tilted +25 degrees
-30 degree side view with monitor height adjusted downward
-30 degree side view with monitor tilted -25 degrees and height adjusted downward
Rear view
+15 degree rear view
Left side view
Left side view with monitor height adjusted downward

Fő tulajdonságok

  • 31,5”-os 4K UHD (3840x2160) IPS érintőképernyő
  • Dönthető, állítható magasságú, forgatható és portré módban is beállítható guruló állvány
  • webOS
  • AirPlay 2, Screen Share, Bluetooth
  • 3xUSB-C (1 Upstream / 2 Downstream, 65W-os tápellátás), 2xHDMI
  • Magic Remote távirányító és webkamera (POGO) kompatibilitás (külön megvásárolható)
Több

Díjnyertes kiválóság

CES 2025 Innovation Awards logó

CES Innovációs Díj 2025

Díjazott

Számítógép-perifériák és kiegészítők kategóriában
Kép a CES 2025 Honoree díj logójáról

CES Innovációs Díj 2025 - Díjazott

webOS Re:New Program

a Kiberbiztonság kategóriában
Kép az av fórumok logójáról

AVForums Editor's Choice 2024/25

webOS 24

A webOS 24 elegáns, gyors, könnyen használható intelligens élményt nyújt, ami friss és letisztult
Kép az if design díjról

iF Design Award Díj - Győztes

webOS 24 UX

LG Smart Monitor Swing logo.

Maximális rugalmasság munkához és szórakozáshoz egyaránt

Tapasztalja meg az LG érintőképernyős Smart Monitor rugalmasságát, amely guruló állvánnyal alkalmazkodik a különféle pozíciókhoz és látószögekhez. Élvezze a gördülékeny érintőképernyős vezérlést, a 31,5"-os kijelzőt és a lenyűgöző 4K képminőséget – legyen szó munkáról vagy szórakozásról.

A képen egy nő látható, aki egy LG Smart Monitor Swing-et használ egy gyermekkel, három ember, akik egy asztalnál ülve nézik az LG Smart Monitor Swing-et, egy férfi, aki a kutyájával nézi az LG Smart Monitor Swing képernyőjét, és egy másik férfi, aki az LG Smart Monitor Swing-en végzi a munkáját.

*A képek a funkció jobb megértése érdekében szimuláltak, és eltérhetnek a tényleges használat során tapasztaltaktól.

Ezen a képen egy nő dolgozik az LG Smart Monitor Swing segítségével.

A rugalmasság a hatékonyság kulcsa

A képen egy nő és három gyermek játszik az LG Smart Monitor Swing-en.

31,5"-os 4K UHD IPS érintőképernyő

A bal oldali képen egy LG Smart Monitor Swing irodában grafikonokat jelenít meg, míg a jobb oldali képen filmet játszik le.

webOS - munka és játék

Két LG Smart Monitor Swing kijelző elülső nézete, webOS operációs rendszerrel fektetett és álló móddal használva.

Sokoldalúan állítható guruló állvány

LG Smart Monitor Swing – Rugalmas megoldás minden igényre

Egy nő az LG Smart Monitor Swing-et használva egy illusztráción dolgozik.

Egy dolgozó anyuka napja a Swing-gel 

Egy férfi egyik kezében billentyűzetet tart, míg a másikkal az LG Smart Monitor Swing képernyőjét érinti.

Mellékállásban dolgozó napja Swing-gel 

Egy férfi videót néz a kutyájával egy LG Smart Monitor Swing készüléken.

Egy tartalomgyártó a Swing-gel 

Egy e-kereskedelmi live videó LG Smart Monitor Swing-en lejátszva.

Kisvállalkozói csapat napja a Swing-gel

Egy áruházban egy LG Smart Monitor Swing termékreklámot vetít.

Kiskereskedelmi vezető napja Swing-gel 

31,5"-os 4K UHD IPS érintőképernyő

Élethű képek, egyetlen érintéssel

Merüljön el a lenyűgöző színek és részletek világában a 31,5"-os 4K UHD IPS kijelzőnkkel! Az intuitív érintőképernyő egyszerű és gyors vezérlést biztosít, így könnyedén hozzáférhet a beállításokhoz. A 95%-os DCI-P3 színtér-lefedettség és 350 nites fényerő garantálja a tiszta képet és a pontos színmegjelenítést. Tapasztalja meg a lenyűgöző tisztaságot és az élethű megjelenítést, amely életre kelti a tartalmakat!

