UHD Signage 43" webOS - 43UH5N-M - TKDN 47.54%

43UH5N-M
Front view with infill image
Front view
-45 degree side view
-90 degree side view
+45 degree side view
+90 degree side view
Rear view
Top view
Rear view (* The product image would differ from its actual appearance, as it would vary slightly depending on each inch option.)
Rear view 3 (* The product image would differ from its actual appearance, as it would vary slightly depending on each inch option.)
-45 degree side rear view (* The product image would differ from its actual appearance, as it would vary slightly depending on each inch option.)
-15 degree side rear view (* The product image would differ from its actual appearance, as it would vary slightly depending on each inch option.)
Close-up image of bottom right corner (* The product image would differ from its actual appearance, as it would vary slightly depending on each inch option.)
Image taken from the top right
Fitur Utama

  • Resolution : 3,840 × 2,160 (UHD)
  • Brightness : 500 nits (Typ.)
  • Bezel Width : 8.9 mm (T/R/L), 12.9 mm (B)
  • webOS Smart Platform
Lebih banyak

UHD Signage Display dengan
LG webOS Platform dan Advanced Security

Sebuah papan iklan dipasang di dinding tengah toko pakaian, menampilkan iklan dengan jelas dan menarik.

A signage display is installed on the central wall of the clothing store, displaying advertisements clearly and vividly.

*Semua gambar di halaman web ini hanya untuk tujuan ilustrasi.

The difference comparing at a glance is shown in Ultra HD quality, which is four times higher than Full HD.

The difference comparing at a glance is shown in Ultra HD quality, which is four times higher than Full HD.

Layar Beresolusi Tinggi

Fitur ini menawarkan resolusi empat kali lebih tinggi dari FHD, memuaskan pelanggan secara visual. Selain itu, lapisan antisilau pada layar mengurangi pantulan layar di lingkungan pencahayaan yang terang, meningkatkan visibilitas dan keterbacaan, menyediakan layar yang nyaman bagi pelanggan.

Desain Tangguh dengan Perlindungan Terhadap Api

Lapisan luar produk dirancang khusus untuk secara efektif menahan penyebaran api, menjadikannya pilihan yang sangat ideal untuk pengunaan di ruang publik.<br><br><small>* Berdasarkan pengujian pihak ketiga, bagian atas dan belakang casing produk diklasifikasikan sebagai Kelas A1 (bagian atas) dan A2 (bagian belakang) berdasarkan standar EN13501-1, serta Kelas 1 berdasarkan BS476 Bagian 7.</small>

A number of tasks can be done at the same time with the intuitive UI.

Platform webOS yang nyaman

UH5N-M dilengkapi dengan SoC berkinerja tinggi yang memungkinkan banyak tugas dilakukan tanpa pemutar media terpisah. Platform webOS menyediakan alat pengembangan aplikasi dengan antarmuka (UI) intuitif yang meningkatkan kenyamanan pengguna, memungkinkan koneksi yang mudah dengan sensor eksternal dan aplikasi mitra webOS untuk menciptakan lingkungan yang ramah SI.

Desain untuk Pemanfaatan Ruang

Dirancang dengan bezel ramping dan manajemen kabel sederhana, UH5N-M dapat menghemat ruang. Dengan inlet daya tersembunyi khusus, UH5NM dapat dipasang di dekat dinding, dengan hanya menyisakan ruang sekitar 13 mm dengan braket ramping.

The UH5N-M, with slim bezels, is mounted close to the wall, showcasing a rear design optimized for space-saving with a simple cable management system.

*All images are for illustrative purposes only.

*The product image will differ slightly from the actual appearance of the product due to the variance caused by each inch option.

Daya Tahan yang Memberikan Keandalan

Dioptimalkan untuk lingkungan bisnis, UH5N-M terlindung dari garam, debu, serbuk besi, dan kelembapan berkat lapisan konformal pada papan daya, memungkinkan pengoperasian yang stabil. Selain itu, fitur yang berfokus pada pelanggan, seperti IP5x, kemiringan 30 derajat, dan Pemantauan Guncangan, memberikan keandalan dan kepuasan.

The UH5N-M has conformal coating to protect the display even in salty or humid environments.

Fitur Keamanan yang Ditingkatkan

UH5N-M menyediakan fitur keamanan, termasuk teknologi Enhanced Kernel Protection (EKP) LG, melindungi data penting dari akses atau serangan eksternal. LG UHD Signage juga memegang sertifikasi andal di bidang keamanan informasi, menjaga keamanan data dan bisnis pelanggan. Misalnya, model ini bersertifikasi ISO/IEC 15408 Common Criteria EAL2.

The UH5N-M provides security features to protect important data from external access or attacks.

LG strives for a sustainable future by obtaining various certifications such as FCC EMC Class B.

Keberlanjutan

Dengan komitmen terhadap inovasi dan keberlanjutan, LG terus berupaya menciptakan masa depan yang lebih baik bagi produsen, konsumen, dan generasi mendatang. Dengan fokus pada upaya meminimalkan limbah, memaksimalkan daur ulang, dan manajemen daya yang efisien, LG secara aktif mengupayakan keberlanjutan, memperoleh berbagai sertifikasi seperti FCC EMC Kelas B.

SuperSign Solutions

SuperSign adalah solusi manajemen konten yang terintegrasi dan intuitif untuk konten layar info digital yang kreatif dan terorganisir di ruang Anda, menghubungkan pelanggan ke berbagai layanan dengan pengalaman pengguna yang nyaman. Ada berbagai versi seperti SuperSign Cloud, jadi temukan dan nikmati versi yang paling cocok untuk Anda.

Cafe managers are creating menus that will be displayed on the display installed on the cafe wall using content management software.

Semua Spesifikasi

Untuk mengakses lebih banyak dokumentasi teknis dan sumber daya, silakan kunjungi Portal Mitra LG B2B.