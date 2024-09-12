Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Fitur

Galeri

Spesifikasi

Ulasan

Dukungan

Watt Control

Tak Perlu Matikan Perangkat Elektronik Lain

Fitur Watt Control membuat Anda dapat melakukan pengaturan konsumsi daya listrik (watt) dalam tiga pilihan tingkatan yang dapat disesuaikan dengan situasi berbeda. Tak perlu lagi mematikan perangkat elektronik lain untuk dapat mengaktifkan AC.

Memerangkap Debu Besar Sejak Dari Awal

Pre-Filter memerangkap partikel debu besar sebagai garis pertahanan pertama

Hemat Listrik & Peduli Lingkungan

Kurangi konsumsi energi dan tagihan listrik Anda dengan penyejukan yang lebih efisien.

Lebih Cepat Dingin, Lebih Nyaman

Dapatkan kenyamanan dari udara sejuk yang cepat hadir dengan LG DUAL Inverter Compressor™.
AC LG dilengkapi auto cleaning untuk pembersihan dalam otomatis
Auto Cleaning

Pembersihan Bagian Dalam Yang Otomatis

Secara otomatis mengeringkan embun yang bagian dalam air conditioner untuk memastikannya selalu tetap bersih.
DUAL Inverter Compressor™

Efisien, Lebih Cepat, Lebih Kuat, Lebih Senyap

Ditenagai teknologi DUAL Inverter Compressor™.
AC LG garansi 10 tahun

Garansi 10 Tahun

Dengan garansi kompresor 10 tahun, memberikan kenyamanan lebih dari performa terbaik lebih lama.

Alt text

*Gambar produk hanya untuk keperluan ilustrasi dan mungkin terdapat perbedaan dengan produk aslinya.
**Besaran penurunan daya (watt) menggunakan AC LG DUALCOOL with Watt Control kapasitas ½ PK.

Apa yang orang katakan

Produk Kami

Butuh bantuan?

Kami akan memberikan semua bantuan yang Anda butuhkan.

Dapatkan dukungan

Hubungi Kami

Dapatkan dukungan