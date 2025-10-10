About Cookies on This Site

65 colos LG NanoCell AI NANO90 4K Smart TV 2025
65NANO90A3B EU.pdf
Energiaosztály : HU
Termékinformációs adatlap

Elülső nézet NanoCell NANO90 TV készülékről, LG NanoCell Al Logo a felső sarokban. Az LG NanoCell TV színpompás textúrákat ábrázol, amelyek összeérnek.
Slight side view
LG NanoCell NANO90 TV balra néző oldalnézete.
LG NanoCell NANO90 AI 4K Smart TV elülső és oldalsó nézete mutatva annak méreteit hosszúságban, szélességben, magasságban és mélységben.
Az alpha 7 AI Processor Gen8 sárgán világít, és színes fénycsóvák lövellnek ki belőle. A cím arról szól, hogy a processzor 4K minőséget, lenyűgöző színeket és fényerőt biztosít.
A képminőség javulásának bemutatása az LG 4K szuper felkonvertálás előtti és utáni állapot összehasonlításával. Két panel ugyanazt a képet mutatja egy erdőben egy ágon ülő színpompás madárról, a jobb oldali fakóbb. A cím arról szól, hogy a 4K szuper felkonvertálás hogyan javítja a felbontást, a fényerőt és a tisztaságot.
Perspektíva egy barlang belsejéből a bejárat felé tekintve, ahol kék égbolt és a horizont látható. Az egész kép ketté van osztva, hogy megmutassa a QNED fejlett helyi fényerőszabályozásának képességeit. Az egyik oldalon a színek és a részletek elmosódottak, és a látványelemek zavarosnak tűnnek. A címkén ez áll: Hagyományos LED. A másik oldalon nagyszerű feketék, jobb kontraszt, fényerő és szín látható. A címkén ez áll: „Fejlett helyi fényerőszabályozás”. A cím arról szól, hogy a precíziós fényerőszabályzó technológia élesebb képet biztosít.
LG TV lenyűgözően nagy képernyővel a falra szerelve, felette egy LG Soundbar egy modern stílusú nappaliban.
LG AI Magic Remote távirányító kiemelt AI gombbal. Körülötte láthatók a különböző funkciók, amelyeket a felhasználó a gombról elérhet. AI Voice ID, AI keresés, AI Chatbot, AI Concierge, AI Picture Wizard, AI hangvarázsló. A szöveg arról szól, hogy az LG AI Magic Remote egy külön AI-gombbal teszi teljessé az AI-élményt, és úgy használható, mint egy légegér. Csak mutasson rá, és kattintson.
Sci-fi tartalom kerül lejátszásra egy LG TV képernyőjén. A képernyőn az AI Chatbot felülete látható. A felhasználó üzenetet küldött a chatbotnak, hogy a képernyő túl sötét. A chatbot megoldásokat kínált a kérésre. A teljes kép ketté is van osztva. Az egyik oldal sötétebb, a másik oldal világosabb, azt mutatva, hogyan oldotta meg az AI Chatbot a problémát automatikusan a felhasználónak. A szöveg elmagyarázza, hogy az AI Chatbot képes megérteni a felhasználó szándékát és megoldásokat kínálni a problémára.
Fő tulajdonságok

  • Tiszta Színek valódi 4K felbontásban - élénk színek lenyűgöző részletességgel párosítva
  • 4K képminőség, felskálázott kép-és hang az alpha 7 8. generációs 4K AI processzornak köszönhetően
  • AI Magic Remote távirányító dedikált új AI gombbal és "Drag&Drop" funkcióval
  • Élvezze a 4K Szuper Felskálázással megnövelt felbontást, fényerőt és tiszta képminőséget!
Több
CES Innovation Awards jelvény 2025-ös év Díjazottja hivatkozással.

CES Innovációs díj - 2025 Díjazottja

Kiberbiztonság

AVForum Szerkesztők választása logo az LG webOS 24 számára mint 2024/2025 legjobb Smart TV rendszere.

