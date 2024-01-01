Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
Jöhet az énidő

Egyszerűen élvezze az életet az LG TV-je segítségével. Az oktatástól kezdve a játékon át a fitneszig, minden olyan könnyű, mint egy csatornaváltás.

*Szimulált képernyőképek.
**A rendelkezésre álló tartalom és alkalmazások országonként, termékenként és régiónként eltérőek lehetnek.

Két TV képernyő egymás mellett. Az egyik a Boosteroid kezdőképernyőt, a másik pedig a GeForce NOW kezdőképernyőt mutatja.

Globális Cloud Gaming

Egy gombnyomásra a játékok univerzumában lesz

Minden egy helyen, amire egy játékosoknak szüksége van. A kedvenc játékai gyorsbillentyűitől az olyan Cloud Gaming szolgáltatásokig, mint a GeForce NOW és a Boosteriod valamint a beviteli eszközök vezérlésén át sok mindent könnyedén elérhet a játékképernyőről.

*A rendelkezésre álló tartalom és alkalmazások országonként, termékenként és régiónként eltérőek lehetnek.
**A GeForce NOW és a Boosteriod esetében külön előfizetésre és kapcsolódó entitásokra van szükség.
***Szükség lehet játékvezérlő csatlakozásra.

Exkluzív játékcímek a „Sonic Colors: Ultimate” és a „Play Spongebob: Battle for Bikini Bottom - Rehydrated&quot; a Luna, a „HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED&quot; és a „BIOMUTANT&quot; a Blacknut, a „Pizza Possum&quot; és a „Kao the Kangaroo&quot; az Utomik felhőalapú játékplatformoktól.

További Cloud Gaming szolgáltatások

Érjen el még több játékot

Érjen el játékok és platformok kolosszális gyűjteményét egyenesen a TV-jéről.

*A rendelkezésre álló tartalom és alkalmazások országonként, termékenként és régiónként eltérőek lehetnek.
**Szükség lehet külön előfizetésekre és kapcsolódó entitásokra.
***Szükség lehet játékvezérlő csatlakozásra.

Fitnesz

A saját edzője

Akár a jógát, akár a meditációt részesíti előnyben, az LG TV fitnesz alkalmazásában szórakoztató és hatékony edzéseket talál.

*Szimulált képernyőképek.
**A rendelkezésre álló tartalom és alkalmazások országonként, termékenként és régiónként eltérőek lehetnek.
***Szükség lehet külön előfizetésekre és kapcsolódó entitásokra.

Tanulás

Tudás az Ön keze ügyében

Egy kisfiú Pinkfongot néz egy falra szerelt LG TV-n egy gyerekjátékokkal teli nappaliban.

Pinkfong

Énekelj, játssz és tanulj Baby Sharkkal és családjával a Pinkfong szórakoztató oktatási platformon keresztül.

*Szimulált képernyőképek.
**A rendelkezésre álló tartalom és alkalmazások országonként, termékenként és régiónként eltérőek lehetnek.
***A Pinkfong és ABCmouse platformhoz külön előfizetések és kapcsolódó entitások szükségesek.

Egy kisfiú ül a padlón, és oktató tartalmakat néz az ABCmouse platformon.

ABCmouse

Az ABCmouse több mint 10 000 tanulási tevékenységet kínál 2-8 éves korú gyerekeknek, és segít az egész életen át tartó tanulás iránti szeretet kialakításában.

*Szimulált képernyőképek.
**A rendelkezésre álló tartalom és alkalmazások országonként, termékenként és régiónként eltérőek lehetnek.
***A Pinkfong és ABCmouse platformhoz külön előfizetések és kapcsolódó entitások szükségesek.

Kedvenc TV műsorai Önre várnak

A legizgalmasabb streaming szolgáltatások és TV-alkalmazások beépítve elérhetők az LG TV készülékén.

További információk