A képen egy nő és három gyermek játszik az LG Smart Monitor Swing-en.

*A képek a funkció jobb megértése érdekében szimuláltak, és eltérhetnek a tényleges használat során tapasztaltaktól.

*Fényerő: 350 nit (Tip.), Színskála: DCI-P3 95% (Tip.)

Rugalmas pozicionálás az ideális látószögért

Okos monitorunk rugalmas állvánnyal rendelkezik, amely torziós rugós csuklóval van felszerelve, így könnyedén állítható a dőlés, a forgatás, a magasság és portré mód az ideális látószög eléréséhez. A masszív, négyzet alakú talp biztosítja a stabilitást, a karcsú szürke-fehér tónusú kialakítás pedig zökkenőmentesen illeszkedik bármely otthonba vagy munkahelyre. 

*A képek a funkció jobb megértése érdekében szimuláltak, és eltérhetnek a tényleges használat során tapasztaltaktól.

*Az állvány 4–6,5 kg közötti kijelzőfej-tömeg megtartására alkalmas. A megengedett határérték túllépéséből eredő károkra a garancia nem terjed ki.

Guruló állvány rejtett adapterrel

Stabil kerekeinek köszönhetően könnyedén mozgathatja bárhová, ahol szüksége van rá, miközben élvezheti a zökkenőmentes és stabil mobilitást. Ráadásul a rejtett adapter a kábeleket gondosan elrejti, így biztosítva a tiszta és rendezett megjelenést.

*A képek a funkció jobb megértése érdekében szimuláltak, és eltérhetnek a tényleges használat során tapasztaltaktól.

*A beépített adapter országonként eltérő lehet.

A rugalmasság a hatékonyság kulcsa

Alkalmazkodik bármilyen feladathoz vagy környezethez számos lehetőséggel. A webOS segítségével PC nélkül is elvégezheti a home office feladatokat, miközben zökkenőmentesen válthat a munka és a szórakozás között. Emellett az intuitív érintőképernyő és a rugalmas állvány növeli a hatékonyságot, könnyed irányítást és dinamikus beállításokat biztosítva.

A bal oldali képen egy férfi gitározik, miközben kottát olvas az LG Smart Monitor Swing készüléken. A jobb oldali képen három alkalmazott dolgozik együtt az LG Smart Monitor Swing-et használva.
A bal oldali képen egy férfi a kutyájával nézi az LG Smart Monitor Swing-et, míg a jobb oldali képen egy nő dolgozik az LG Smart Monitor Swing-en.

*A képek a funkció jobb megértése érdekében szimuláltak, és eltérhetnek a tényleges használat során tapasztaltaktól.

USB-C

Hatékony munkaállomás egyszerű csatlakoztathatósággal

A három USB-C port lehetővé teszi a megjelenítést, az adatátvitelt és a csatlakoztatott eszközök töltését (akár 65W teljesítménnyel), így minden támogatást egyszerre biztosít a laptop számára egyetlen kábelen keresztül.

Egy laptop USB-C-n keresztül csatlakozik egy LG Smart Monitor Swing-hez. Az USB-C-n keresztül töltődik, miközben ugyanazt a képernyőt jeleníti meg.

*A képek a funkció jobb megértése érdekében szimuláltak, és eltérhetnek a tényleges használat során tapasztaltaktól.

*A megfelelő működés érdekében a csomagban található USB-C kábelt csatlakoztassa a monitor USB-C portjához. Felhívjuk figyelmét, hogy a kábel nem minden országban része a csomagnak.

LG Switch alkalmazás

Könnyedén optimalizálható az LG Switch segítségével

Az LG Switch alkalmazás optimalizálja monitorját munkához és mindennapi használathoz egyaránt. Gyorsan navigálhat és választhat az okos funkciók között billentyűzet és egér segítségével, miközben egyszerűen válthat PC-je és a webOS között a gyorsbillentyűkkel. Könnyedén feloszthatja a képernyőt akár 6 részre, módosíthatja a téma kialakítását vagy akár elindíthat egy videóhívási platformot egy hozzárendelt gyorsbillentyűvel.

Gyorsvezérlés

Ismerje meg az LG Smart Monitor Swing gyorsvezérlés funkciójának kényelmét, amely egyszerű műveletekkel biztosít gyors hozzáférést a menühöz! Emellett a billentyűparancsok segítségével zökkenőmentes váltást tesz lehetővé a PC és a webOS között.