AVForum Szerkesztők választása – Legjobb Smart TV rendszer 2024/25

„a webOS 24 továbbra is elegáns, gyors, könnyen használható intelligens élményt nyújt, ami friss és letisztult.”

A CES Innvocáviós Díj (CES Innovation Awards) a zsűrinek benyújtott leíró anyagok alapján kerül kiosztásra. A CTA (Consumer Technology Association) nem ellenőrizte a beérkezett anyagok vagy az állítások pontosságát, és nem tesztelte a díjjal jutalmazott terméket.

LG NanoCell TV szögben kissé balra néz, és színpompás fonalakat ábrázol. A tévéképernyő jobb alsó sarkában az alpha 7 4K AI processzor logó látható. A háttér sötét zöldeskék átmenet.

LG NanoCell TV szögben kissé balra néz, és színpompás fonalakat ábrázol. A tévéképernyő jobb alsó sarkában az alpha 7 4K AI processzor logó látható. A háttér sötét zöldeskék átmenet.

Merüljön el a tiszta színek világában!

KépminőségWebOS 25HangminőségKialakításLenyűgöző filmek és játékok

Ismerje meg az erős és okos alpha 7 8. generációs AI Processzort!

Az alpha 7 8. generációs AI Processzor általi jelentős teljesítmény növeléssel és a gyorsabb feldolgozással már olyan 4K minőségű képet képes biztosítani, amely sokkal élesebb és mélyebb, mint az valaha volt.

Az alpha 7 AI Processor Gen8 sárgán világít, és színes fénycsóvák lövellnek ki belőle.

Belső specifikációs összehasonlítás alapján, azonos évjáratú belépőszintű Smart TV alpha 5 6. generációs AI Processzorhoz képest

Tiszta színek valódi 4K felbontásban

Élvezze a 4K tartalmakat, amelyek a feljavított élénk és tiszta színekkel, valamint kristálytiszta részletekkel minden jelenetet lenyűgőzően látványossá tesznek!

Halvány körhinta színek hullámával egy világos fényes színpompás körhinta élesebb látványába megy át.

Élethű kép 4K Szuper Felskálázással

Az LG erőteljes processzora eredeti minőségűre javítja a felbontást. Élvezze a 4K Szuper Felskálázással megnövelt felbontást, fényerőt és tisztaságot!

A képminőség javulásának bemutatása az LG 4K szuper felkonvertálás előtti és utáni állapot összehasonlításával. Két panel ugyanazt a képet mutatja egy erdőben egy ágon ülő színpompás madárról, a jobb oldali fakóbb.

A felskálázott tartalom képminősége a forrás felbontásától függően változhat

Továbbfejesztett Fényerőszabályozás

A pontos fényerőszabályozás technológia több száz fényerő blokkot irányít, hogy a lehető legélesebb képet adja, és felfedje a legapróbb részleteket is.

Egy barlang belsejéből nézve, a bejárat felé, ahol kék ég és horizont látható. Az egész jelenet két részre van osztva, hogy bemutassa a QNED fejlett helyi fényerőszabályozásának képességét. Az egyik oldalon a színek és a részletek kifakultak, és a vizuális megjelenés homályosnak tűnik. A címke a "Hagyományos LED" feliratot viseli. A másik oldalon kiváló feketéket, jobb kontrasztot, fényerőt és színeket láthatunk. A címke a "Fejlett helyi fényerőszabályozás" feliratot tartalmazza.

*Az összehasonlító képek csak illusztrációs céllal készültek.

HDR10 Pro

Az élénk színek és a fényerő új szintre emelik a képernyő felbontását. Merüljön el a kiemelkedő képminőségben, amely még nagyobb kontrasztot és élesebb részleteket biztosít.

Kép egy lányról piros pulóverben a közepén ketté hasad, hogy a bal oldalt SDR és a jobb oldalon HDR10 Pro technológiával mutassa. A kép jobb oldala élesebb és kontrasztosabb a kép bal oldalához képest.

