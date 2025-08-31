Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
LG Soundbar S20A hangprojektor

LG Soundbar S20A hangprojektor

S20A
USP kártya: Kiegyensúlyozott hangzás beépített mélynyomókkal
USP kártya: AI Sound Pro: Az AI minden műfajhoz optimalizálja a hangzást
USP kártya: WOW Kezelőfelület: Közvetlenül az LG TV-ről irányítható soundbar
Fő tulajdonságok

  • Új Akusztikus Csomag
  • AI Sound Pro
  • WOW Kezelőfelület

Az LG Soundbar S20A egy fából készült tévékonzolra, a tévé alá és a tévéállványai közé helyezve. A TV-n egy piros autó látható füsttel.

LG Soundbar S20A

Kiegyensúlyozott
hangzás kompakt formában

Éljen át egy olyan élményt, amelyet nem is remélne egy kompakt hangprojektortól: A tisztább, kiegyensúlyozottabb hangzás kitölti a teret és feldobja a pillanatot.

Bemutató céllal egy 48"-os TV-vellátható a termék. 

A termékek megjelenése a tényleges használat, a beállítások és egyéb tényezők függvényében változhat.

A bal oldali képen 2 S20A Soundbar egység van elhelyezve, az egyik a belső részeket mutatja, mint a mélysugárzók és a magas hangszórók, rács nélkül, a másik pedig a hátoldalát. A jobb oldalon a dts logó és a Dolby digital audio logó látható. A középső képen 3 TV képernyő látható: Egy színpad, mikrofon a kezében, egy riporter, aki mikrofonnal és egy tablettel a kezében beszél, és egy ló. A tévék alatt az SH5A Soundbar van elhelyezve, rajta EQ grafikával. Az alsó részen három ikon jelenik meg: ZENE, HANGERŐ és MOZI. A jobb oldali képen egy falra szerelhető tévé mutatja az LG webOS kezdőképernyőjét, az SH5A pedig a tévé alatt, a tévéasztalon van elhelyezve. A bal oldalon részben egy LG TV távirányító látható, a jobb oldalon pedig 4 ikon mutatja a WOW Interface funkcióit.

Beépített mélynyomók kompakt kialakításban

A mélynyomókkal felszerelve erőteljes és magával ragadó hangzást biztosít kompakt kialakításban. A továbbfejlesztett akusztikai csomag, amely dupla magas hangszórókkal és passzív radiátorral rendelkezik, tiszta és kiegyensúlyozott hangzást biztosít. 

2 S20A Soundbar egység van elhelyezve, az egyik a belső részeket mutatja, mint a mélysugárzók és a magas hangszórók, rács nélkül, a másik pedig a hátoldalát. A jobb oldalon a dts logó és a Dolby digital audio logó látható.

AI Sound Pro

Az AI minden műfajhoz optimalizálja a hangzást

Az AI elemzi a tartalom hangfaját, és három optimalizált üzemmód egyikével játsza le azt. Az elemzésnek megfelelően automatikusan beállítja a legoptimálisabb módot.

A videó bemutatási célból készült. 

WOW Kezelőfelület

Közvetlenül az LG TV-ről vezérelhető soundbar 

Páratlan szinergia az LG TV-vel. Vezérelje a Soundbar módjait, hangerejét, csatlakozását és egyéb beállításait az LG WOW Kezelőfelület kényelmes felhasználói felületén keresztül. Egyszerűen ellenőrizze és állítsa be a Soundbar-t a TV képernyőjén.

Egy falra szerelhető TV-n az LG webOS kezdőképernyője látható, az SH5A pedig a TV alatt, a TV asztalon van elhelyezve. A bal oldalon részben egy LG TV távirányító látható, a jobb oldalon pedig 4 ikon mutatja a WOW Interface funkcióit.

Bemutató célból egy LG TV távirányítót használva látható.

Kompakt, mégis elegáns megjelenés

Kompakt, mégis elegáns kialakítása tökéletesen illeszkedik a kis- és közepes méretű tévékészülékekhez. Designjának hála tiszta és rendezett megjelenést biztosít otthonában. 

S20A soundbar fából készült tévékonzolra helyezve. Felette részben egy tévé látható, amely egy zenekar koncertjelenetét mutatja.

Demonstrációs céllal egy 55"-os TV-n látható.

LG ThinQ

Vezérlje Soundbar-ját az LG ThinQ alkalmazással - okostelefonon

Vezérelje a Soundbar-t a telefonjával: Csatlakoztassa a készülékhez és  állítsa be a hangerőt vagy  változtassa meg a hangmódot a ThinQ alkalmazásban az Ön kényelme szerint. 

Elkötelezett egy jobb élet mellett 

Az LG elkötelezett amellett, hogy mindenki számára egy jobb életet teremtsen. Újratervezzük a gyártási folyamatokat, hogy fenntartható anyagokat használjunk, beleértve az újrahasznosított gyantát is. Folytatjuk a fenntarthatóságot szolgáló új technológiák felfedezését és bevezetését. Termékeink igéretünk megtestetői.

Legfontosabb műszaki adatok

  • Csatornák száma

    2.0

  • Kimeneti teljesítmény

    50 W

  • 650 x 63 x 99 mm

Összes adat

ÁLTALÁNOS JELLEMZŐK

  • Csatornák száma

    2.0

  • Kimeneti teljesítmény

    50 W

  • Hangszórók száma

    4 EA

HANG EFFEKTUS

  • AI Sound Pro

    Igen

  • Alapértelmezett

    Igen

  • Cinema

    Igen

  • Game

    Igen

HANGFORMÁTUM

  • Dolby Digital

    Igen

  • DTS Digital Surround

    Igen

  • AAC

    Igen

KAPCSOLÓDÁS

  • HDMI Ki

    1

  • USB

    1

  • Bluetooth Verzió

    5.3

  • Bluetooth Kodek

    SBC / AAC

HDMI TÁMOGATÁS

  • Audio Return Channel (ARC)

    Igen

  • CEC (Simplink)

    Igen

  • HDMI Verzió

    1.4

KÉNYELEM

  • Távirányító App - iOS/Android OS

    Igen

  • Soundbar mód vezérlése

    Igen

  • TV Hangmód Megosztás

    Igen

  • WOW interfész

    Igen

MÉRETEK (SZÉXMAXMÉ)

  • 650 x 63 x 99 mm

  • Doboz Méret

    898 x 145 x 123 mm

SÚLY

  • 2,2 kg

  • Bruttó Tömeg

    2,8 kg

TÁPELLÁTÁS

  • Készenléti fogyasztás (fő)

    0.5 W ↓

  • Energiafogyasztás (fő)

    15 W

TARTOZÉK

  • Távirányító

    Igen

  • Jótállási jegy

    Igen

MEGFELELŐSÉGI NYILATKOZAT

TOVÁBBI MEGFELELŐSÉGI NYILATKOZAT
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
A tartozékokra vonatkozó biztonsági információkat a termék biztonsági információi között találja, azokat külön nem bocsátjuk rendelkezésre.

