TV 2022 sorozat Magic Remote távirányító - MR22GA

TV 2022 sorozat Magic Remote távirányító - MR22GA

AKB76039901
15 fokos oldalnézet
elölnézet
oldalnézet
hátulnézet
15 fokos oldalnézet
elölnézet
oldalnézet
hátulnézet

Fő tulajdonságok

  • LG TV eredeti távirányító
  • LG Magic távirányító

Hogyan lehet regisztrálni

Részletesebb információkért kérjük, olvassa el a modellhez tartozó termékhasználati útmutatót. 

Hogyan lehet regisztrálni a Magic távirányítót

A Magic távirányító használatához először párosítsa azt a tévével. 

1. Tegyen elemeket a Magic távirányítóba, és kapcsolja be a tévét.

2. Irányítsa a Magic távirányítót a TV felé, és nyomja meg a távirányítón a Kerék (OK) gombot.

 

- Ha a tévé nem regisztrálja a Magic távirányítót, próbálja meg újra, miután kikapcsolta és újra bekapcsolta a tévét.

A Magic távirányító regisztrációjának törlése

A távirányítón tartsa lenyomva egyszerre a (HOME) és a (Vissza) gombot öt másodpercig a Magic távirányító és a tévékészülék párosításának megszüntetéséhez.

 

- Tartsa lenyomva a (Home) és a (Beállítások) gombot egyszerre több mint 5 másodpercig a Magic távirányító egyszerre történő leválasztásához és újra regisztrálásához.

* A termék képei és jellemzői reklámszövegeket tartalmazhatnak, és eltérhetnek a tényleges terméktől. A termék megjelenése, műszaki adatai stb. a termék fejlesztése érdekében előzetes értesítés nélkül változhatnak.

* Az összes termékfotó kivágott kép, és eltérhet a tényleges terméktől. A termék színe a monitor felbontásától, a fényerő beállításaitól és a számítógép specifikációitól függően változhat.

* A termék teljesítménye a használati környezettől függően változhat, és az elérhetőség üzletenként eltérő lehet.

Összegzés

MÉRETEK

Összes adat

ÁLTALÁNOS

  • Cikkszám

    AKB76039901

  • Kategória

    Távirányító

  • Szín

    Fekete

MÉRETEK ÉS SÚLY

  • Termékméret (Sz x Ma x Mé, mm)

    41 x 190 x 31

  • Nettó tömeg (g)

    96