*A HDR10 Pro az LG Electronics által kifejlesztett technológia, amely a „HDR10” képminőségi szabványon alapul.

Az LG AI TV-k új generációja 

További információk

Okos vezérlés az AI Magic Remote távirányítóval

Könnyedén irányíthatja a tévéjét az AI Magic Remote távirányító segítségével – nincs szükség extra eszközre! Mozgásérzékelőjével és görgetőjével csak mutasson és kattintson a kijelző egyes pontjaira.

LG AI Magic Remote távirányító, kiemelt AI gombbal.

Az AI Magic Remote kialakítása, elérhetősége és funkciói régiónként és támogatott nyelvenként változhatnak, még ugyanazon modell esetében is.

Néhány funkció használatához internetkapcsolat szükséges.
Az AI Hangfelismerés csak azokban az országokban érhető el, amelyek támogatják a természetes nyelvi feldolgozást (NLP) az adott nyelven.

Sci-fi tartalom kerül lejátszásra egy LG QNED TV képernyőjén. A képernyőn az AI Chatbot felülete látható. A felhasználó üzenetet küldött a chatbotnak, hogy a képernyő túl sötét. A chatbot megoldásokat kínált a kérésre. A teljes kép ketté is van osztva. Az egyik oldal sötétebb, a másik oldal világosabb, megmutatva, hogyan oldotta meg az AI Chatbot a problémát automatikusan a felhasználónak.

Sci-fi tartalom kerül lejátszásra egy LG QNED TV képernyőjén. A képernyőn az AI Chatbot felülete látható. A felhasználó üzenetet küldött a chatbotnak, hogy a képernyő túl sötét. A chatbot megoldásokat kínált a kérésre. A teljes kép ketté is van osztva. Az egyik oldal sötétebb, a másik oldal világosabb, megmutatva, hogyan oldotta meg az AI Chatbot a problémát automatikusan a felhasználónak.

AI Chatbot

Az AI Magic Remote távirányítón keresztül elérheti az AI Chatbotot, amely segítségére lesz a megfelelő beállítások megtalálásától a különböző problémák megoldásáig. Az AI képes megérteni a felhasználók szándékát és azonnali megoldásokat kínálni.

*Internetkapcsolat szükséges.

*Az AI Chatbot azokban az országokban érhető el, amelyekhez van anyanyelvi NLP támogatás.

*Az AI Chatbot összekapcsolható az ügyfélszolgálattal.

A képernyőn egy felhasználó az AI Picture Wizard személyre szabási lépésein megy végig. Képsorozatok kerülnek megjelenítésre, a felhasználó választását kiemelve. Egy betöltés ikon jelenik meg, és egy tájkép kerül feljavításra balról jobbra.

AI Képvarázsló

Válassza ki kedvenc képeit, és az AI Képvarázsló 1,6 milliárd lehetőség közül elkészíti pontosan az Ön egyedi ízlésére szabott képet, majd menti azt a profiljába.

A képernyőn egy felhasználó az AI Sound Wizard személyre szabási lépésein megy végig. Egy sorozat hangklip ikon kerül kiválasztásra. Egy jazzénekes és szaxofonos látható, a személyre szabott hangot jelképező hanghullámok mozognak a látványelemen.

AI Hangvarázsló

Válassza ki a kedvenc hangját a hangklippek közül. Az AI 40 millió paraméter alapján egy személyre szabott hangprofilt készít, melyet pontosan az Ön ízléséhez igazít.

webOS Re:New Program logó és név, mellette a CES Innovation Awards 2025 Honoree jelvénnyel.

webOS Re:New Program logó és név, mellette a CES Innovation Awards 2025 Honoree jelvénnyel.

5 éven át tartó operációsrendszer-frissítés a díjnyertes webOS Re:New programmal

Élvezze a legújabb funkciók és szoftverek előnyeit az évenkénti operációsrendszer frissítésnek köszönhetően. A CES Innovációs Díjának kiberbiztonság kategóriájában díjazottjaként, a webOS használata közben biztonságban érezheti magát, hiszen a rendszer vigyáz személyes- és egyéb adataira.

