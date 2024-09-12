About Cookies on This Site

4K UHD Smart TV - 43UM767H0SB - TKDN 43.93%

Fitur

Galeri

Spesifikasi

Dukungan

Sumber daya

Temukan dealer

4K UHD Smart TV - 43UM767H0SB - TKDN 43.93%

43UM767H0SB

4K UHD Smart TV - 43UM767H0SB - TKDN 43.93%

(4)
Front view with infill image

4K UHD Smart TV with Pro:Centric Cloud

A TV on a hotel’s wall shows a bright and vivid screen.

* 55 inci

* Gambar di halaman web ini hanya untuk tujuan ilustrasi..

Pro:Centric Cloud

Pro:Centric Cloud meningkatkan kegunaan solusi CMS perusahaan dan cloudifikasi sistem, yang memperkuat layanan solusi pihak ketiga. Platform ini juga menawarkan berbagai templat desain, yang meningkatkan pengumpulan data dan platform analitik dengan dasbor yang menarik. Selain fitur baru; Pembuat Aplikasi Seluler memungkinkan Anda menyederhanakan proses pengaturan layanan pramutamu di perangkat seluler untuk tamu. Melalui fungsi ini, permintaan tamu akan dipenuhi dengan respon segera.

The woman is working through Pro:Centric Cloud.

Pro:Centric Direct

Solusi manajemen hotel Pro:Centric Direct menawarkan tool editor yang mudah dan sederhana, sehingga mudah untuk menjalankan pelayanan dan manajemen jarak jauh berbasis IP dengan sekali klik. Solusi Pro:Centric Direct memungkinkan pengguna untuk mengedit antar muka TV mereka dengan antar muka kustom dan memudahkan pengelolaan semua TV di kamar secara efisien. Versi PCD terbaru menyediakan kontrol dalam ruangan berbasis IoT serta fungsi kontrol suara melalui Natural Language Processing (NLP) LG. IoT dan fungsi terkait suara ini akan menjadi titik awal Anda untuk mempersiapkan kamar hotel generasi berikutnya melalui kecerdasan buatan.

A man is managing some contents and settings of TV in the hotel using Pro:Centric Direct solution through server.

* Beberapa fitur mungkin tidak didukung berdasarkan versi PCD.

Lapisan Konformal

TV di hotel atau resor tidak dapat terhindar dari paparan lingkungan seperti garam, debu, serbuk besi, dan kelembapan, yang dapat menyebabkan memburuknya performa seiring berjalannya waktu. Lapisan konformal pada papan sirkuit utama (papan daya) mengurangi risiko ini secara signifikan dari lingkungan semacam itu dengan melindungi TV dari garam, debu, serbuk besi, kelembapan, dsb.

/content/dam/channel/wcms/id/business/id---mnts---ctv/43um767h0sb/feature

The UM767H is harmoniously installed on the hotel room, and the side view is enlarged to show.

Ketebalan Tipis untuk Tampilan Ramping

Dengan desain ramping, seri UM767H berintegrasi dengan mulus ke dalam interior, memberikan kesan modern kepada tamu..

 

* 65", 55", 50", 43"

 

มีผู้ควบคุมการตั้งค่าทีวีด้วยโหมดการแสดงผลสาธารณะ

Mode Hotel
(Mode Layar Publik)

Dari pemilihan saluran sampai tingkat volume, Anda dapat mengontrol pengaturan TV di area bisnis. Dalam Mode Layar Publik, Anda juga dapat memulihkan pengaturan default pada TV, sesuai kebutuhan.

A person is controlling the TV settings with Public display mode.

SoftAP

Software-enabled Access Point (SoftAP) adalah fitur Wi-Fi "virtual" yang menggunakan TV sebagai hotspot nirkabel, sehingga para tamu dapat menghubungkan perangkat mereka sendiri ke SoftAP. Fitur ini mendukung Bridge Mode, sehingga administrator dapat mengelola informasi SoftAP di dalam ruangan seperti kekuatan sinyal, kata sandi SoftAP, dsb.

 

 

* SoftAP harus diatur di menu pemasangan setelah TV menyala.

 

* Screen Share tidak akan dapat beroperasi bersama fitur ini.

 

 

 

A woman is controlling TV by speaking to a remote control which has voice recognition.

Pengenalan suara

Untuk kelancaran interaksi dan kepuasan pengguna, LG telah menerapkan fungsi pengenalan suara pada TV LG UM767H. Fitur ini memudahkan untuk mengontrol TV tanpa menekan tombol remote kontrol.

* Magic Motion Remote diperlukan (dijual terpisah)

Cetak

Semua Spesifikasi

INFO

  • Kategori

    Pro:Centric Smart

DESAIN

  • Nama Alat

    UR90

  • Tipe Penyangga

    1 Pole (Swivel)

  • Warna Depan

    Dark Iron Gray

LAYAR

  • Ukuran (Inci)

    43

  • Resolusi

    4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

  • Kecerahan (Tip.)