*A képek a funkció jobb megértése érdekében szimuláltak, és eltérhetnek a tényleges használat során tapasztaltaktól.

*Az LG Switch alkalmazás kizárólag PC-n használható.

*Az LG Switch alkalmazás legújabb verziójának letöltéséhez látogasson el az LG.COM weboldalra.

AirPlay 2 + Screen Share + Bluetooth

Tükrözés közvetlenül az eszközeiről

Okos eszközéről könnyedén oszthat meg tartalmakat a monitoron az AirPlay 2* (Apple eszköz esetén) vagy a Screen Share** (Android eszköz esetén) segítségével. Csatlakozzon azonnal, és élvezze a zökkenőmentes megtekintési és hangzási élményt egy nagyobb képernyőn, mindössze néhány érintéssel!

Ugyanazt a képernyőt az LG Smart Monitor Swing, a laptop, a táblagép és az okostelefon is megosztja az AirPlay 2 és a képernyőmegosztás segítségével.

*Az Apple és a kapcsolódó védjegyek és logók az Apple Inc. védjegyei. A támogatott funkciók országonként és régiónként eltérőek lehetnek.

*Az AirPlay és a HomeKit használatához az iOS, iPadOS vagy macOS legújabb verziója ajánlott. Az AirPlay és a HomeKit az Apple Inc. védjegyei, amelyeket az Egyesült Államokban és más országokban, régiókban bejegyeztek. A Works with Apple Home embléma az Apple Inc védjegye.

*Screen Share: Android-on vagy Windows 10 és újabb operációs rendszereken támogatott.

*Csatlakoztassa eszközét ugyanahhoz a hálózathoz, mint a monitort.

webOS

Otthoni iroda PC nélkül

A webOS lehetővé teszi, hogy a Remote PC funkcióval távolról elérje számítógépét vagy felhőalapú PC-jét. Így külön számítógép használata nélkül is könnyedén igénybe veheti az otthoni munkavégzéshez szükséges szolgáltatásokat – például videókonferenciákat vagy felhőalapú alkalmazásokat.

Részletek

*A képek a funkció jobb megértése érdekében szimuláltak, és eltérhetnek a tényleges használat során láthatóktól.

*A billentyűzet, egér, headset és játékkontroller, webkamera (Pogo típus) nem tartoznak a csomaghoz (külön megvásárolhatók).

*A Remote PC csak Windows 10 Pro vagy újabb operációs rendszerrel rendelkező számítógépeken érhető el.

*Internetkapcsolat és előfizetés szükséges a kapcsolódó streaming szolgáltatásokhoz. A külön streaming szolgáltatásokhoz előfizetésre lehet szükség, amely nem biztosított (külön vásárolható meg).

*A Remote PC funkció a Windows 10 Pro vagy újabb verziókon támogatott és kompatibilis a távoli PC-kapcsolatot támogató harmadik féltől származó PC-kkel, beleértve a gramot is.

*A támogatott szolgáltatások országonként különbözhetnek.

Évente új frissítés 5 éven át
a díjnyertes webOS Re:New programmal

Élvezze a legújabb funkciók és szoftverek előnyeit az éves frissítésekkel - öt év alatt akár négyszer is. A CES Innovációs Díj kiberbiztonsági kategóriájában díjazott webOS minden frissítéssel gondoskodik az Ön védelméről és adatainak biztonságáról.

*A webOS Re:New Program azokra az LG Smart Monitor modellekre vonatkozik, amelyek 2025-ben a webOS 24 verzióval kerülnek piacra.

*Tervek szerint az LG Smart Monitor modellek nem a webOS 25, hanem a webOS 26 verzióra fognak frissülni.

*A frissítések és az egyes funkciók, alkalmazások és szolgáltatások ütemezése modellenként és régiónként eltérő lehet.