A webOS Re:New Program öt év alatt összesen 4 webOS-frissítést támogat. A webOS Re:New Program során a frissítés alapját a TV készülékre előre telepített webOS verzió adja, a frissítések ütemezése a készülék adott hónapjától és évjáratától függően eltérő lehet. A webOS első frissítése a vásárlástól számított két év múlva történik. A vásárlók a vásárlás pillanatától a webOS összesen 5 verzióját kapják meg, beleértve az aktuális verziót is. A frissítés a 2022-es OLED és 8K QNED készülékekre, a 2023 után megjelenő modelleknél pedig az UHD, NanoCell, QNED és OLED modellekekre érvényes.

Tapasztalja meg, mit tehet Önért az LG AI TV!

AI Chatbot és AI Picture/Sound Wizard

Az LG Gallery+ segítségével alakítsa ki a saját ízlésének megfelelő teret

A képernyőjét élő vászonná alakíthatja, amelyen 100 műalkotás, magával ragadó tájképek és hangulatos videók láthatók. A rendszeres könyvtárfrissítésekkel akkor is gazdagodik a választék, amikor éppen nem tévézik.

LG AI Magic Remote távirányító, kiemelt AI gombbal.

*Az elérhető tartalom országonként változhat.

*A biztosított tartalom változhat.

Szabja személyre terét számtalan módon

Személyre szabhatja otthona galériáját válogatott zenével, képekkel és egyebekkel. Válassza ki, hogy mit szeretne megjeleníteni a TV-n, az aktuális preferenciáinak megfelelően.

Szinkronizálja a zenét és a képeket az érzelmeivel

Párosítsa a háttérzenét a képekkel, hogy a hangulatot a saját ízlésének megfelelően alakítsa. Válasszon az előre beállított zenék közül, vagy csatlakoztassa mobilkészülékét Bluetooth-on keresztül, hogy saját zeneszámait is lejátszhassa.

Bemutatja, hogyan lehet egy LG TV-t úgy beállítani, hogy a látványhoz szinkronizált hangulatú zene szóljon.
Falra szerelt LG TV okostelefonnal az előtérben. Az LG TV-n a Google Fotók beállításának folyamata látszik.

Könnyen hozzáférhet Google Fotókhoz, megmutathatja emlékeit

Csatlakoztassa kényelmesen Google Fotók fiókját a tévéhez, egyszerűen a telefonjával. Könnyedén személyre szabhatja a teret a saját fotókönyvtárában található tartalmakat használva.

*A funkció akkor működik, ha bejelentkezik a Google Fotók fiókba, és legalább 10 fotója van az alkalmazásban.

Az információs tábla látható egy falra szerelt LG TV-n. Különböző funkciók láthatók, például időjárás-frissítések, sporteseményekről szóló értesítések, TV-műsorújság, Home Hub és Google Naptár.

Legyen naprakész a minden egyben személyre szabott irányítópulttal

Lássa a fontos információkat egy pillanat alatt. Időjárás-frissítések, értesítések sporteseményekről, Google Naptára megtekintése, értesítések beállítása a Home Hubhoz, a nézett műsorokhoz stb.

*A Google Naptárhoz való hozzáféréshez Google fiók szükséges.

Okos beállítások, amelyek alkalmazkodnak a környezetében történt változásokhoz

Folyamatos készenlét

Energiatakarékos módon is élvezheti a Gallery+ segítségével kiválasztott műalkotásokat vagy képeket, miközben a tévé ki van kapcsolva, így digitális vászonként szolgál.

AI fényerőszabályozás

A tévékészülék beépített érzékelői érzékelik a fényt, és ennek megfelelően állítják be a képernyő fényerejét, hogy bármilyen fényviszonyok között optimális megtekintési élményt biztosítsanak.

