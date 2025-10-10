About Cookies on This Site

8 kg, Hőszivattyús szárítógép
ES,SW_Energy_Label_New Regulation_RHA1008NWK.pdf
Energiaosztály : HU
8 kg, Hőszivattyús szárítógép

RHA1008NWK
Front view
Front view open
right side
left side
right side
left side
right side
left side
side
back
front view
top view
panel
detail
detail
Fő tulajdonságok

  • Hőszivattyús szárítógép
  • Hűtőközeg típusa: R290
  • Hátralévő idő kijelzés
A kép előterében egy szárítógép, a háttérben egy mosolygó édesanya és kislánya.

LG hőszivattyús szárítógép a ruhák minőségének  megőrzéséért

Kényelmes és Egészséges ruhaszárítás

A kép illusztráció, az adott termék a valóságban eltérő lehet.

Hőszivattyú

Kímélő szárítás hőszivattyúval

Alacsony hőmérsékleten szárít, így kímélve a ruhákat.

  • Hagyományos szárítógép

  • Hőszivattyús szárítógép

A képek csupán illusztrációk, és az eredmény a ruha anyagától függően változhat.

A képen az „R290 hűtőközeg” szimbólum látható.

R290 hűtőközeg

Az R290 hűtőközeggel ellátott LG szárítógép alacsonyabb globális felmelegedési potenciállal rendelkezik, mint az R134a hűtőközeggel ellátott készülékek.*

*Globális felmelegedési potenciál (Global Warming Potential): R290 = 3, R134a = 1430

Dupla szűrő

LED kijelző

Hátralévő idő kijelzés

A jól látható LED kijelzőnek köszönhetően egyszerűen ellenőrízheti a hátralévő időt.

A kép illusztráció, az adott termék a valóságban eltérő lehet.

Szárítógép a mosókonyhában.
A szárítógép mosószer-adagoló rekeszének közeli képe.
A szárítógép dobjának közeli képe nyitott ajtóval.
A szárítógép vezérlőgombjának és paneljének közeli képe.

A képek illusztrációk, az adott termék a valóságban eltérő lehet.

Nyomtatás

Összes adat

MEGFELELŐSÉGI NYILATKOZAT

TOVÁBBI MEGFELELŐSÉGI NYILATKOZAT
A tartozékokra vonatkozó biztonsági információkat a termék biztonsági információi között találja, azokat külön nem bocsátjuk rendelkezésre.