*A webOS Re:New Program öt év alatt összesen 4 webOS-frissítést támogat. A webOS Re:New Program során a frissítés alapját a monitor készülékre előre telepített webOS verzió adja, a frissítések ütemezése a készülék adott hónapjától és évjáratától függően eltérő lehet. A webOS első frissítése a vásárlástól számított két év múlva történik. A vásárlók a vásárlás pillanatától a webOS összesen 5 verzióját kapják meg, beleértve az aktuális verziót is.

webOS

Zökkenőmentes váltás a csatornák között

A webOS rendszernek köszönhetően könnyedén elérheti kedvenc tartalmait olyan alkalmazásokon keresztül, mint a Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, YouTube és az Apple TV. Élvezze a személyre szabott ajánlásokat, fedezze fel a Sport, Játék vagy LG Fitness alkalmazásokat, és irányítson mindent egyszerűen a távirányítóval! A 3 oldalról szegély nélküli vékony fehér kialakítás fokozza az elmélyülést, míg a 2×5 W-os sztereó hangszórók kristálytiszta hangzást biztosítanak a tökéletes moziélményhez.

A webOS-nek köszönhetően zökkenőmentes hozzáférést élvezhet a különböző tartalmakhoz az olyan alkalmazásokon keresztül, mint a Netflix, a Prime Video, a Disney+, a YouTube, az Apple TV és az ingyenes LG Channels. Kapjon személyre szabott ajánlásokat, fedezze fel az olyan alkalmazásokat, mint a Sport, a Játék és az LG Fitness, és vezéreljen mindent könnyedén a távirányítóval vagy érintéssel.

*A képek a funkció jobb megértése érdekében szimuláltak, és eltérhetnek a tényleges használat során láthatóktól.

*A beépített streaming szolgáltatások és alkalmazások országonként eltérőek lehetnek.

*Internetkapcsolat és előfizetés szükséges a kapcsolódó streaming szolgáltatásokhoz. Egyes szolgáltatásokért további díjakat kell fizetni, mivel azok nem tartoznak a szolgáltatáscsomagba, és külön előfizetést igényelnek.

*Minden regisztrált fiók számára számos testreszabott alkalmazást és szolgáltatást kínál, beleértve a zene, sport, home office és felhőalapú játékokat.

Játék

Ugorjon bele a játékba

Nincs szükség játékkonzolra – az LG Smart Monitor segítségével közvetlenül játszhat felhőalapú játékokat a kezdőképernyőről. Gyorsan csatlakozhat streamingalkalmazásokhoz a játéktartalmak eléréséhez.

Zene

Az Ön zenei ízlése szerint válogatva

Élvezze a személyre szabott zenei élményt a 2×5 W-os sztereó hangszórókkal! Kedvenc zenéire könnyedén rákereshet és gyorsan elérheti a korábban lejátszott számokat streaming szolgáltatásain keresztül. A rendszer az Ön ízléséhez igazodva népszerű dalokat is ajánl.

Sport

Kövesse kedvenc sportcsapatait!

Szurkoljon kedvenceinek személyre szabott szolgáltatással! A rendszer a profilja alapján megmutatja a kedvenc csapata legfrissebb híreit.

LG Fitness

Személyre szabott otthoni fitness

Alakítsa át nappaliját saját edzőteremmé az LG Fitness segítségével! Válogasson a különféle edzésprogramok közül, kövesse nyomon fejlődését és érje el céljait – mindezt a kanapé kényelméből.

*A képek a funkció jobb megértése érdekében szimuláltak, és eltérhetnek a tényleges használat során láthatóktól.

*A billentyűzet, egér, headset és játékkontroller nem tartoznak a csomaghoz (külön megvásárolhatók).

*Internetkapcsolat és előfizetés szükséges a kapcsolódó streaming szolgáltatásokhoz. A külön streaming szolgáltatásokhoz előfizetésre lehet szükség, amely nem biztosított (külön vásárolható meg).

*A Gaming Portal elérhetősége régiónként változhat. A nem támogatott régiókban a felhasználókat a már meglévő Gaming Hub-ra irányítja át.

*A támogatott szolgáltatások országonként különbözhetnek.

Fényerőszabályozás

Intelligens fényerő bármilyen környezetben

A fényerőszabályozás érzékeli a környezeti fényforrásokat és automatikusan igazítja a képernyő fényerejét, hogy nappal és éjjel egyaránt éles és tiszta képet biztosítson.

A bal oldali kép a nappali megjelenítést mutatja be fényerő-beállítás funkcióval, míg a jobb oldali kép az éjszakai megjelenítést mutatja be ugyanezzel a funkcióval.

*A képek a funkció jobb megértése érdekében szimuláltak, és eltérhetnek a tényleges használat során tapasztaltaktól.