Mozgásérzékelő

A mozgásérzékelő funkcióval a tévé intelligensen reagál, és attól függően vált módokat, hogy Ön a közelben van-e vagy sem.

*A fényerő érzékelők modellenként eltérhetnek.

*A mozgásérzékelők csak az M5 és G5 modelleken elérhetők.

TV távirányító az LG TV képernyője előtt a Home Hub készülékkel. Minden funkció és vezérlő a többi okoseszköz felett látható.

Home Hub, az okosotthon minden egyben platformja

Irányítsa egyszerűen, egyhelyről LG háztártatási gépeit, valamint Google Home eszközeit - élje át azt a határtalan kényelmet, amelyet az összes készülékének egy egyszerű, intutív kezelőfelületen történő működtetése nyújt!

*Az LG támogatja a „Matter” Wi-Fi eszközöket. A „Matter” által támogatott szolgáltatások és funkciók a csatlakoztatott eszközöktől függően változhatnak. A ThinQ és a Matter kezdeti csatlakoztatásának a ThinQ mobilalkalmazáson keresztül kell történnie.

*A kéz nélküli hangalapú funkció távirányító nélküli használata csak az alpha 9 AI és az alpha 11 AI processzorral lehetséges. Ez termékenként és régiónként változhat.

AI Sound Pro virtuális 9.1.2 csatornával

Az AI Tiszta Hangzást (AI Clear Sound) a Hangbeállítások menüben kell aktiválni.

A hangzás a hallgatási környezettől függően változhat.

Még gazdagabb hangzás az LG TV és LG Soundbar együttesével

A hangprojektor és a tévé külön vásárolható meg.

A "Hangprojektor mód vezérlés"" modelltől függően változhat.

Kérjük, vegye figyelembe, hogy a szolgáltatás a vásárlás időpontjában nem feltétlenül áll rendelkezésre. A frissítéshez internetkapcsolat szükséges.

Az LG TV távirányítója csak bizonyos funkciókhoz használható

Az LG TV-jéhez legjobban illő LG Soundbar-ok:

*A funkciók modellenként eltérőek lehetnek. Kérjük, tekintse meg az egyes termékoldalakat a részletes műszaki adatokért.

Ultranagy TV

Élvezze kedvenc filmjeit, sportmérkőzéseit és játékait Ultranagy képernyős LG TV-n és merüljön bele a mages felbontás adta minőségi élménybe, szuper széles kijelzőjén!

LG TV lenyűgözően nagy képernyővel a falra szerelve, felette egy LG Soundbar egy modern stílusú nappaliban.

*A NANO90A maximum 75 colos méretben érhető el, és a méretek változhatnak régiónként.

Szupervékony kialakítás

A vékony keret finom eleganciát kölcsönöz a térnek.

LG NanoCell TV falra szerelve egy LG Soundbar fölött egy modern lakótérben. Az LG NanoCell TV színes hátteret jelenít meg.

Egy személy a nappalijában a telefonját tartja a kezében. A telefonon egy átviteli ikon jelzi, hogy a telefon képernyője a tévén tükröződik. A tévén egy kosárlabda-mérkőzés látható, oldalt pedig a tükrözött képernyő, amely a játékosok statisztikáit mutatja.

Maximalizálja a szórakozást: használjon több képernyőt a Multi View funkcióval!

Hozza ki a legtöbbet a TV-ből a Multi View funkció segítségével: Tükrözze egyéb eszközeinek képét Google Cast-on vagy AirPlay-en keresztül a TV készülékére, és használja a képernyő-felosztó előnyeit, hogy egyszerre lásson több tartalmat egymás mellett!

*A kép- és hangbeállítások mindkét képernyőn azonosak.

*Az Apple, az Apple logó, az Apple TV, az AirPlay és a HomeKit az Apple Inc. védjegyei, amelyeket az Egyesült Államokban és más országokban bejegyeztek.

