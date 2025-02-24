Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Új LG OLED AI TV előrendelés az LG Webáruházban!


Új LG OLED AI TV előrendelés
az LG Webáruházban!


✔ Ráadás LG Soundbar
✔ Akár 0% THM 4 havi részletre
✔ Ingyenes házhozszállítás

 

Az újgenerációs látvány és
a tiszta hangzás harmóniája!


Fedezze fel a legújabb, 2025-ös LG OLED evo AI, LG OLED AI és LG QNED AI TV-ket! Válassza ki az igényeihez legjobban illőt, éljen az előrendelés lehetőségével az LG Webáruházban, és mi ráadásként egy, a TV-vel harmonizáló LG hangprojektort adunk Önnek! A kiválasztott terméket akár 0% THM Cofidis hitellel is megvásárolhatja 4 havi részletre.

Az LG OLED AI TV-k immár 12 éve viselik a világ első számú OLED TV márkája címet*. Kiváló képminőségével az LG OLED AI tévé és a hozzá illő LG hangprojektor igazi moziélményt teremtenek nappalijában. Önnek pedig nincs más dolga, mint hátradőlni a kanapén és élvezni a látványt és a hangzást.

A kiválasztott terméket ingyenesen házhozszállítjuk.

A fenti ajánlatunk kizárólag az alább felsorolt készülékekre az
LG Webáruházban 2025. április 16. – 2025. május 4. között, vagy a készlet erejéig történő vásárlások esetén vehető igénybe!

 

A promócióban résztvevő készülékek:

Az előrendelés menete
Helyezze a kosárba és fizesse ki a kiválasztott TV + hangprojektor szettet az előrendelési időszak alatt. A kiszállítás a készülék raktárra érkezése után kezdődik.
A kiszállítás pontos időpontjáról előzetesen értesítjük!

 

Az előrendelt termékcsomag kiszállításának időpontja termékenként eltér, amelynek részletei megtalálhatók a termékoldalakon.

 

Az ajánlatban szereplő termékek köre a promóció ideje alatt változhat!

 

Az ajánlatban szereplő készletek elérhetősége limitált, az árak változtatásának jogát fenntartjuk. A jelen promócióban biztosított kedvezmények más kedvezményekkel nem összevonhatók.

Az LG Webáruház által kínált hitel ajánlat futamideje: 4 hónap
Az LG Webáruház által kínált hitel THM értéke: 0,0%

HITELAJÁNLATUNK

 

Áruhitel referencia THM: 0,0%, (2 000 000 Ft hitelösszeg és 4 hónap futamidő esetén.)

A referencia THM a teljes hiteldíj mutató meghatározásáról, számításáról és közzétételéről szóló 83/2010. (lll.25.) Korm. rendelet 9. § (1) bekezdésétől eltérően, a hiteltípusra elérhető, megjelölt hitelösszeg és futamidő figyelembevételével került meghatározásra.


Fix, éves ügyleti kamat: 0%. Kezelési díj: 0 Ft. Futamidő: 4 hónap.
Az igényelhető hitelösszeg: 25 000 Ft-tól 2 000 000 Ft-ig terjedhet.
Önrész: 0 Ft.

 

 

A Search Engine Business Hungary Kft. a Magyar Cofidis Bank Zrt. (Bank) hitelközvetítője, a Bank a hitelbírálathoz szükséges További részletek a Bank Általános Üzletszabályzatában, az általános szerződési feltételekben és a vonatkozó hirdetményekben, amelyeket a https://www.cofidisbank.hu/segedlet/dokumentumok oldalon tekinthet meg, illetve tölthet le.

Érvényes: 2025.02.24. napjától visszavonásig, a webáruházban megjelölt termékekre.

A 0% THM Cofidis hitel bővebb részletei és feltételei

*Forrás - Omdia egyéni mérés, 2013-2024 időszakban. Az LG-től független rangsorolás alapján. Az eredményekre való hivatkozásért, azokból való következtetésekért az LG nem vállal felelősséget. Bővebb információt a mérésről a https://www.omdia.com/ weboldalon talál.