Dinamikus színárnyalat-leképezés

Élethű képek optimális fényerővel és kontraszttal

Élvezd a látványt úgy, ahogyan azt a készítők elképzelték! A Dinamikus színárnyalat-leképezés segítségével a fényerő és a kontraszt beállítása optimális részletességet és realizmust biztosít. A filmek és a játékok életre kelnek, gazdag megjelenítéssel és egyenletes minőséggel minden tartalom esetén.

*A képek a funkció jobb megértése érdekében szimuláltak, és eltérhetnek a tényleges használat során tapasztaltaktól.

*Kizárólag HDR videojel bemenet esetén érhető el.

The LG Smart Monitor Swing screen is showing the ThinQ Home Dashboard interface.

ThinQ Otthoni irányítópult

Könnyedén vezérelheti készülékeit

A ThinQ Otthoni irányítópult kényelmesebbé teszi az életet. Könnyedén ellenőrizheti és kezelheti az LG készülékeinek és eszközeinek állapotát a távirányítóval.

*A ThinQ funkció használatához szükséges az „LG ThinQ” alkalmazás telepítése a Google Play áruházból vagy az Apple App Store-ból az okostelefonra, majd a Wi-Fi kapcsolat létrehozása. Részletes használati utasításokat az alkalmazás súgójában talál.

*A készülékek LG ThinQ alkalmazásban történő regisztrálásához otthoni vezeték nélküli internet szükséges.

*Az LG ThinQ alkalmazás tényleges funkciói terméktől és modelltől függően változhatnak.

*Ez a termék tévéként van regisztrálva az LG ThinQ alkalmazásban. A regisztrált készülék nevét az LG ThinQ alkalmazásban módosíthatja.

*Az LG ThinQ alkalmazáson keresztül használhatja a hangerőszabályzó, a mutató és a bekapcsolási funkciókat.

Hangvezérlés a Magic Remote távirányítóval

A ThinQ alkalmazásnak és az Alexa-kompatibilitásnak köszönhetően a monitor távolról, hangutasításokkal is vezérelhető, hogy az intelligens eszköz ne csak kijelzőként szolgáljon. A szórakoztató és produktivitási igények központjává válik, emelve az általános multimédiás élményt. Mindehhez csak a Magic Remote távirányítóra van szükség.

Egy nő a Magic Remote távirányítóval felhangosítja az LG Smart Monitor Swing hangerejét.

*A képek a funkció jobb megértése érdekében szimuláltak. A tényleges használattól eltérhet.

*A megfelelő működéshez csatlakoztatnia kell az LG Smart Monitort a ThinQ alkalmazáshoz.

*A képernyőn látható képek eltérhetnek a tényleges alkalmazástól. A szolgáltatások régiótól/országtól vagy az alkalmazás verzióitól függően változhatnak.

*Megváltoztathatja a nyelvi és regionális beállításokat 22 nyelven, 146 ország számára: angol / koreai / spanyol / francia / német / olasz / portugál / orosz / lengyel / török / japán / arab (szaúdi/UAE) / vietnámi / thai / svéd / tajvani / indonéz / dán / holland / norvég / görög / izraeli (pl. USA/angol).

**A csomag tartalmazza a távirányítót.

**A Magic Remote távirányítót külön kell megvásárolni, és országonként eltérő lehet. 

**Kompatibilis az Alexa hangvezérléssel. A részletekért kérjük, olvassa el a termékleírásokat.

Produktivitás bármilyen munkakörnyezetben

Többfunkciós megoldás az üzleti hatékonyságért

Sokoldalú funkciói, állítható állványa és kibővített csatlakoztathatósága tökéletes társsá teszi, amely bármilyen munkakörnyezetben zökkenőmentesen alkalmazkodik az Ön igényeihez – legyen szó irodai munkáról, ügyféltalálkozóról vagy otthoni munkavégzésről. Dolgozzon okosabban, gyorsabban és hatékonyabban – bárhol is legyen!

Négy ember ül egy asztal körül, és megbeszélést tartanak az LG Smart Monitor Swing-et használva.

Személyes iroda: Okos monitorunk sokoldalú megoldást kínál a kisebb prezentációk és megbeszélések számára személyes irodájában.

Egy férfi kabátot tart a kezében, míg egy nő az LG Smart Monitor Swing képernyőjét érinti a kabát információinak megtekintéséhez.