*Az AirPlay 2, HomeKit és a Google Cast támogatása régiótól és nyelvtől függően változhat.

LG AI TV + Gaming Portal =  csúcskategóriás játék központ

Több ezer játékot játszhat közvetlenül LG AI TV-jén a GeForce NOW, Amazon Luna, Blacknut, Boosteroid és már az Xbox alkalmazásokkal! Élvezze a játékélmény széles skáláját - a gamepaddal játszható AAA címektől a távirányítóval játszható hagyományos játékokig!

Tudjon meg többet
Gaming Portal kezdőképernyő. A kurzor mozgatásával és kattintással számos népszerű játékcím jeleníthető meg, és az a plusz funkció, hogy a játékokat a játékvezérlő típusától függően választhatja ki, legyen az gamepad vagy távirányító.

A Gaming Portal támogatása országonként eltérő lehet.

A felhőalapú játékszolgáltatások és a Gaming Portalon belüli játékok támogatása országonként változhat.

Egyes játékszolgáltatások használatához előfizetés és kompatibilis gamepad/kontroller csatlkoztatás szükséges lehet.

Erőteljes játékélmény

Élvezze a csúcsminőségű játékélményt VRR technolóhiával. Játsszon késleltetés és mozgás elmosódás nélkül.

Kontrollert tartó kezek egy versenyautós videójátékot ábrázoló képernyő előtt. A VRR logó a bal felső sarokban található, és más vonatkozó tanúsítványok is láthatók.

*Csak olyan játékokkal vagy PC bemenetekkel működik, amelyek támogatják a 60Hz-et.

FILMMAKER üzemmód

Élvezze a filmet úgy, ahogy a rendező elképzelte: a FILMMAKER üzemmód segítségével, amellyel a megjelenítendő képek minél inkább megőrzik eredeti formájukat.

Egy rendező a vezérlőpult előtt, miközben a „Killers of the Flower Moon (Megfojtott virágok)” című filmet vágja egy LG NanoCell TV-n. A kép bal alsó részén a FILMMAKER MODE™ logo látható

*A FILMMAKER üzemmód logó az UHD Alliance, Inc. védjegye.

*A FILMMAKER üzemmód automatikusan elindul az AppleTV+ és az Amazon Prime Video alkalmazásokban.

*A fenti képek csupán illusztrációk, kérjük, tekintse meg a galéria képeit a pontosabb ábrázolásért.

*Az összes fenti kép szimulált.

*A szolgáltatások elérhetősége régiótól és országtól függően változhat.

*A személyre szabott szolgáltatások a harmadik féltől származó alkalmazások szabályzatától függően változhatnak.

*Az AI Magic Remote távirányító megvásárlására külön is szükség lehet a TV méretétől, típusától és régiójától függően.

Nyomtatás

Legfontosabb műszaki adatok

  • KÉP/KIJELZŐ - Kijelző típusa

    4K UHD

  • KÉP/KIJELZŐ - Képfrissítés

    Natív 60Hz

  • KÉP/KIJELZŐ - Wide Color Gamut

    Nano Color

  • KÉPFELDOLGOZÁS - Processzor

    α7 AI Processzor 4K Gen8

  • KÉPFELDOLGOZÁS - HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • AUDIÓ - Audio Teljesítmény

    20W

  • AUDIÓ - Hangrendszer

    2.0 Csatorna

  • MÉRETEK ÉS TÖMEG - TV mérete talp nélkül (SzéxMaxMé mm)

    1 456 x 840 x 29,7

  • MÉRETEK ÉS TÖMEG - TV tömege talp nélkül (kg)

    23,6

Összes adat

VONALKÓD

  • VONALKÓD

    8806096345672

KÉP/KIJELZŐ

  • Képfrissítés

    Natív 60Hz

  • Kijelző típusa

    4K UHD

  • Kijelző Felbontása

    4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

  • Háttérvilágítás típusa

    Edge

  • Wide Color Gamut

    Nano Color

MÉRETEK ÉS TÖMEG

  • Csomagolás mérete (SzéxMaxMé mm)