    380 nit

VIDEO

  • AI Picture Pro

    YES

  • HDR_HDR 10 Pro

    YES

  • HDR_HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)

    YES

  • Game Optimizer

    YES

AUDIO (SUARA)

  • Speaker (Output Audio)

    20W

  • AI Sound

    YES

  • AI Acoustic Tuning

    YES (Ready, MMR Required)

  • LG Sound Sync

    YES

SISTEM PENYIARAN

  • Digital

    DVB-T2/C

  • Analog (NTSC / SECAM / PAL)

    PAL

  • Teleteks (Teleteks Otomatis)

    YES

SOLUSI PERHOTELAN

  • Pro:Centric Smart

    YES

  • webRTC (Komunikasi Waktu Nyata)

    YES

  • Pro:Centric Cloud

    YES

  • Pro:Centric Direct

    YES

  • Pro:Centric V

    YES

  • Pro:Centric Server

    YES

  • Quick Menu (Customizable Portal)

    YES

  • Pro:Idiom (DRM)

    YES

  • Pro:Idiom Media (DRM)

    YES

FUNGSI CERDAS

  • webOS version

    webOS 23

  • Browser Web

    YES

  • Kompatibilitas Magic Remote

    YES (Ready)

  • Multi-View

    YES

  • Mood Display

    YES

  • Gallery Mode

    YES

  • Wi-Fi

    YES

  • Bluetooth

    YES

  • Soft AP

    YES

  • Screen Share

    YES

  • DIAL

    YES

  • Pemutaran Audio Blutooth

    YES

  • HDMI-ARC

    YES (HDMI2)

  • Pengenalan Suara (Mandiri/Solusi)

    YES

  • IoT

    YES

FITUR PERHOTELAN

  • EzManager

    YES

  • USB Cloning

    YES

  • Hidupkan dengan RF

    YES

  • WOL

    YES

  • SNMP

    YES

  • Diagnostik

    YES (IP Remote)

  • HTNG-CEC (Version)

    YES (1.4)

  • Simplink(HDMI-CEC) (Version)

    YES (1.4)

  • IR Out

    YES (RS-232C, HDMI)

  • Kode Multi IR

    YES

  • Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu

    YES

  • Welcome Video

    YES

  • Welcome Screen (Splash Image)

    YES

  • Insert Image

    YES

  • One Channel Map

    YES

  • External Speaker Out / Line Out

    YES (Ext. Speaker Out)

  • Pemutaran / pemutaran+ Otomatis USB

    YES (USB Auto playback)

  • Instant ON

    YES

  • V-Lan Tag

    YES

  • Mobile Remote

    YES

  • Port Block

    YES

  • Lock mode

    YES (Limited)

  • RJP (Remote Jack Pack) Compatibility

    YES

  • Conformal Coating

    YES

  • Mode Hemat Listrik

    YES

FUNGSI VERTIKAL (RUMAH SAKIT)

  • Mode Headphone Perawatan Kesehatan

    YES

FUNGSI VERTIKAL (PERUSAHAAN/RITEL)

  • RTC (Jam Waktu Nyata)

    YES

  • Timer sinkronisasi NTP

    YES

  • BEACON

    YES

  • Tag Video

    YES (2 Video)

KONEKTIVITAS

  • HDMI In

    YES (3ea)

  • USB (Ver.)

    YES (1ea / 2.0)

  • RF In

    YES (1ea)

  • AV In

    YES

  • Audio Digital Out (Optik)

    YES

  • Speaker Eksternal Out (Colokan ponsel 3,5 mm)

    YES

  • Headphone out

    YES

  • RJ45 (Kegunaan)

    2 (Ethernet, Aux)

  • RS-232C (D-Sub 9pin / Colokan ponsel)

    YES (Phone jack)

MEKANIS

  • Kompatibel dengan VESA

    200 x 200 mm

  • Kunci Kensington

    YES

  • Credenza/Lubang Sekrup Pengaman

    YES (Need Stand)

  • Pelat Kunci (agar mudah dipasang)

    YES (Need Stand)

DIMENSI/BERAT

  • Dimensi dengan Penyangga (P x T x L)

    968 x 626 x 303 mm

  • Dimensi tanpa Penyangga (P x T x L)

    968 x 565 x 29.7 mm

  • Dimensi Saat Pengiriman (P x T x L)

    1075 x 660 x 187 mm

  • Lebar Bezel (Ki/Ka/A/B, Dengan Bezel)

    13.4/13.4/13.4/17.4 mm

  • Lebar Bezel (Ki/Ka/A/B, Tanpa Bezel)

    7.5/7.5/7.5/15.2 mm

  • Berat dengan Penyangga

    12.5 kg

  • Berat tanpa Penyangga

    9.3 kg

  • Berat Saat Pengiriman

    15.4 kg

STANDAR

  • Keselamatan

    CB

  • EMC

    CE

AKSESORI

  • Tipe remote

    S-Con / MMR (Option)

  • Power Cable

    YES (1.5M / Detached Angle)

SPEK. DAYA

  • Konsumsi Listrik (Maks.)

    109.1W

  • Konsumsi Listrik (Tip.)

    84.9W

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50/60Hz

  • Standby Power Consumption

    Under 0.5W

Untuk mengakses lebih banyak dokumentasi teknis dan sumber daya, silakan kunjungi Portal Mitra LG B2B.