Kisvállalkozás: Okos monitorunk egyszerű érintéssel lehetővé teszi a könnyű és hatékony együttműködést és ötletelést.

Egy beteg fekszik egy kórházi ágyon, mellette két egészségügyi szakember áll. Az orvos mellett egy LG Smart Monitor Swing áll.

Kórház: Okos monitorunk állítható kialakítása lehetővé teszi, hogy a betegek kényelmesen tekinthessék meg vizsgálati eredményeiket, anélkül hogy mozogniuk kellene.

Egy férfi golfozik egy beltéri képernyős golfpályán, mellette egy LG Smart Monitor Swing mutatja az adatokat.

Beltéri golfpálya: Helyezze el okos monitorunkat a kívánt beltéri térben és alakítsa ki saját gyakorlóhelyét könnyedén!

Egy nő a kávézóban nézi egy LG Smart Monitor Swing-en megjelenített esemény transzparensét.

Kiskereskedelem: Okos monitorunk reklámvideókat vagy események transzparenseit jelenít meg, így hatékony eszköze az üzleti promóciónak.

Egy férfi a VIP váróteremben egy LG Smart Monitor Swing-en olvassa a híreket.

VIP váróterem: Okos monitorunk privát képernyőként szolgálhat várakozó ügyfelek számára, legyen szó hírek megtekintéséről vagy dokumentumok átolvasásáról.

Egy nő egy grafikont ellenőriz egy LG Smart Monitor Swing készüléken egy szállodai szobában.

Szállodai szoba: Okos monitorunk a beépített webOS segítségével segít a produktivitás megőrzésében, amely kedvenc alkalmazásait és szolgáltatásait kínálja, hogy zökkenőmentesen dolgozhasson.

Egy gyermek egy online órát néz egy szobában elhelyezett LG Smart Monitor Swing monitoron.

Távoktatás: Okos monitorunk nagy felbontású kijelzővel és a rugalmas állvánnyal támogatja az otthoni tanulást, segítve a koncentrációt és a hatékony tanulást.

Négy ember ül egy asztal körül, és megbeszélést tartanak az LG Smart Monitor Swing-et használva.
Egy férfi kabátot tart a kezében, míg egy nő az LG Smart Monitor Swing képernyőjét érinti a kabát információinak megtekintéséhez.
Egy beteg fekszik egy kórházi ágyon, mellette két egészségügyi szakember áll. Az orvos mellett egy LG Smart Monitor Swing áll.
Egy férfi golfozik egy beltéri képernyős golfpályán, mellette egy LG Smart Monitor Swing mutatja az adatokat.
Egy nő a kávézóban nézi egy LG Smart Monitor Swing-en megjelenített esemény transzparensét.
Egy férfi a VIP váróteremben egy LG Smart Monitor Swing-en olvassa a híreket.
Egy nő egy grafikont ellenőriz egy LG Smart Monitor Swing készüléken egy szállodai szobában.
Egy gyermek egy online órát néz egy szobában elhelyezett LG Smart Monitor Swing monitoron.

*A képek a funkció jobb megértése érdekében szimuláltak, és eltérhetnek a tényleges használat során tapasztaltaktól.

Nyomtatás

Legfontosabb műszaki adatok

  • Képernyőméret [hüvelyk]

    31.5"

  • Felbontás

    3840 x 2160

  • Paneltípus

    IPS

  • Képarány

    16:9

  • Színskála (tip.)

    DCI-P3 95%

  • Fényerő (tip.) [cd/m²]

    350 cd/m²

  • Képfrissítési sebesség (max.) [Hz]

    60 Hz

  • Válaszidő

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • A kijelző pozíciójának beállítása

    Dönthetőség / Állítható magasság / Forgathatóság / Pivot

Összes adat

INFORMÁCIÓ

  • Termék neve

    32"-os 4K UHD IPS Smart Monitor Swing érintőképernyővel és guruló állvánnyal

  • Év

    2025

ÁLTALÁNOS

  • Képernyőméret [hüvelyk]

    31.5"

  • Képarány

    16:9

  • Paneltípus

    IPS

  • Felbontás

    3840 x 2160

  • Képpontosztás [mm]

    0.18159 x 0.18159 mm

  • Színmélység (színek száma)

    1.07B

  • Láthatósági szög (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Fényerő (tip.) [cd/m²]

    350 cd/m²

  • Kontrasztarány (tip.)