    1 600 x 970 x 172

  • TV mérete talp nélkül (SzéxMaxMé mm)

    1 456 x 840 x 29,7

  • TV mérete talppal (SzéxMaxMé mm)

    1 456 x 904 x 295

  • TV Állvány (SzéxMé mm)

    1 167/425 x 295

  • TV tömege talp nélkül (kg)

    23,6

  • TV tömege talppal (kg)

    24,0

  • Csomag tömege (kg)

    30,7

  • VESA (SzéxMa mm)

    300 x 300

ENERGIA

  • Energiaellátás (Feszültség, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Készenléti Fogyasztás

    0.5W alatt

KÉPFELDOLGOZÁS

  • Processzor

    α7 AI Processzor 4K Gen8

  • AI Felskálázás

    4K Szuper Felskálázás

  • AI Fényerő Szabályozás

    Igen

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

    Igen

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Igen

  • Dimming Technológia

    Local Dimming

  • Kép üzemmód

    10 mód

GAMING

  • HGIG Mód

    Igen

  • Játékoptimalizáló

    Igen (Játékirányítópult)

  • ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

    Igen

  • VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

    Igen (60Hz-ig)

SMART TV

  • Operációs Rendszer (OS)

    webOS 25

  • Intelligens Hangfelismerés

    Igen

  • Magic Remote

    Kompatibilis

  • Telefonos Applikáció

    Igen (LG ThinQ)

  • Böngésző

    Igen

  • USB Kamera Kompatibilis

    Igen

  • Apple Home kompatibilis

    Igen

  • Kezdőlap Hub

    Igen

  • AI Chatbot

    Igen

  • Google Home / Hub

    Igen

  • Google Cast

    Igen

  • Apple Airplay-el működik

    Igen

AUDIÓ

  • Audio Teljesítmény

    20W

  • Hangrendszer

    2.0 Csatorna

  • Hangszórók Iránya

    Lefelé szóló

  • AI Sound

    α7 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Igen (Automatikus hangerő)

  • AI Akusztikus Hangolás

    Igen

  • LG Sound Sync

    Igen

  • Sound Mode Share

    Igen

  • Egyidejű hangkimenet

    Igen

  • Bluetooth Surround Ready

    Igen (kétirányú lejátszás)

  • Audió Kodek

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, apt-X (Használati útmutató szerint)

  • WOW Orchestra

    Igen

MŰSORSZÓRÁS VÉTELE

  • Digitális TV vétel

    DVB-T2/T (Földfelszíni), DVB-C (Kábel), DVB-S2/S (Műholdas)

  • Analóg TV vétel

    Igen

CSATLAKOZÓK

  • HDMI Bemenet

    3db (eARC, ALLM támogatással)

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Igen

  • HDMI Audio Return Channel

    eARC (HDMI 2)

  • USB Bemenet

    2db (v 2.0)

  • Wi-Fi

    Igen (Wi-Fi 5)

  • Bluetooth Támogatás

    Igen (v 5.1)

  • Ethernet Bemenet

    1db

  • CI Foglalat

    1db (Kivéve UK, Írország)

  • RF Bement (Antenna/Cable)

    2db

  • SPDIF (Optikai Digitális Hang Kimenet)

    1db

KISEGÍTŐ LEHETŐSÉGEK

  • Nagy Kontraszt

    Igen

  • Szürkeárnyalat

    Igen

  • Fordított Színek

    Igen

TARTOZÉKOK A CSOMAGBAN

  • Távirányító

    Magic Remote MR25GA / MR25GB (UK, Olaszország)

  • Tápkábel

    Igen (Különálló)

MEGFELELŐSÉGI NYILATKOZAT

TOVÁBBI MEGFELELŐSÉGI NYILATKOZAT
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
A tartozékokra vonatkozó biztonsági információkat a termék biztonsági információi között találja, azokat külön nem bocsátjuk rendelkezésre.