    1000:1

  • Válaszidő

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Színskála (tip.)

    DCI-P3 95%

  • Képfrissítési sebesség (max.) [Hz]

    60 Hz

  • Kontrasztarány (min.)

    700:1

  • Fényerő (min.) [cd/m²]

    280 cd/m²

  • Képernyőméret [cm]

    80 cm

HANG

  • Hangszóró

    5W x 2

  • Bluetooth kapcsolódás

    Igen

  • Maxx Audio

    Nem

  • Rich Bass

    Nem

CSATLAKOZTATHATÓSÁG

  • D-Sub

    Nem

  • DVI-D

    Nem

  • HDMI

    Igen (2 db)

  • Daisy Chain

    Nem

  • DisplayPort

    Nem

  • Thunderbolt

    Nem

  • USB-C

    Igen (3 db)

  • Fejhallgató kimenet

    Nem

  • LAN (RJ-45)

    Nem

  • USB Downstream Port

    Igen (2 db /USB-C)

  • USB Upstream Port

    Igen (1 db /USB-C)

  • USB-C (adatátvitel)

    Igen

  • USB-C (tápellátás)

    65W

SPECIÁLIS TULAJDONSÁGOK

  • Advanced True Wide Pol.

    Nem

  • AMD FreeSync™

    Nem

  • Automatikus fényerő

    Igen

  • Auto Input Switch

    Nem

  • Feketestabilizátor

    Nem

  • Kamera

    Nem

  • Gyári színkalibráció

    Nem

  • Color Weakness

    Nem

  • Célkereszt funkció

    Nem

  • Dolby Vision™

    Nem

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    Nem

  • Villódzásmentes kép

    Igen

  • FPS számláló

    Nem

  • HDR 10

    Igen

  • Hardveres szinkalibráció

    Nem

  • Mikrofon

    Nem

  • Mini-LED technológia

    Nem

  • Mozgási elmosódáscsökkentés

    Nem

  • Nano IPS™ technológia

    Nem

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    Nem

  • OverClocking

    Nem

  • PIP

    Nem

  • PBP

    Nem

  • Olvasó mód

    Igen

  • RGB LED világítás

    Nem

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Igen

  • Super Resolution+

    Nem

  • Felhasználó által beállított billentyű

    Nem

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    Nem

MECHANIKA

  • A kijelző pozíciójának beállítása

    Dönthetőség / Állítható magasság / Forgathatóság / Pivot

  • Falra rögzíthetőség [mm]

    100 x 100 mm

MÉRET/SÚLY

  • Méret - doboz (Szé x Ma x Mé) [mm]

    900 x 617 x 337 mm

  • Méret - talppal (Szé x Ma x Mé) [mm]

    727.4 x 1312.3 x 420 mm

  • Méret - talp nélkül (Szé x Ma x Mé) [mm]

    727.4 x 437.4 x 27.8 mm

  • Súly - talppal [kg]

    21.2 kg

  • Súly - talp nélkül [kg]

    6.1 kg

TÁPELLÁTÁS

  • AC bemenet

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Energiafogyasztás (DC ki)

    Kevesebb mint 0,5W

  • Energiafogyasztás (alvó üzemmód)

    Kevesebb mint 0,5W

  • Típus

    Külső áramforrás (Adapter)

TARTOZÉKOK

  • Display Port

    Nem

  • D-Sub

    Nem

  • DVI-D

    Nem

  • HDMI

    Igen

  • Távkapcsoló

    Igen

  • Thunderbolt

    Nem

  • USB A to B

    Nem

  • USB-C

    Nem

OKOS FUNKCIÓK

  • Teljes webböngésző

    Igen

  • LG ThinQ®

    Igen

  • Tükrözés

    Igen

  • Wi-Fi

    Igen

SZOFTVER KOMPATIBILITÁS

  • Kettős vezérlés

    Nem

  • LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

    Nem

  • LG UltraGear™ Control Center

    Nem

  • LG UltraGear™ Studio

    Nem

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    Nem

MEGFELELŐSÉGI NYILATKOZAT

TOVÁBBI MEGFELELŐSÉGI NYILATKOZAT
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
A tartozékokra vonatkozó biztonsági információkat a termék biztonsági információi között találja, azokat külön nem bocsátjuk rendelkezésre.

Vásárlóink véleménye

