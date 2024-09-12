About Cookies on This Site

49'' 500 nits FHD Slim Bezel Video Wall

49VL5G-A

49'' 500 nits FHD Slim Bezel Video Wall

Tampak depan dengan gambar di layar

Incredible Immersion with
Ultra-Narrow Bezel

Seorang laki-laki memandang layar besar yang terpasang pada jendela sebuah toko olahraga

* seluruh gambar dalam halaman web ini hanya untuk kepentingan ilustrasi

layar dengan bingkai tipis terpasang pada dinding dalam susunan kotak-kotak yang menyajikan konten besar dan dinamis

Seamless Large Screens with Ultra-Narrow Bezel

bingkai tipis ultra-narrow bezel memberikan visual digital menakjubkan untuk menyajikan konten dinamis yang menghanyutkan pemirsanya. Berpadu dengan besarnya layar memudahkannya untuk menarik perhatian.

Seri VL5G memiliki gap gambar lebih sedikit dibandingkan dengan model konvensional LG. Hal ini membuat konten tertampil baik tanpa potongan pada gambar.

Image Gap Reduction

Seri VL5G memiliki algoritma gambar yang telah dikembangkan yang dapat mengurangi potongan gambar antar layar yang tersusun saat menampilkan video. Objek yang tertampil pada batas antar layar disesuaikan untuk memberikan pengalaman menyaksikan yang lebih halus.

* Kata "LG Conventional" merujuk pada layar tanpa algoritma gambar yang telah dikembangkan.

Seorang perempuan memandang layar yang terpasang di atas

Higher Viewing Angle

Layar besar biasanya ditempatkan lebih tinggi dari tinggi pandang manusia. Hal ini membuat kualitas keseragaman gambar menjadi penting bagi video wall. Sudut menonton dalam VL5G series memiliki ketinggian cukup untuk menampilkan warna yang hidup bagi tiap susunan layarnya tanpa distorsi

* Hasil berdasarkan uji in-house. Dapat berbeda bergantung pada lingkungan dan perangkat pengukuran.

Sejumlah layar terpasang pada kedua sisi dan sisi depan dinding dengan menyajikan warna hidup dan bentang pandang lebar.

Wide Viewing Angle

Teknologi panel IPS LG telah dikenal baik dalam hal kendali liquid crystal yang membuat layar dapat dipandang dari sudut pandang yang lebar. Dengan ini pula, seri VL5G menarik perhatian lebih banyak orang dengan warna-warni yang hidup dari sudut manapun mereka menontonnya.

 

49VL5G dapat menyesuaikan temperatur warna dari 3,200K hingga 13,000K

Easy Color Adjustment

Bergantung pada konten, temperatur warna pada layar dapat dengan mudah diatur hingga 100K melalui remote control.

Seri VL5G dapat lebih akurat dalam menyesuaikan white balance.

White Balance Adjustment

Pada video walls konvensional, penyesuaian white balance hanya tersedia pada“full-white” mode, namun seri VL5G memungkinkan Anda untuk memodifikasi tiap nilai pada grey scale untuk mencapai detail lebih baik dan pengaturan white balance lebih presisi.

Berbagai tugas yang dapat diselesaikan pada waktu yang sama dengan GUI intuitif.

User-Friendly Menu Structure

Penataan struktur menu structure telah dioptimalkan untuk penggunaan komersial. Hal ini menyederhanakan langkah dan mengelompokkan fungsi yang mirip dalam satu tempat untuk memberikan GUI lebih mudah. Dengan pengembangan ini, pengguna terhindarkan dari langkah trial-and-error saat menjelajah tiap fungsi dan pengaturan layar.

Layar dapat dikontrol dengan mudah menggunakan GUI yang ramah pengguna dan sebuah remote control

Intuitive GUI

GUI (Graphic User Interface) didesain dengan empat opsi navigasi pada remote control yang membuat pengguna dapat mudah berpindah pada berbagai pengaturan. Lebih dari itu, juga mengadopsi ukuran huruf yang besar untuk visibilitas lebih baik yang menjadi hal penting saat pengguna akan melakukan kendali layar dari jarak cukup jauh.

Cetak

Semua Spesifikasi

AKSESORI

  • Dasar

    Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, RS232C cable, DP cable, IR Receiver, Guide Bracket, Screws, Manual

  • Opsional

    Wall Mount (Landscape : WM-L640V, Portrait : WM-P640V)

BAHASA

  • OSD

    English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Japanese, Russian, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Arabic

SPESIFIKASI MEKANIS

  • Warna Bezel

    Black

  • Lebar Bezel

    T/R/L/B : 2.25/1.25/2.25/1.25mm

  • Dimensi Karton (P x T x L)

    1214 x 778 x 263mm

  • Handel

    YA

  • Dimensi Monitor (P x T x L)

    1077.6 x 607.8 x 89.7mm

  • Dimensi Monitor dengan Penyangga (P x T x L)

    Tidak Ada

  • Berat di dalam Kemasan

    29.3Kg

  • Antarmuka Dudukan Standar VESA

    600 x 400 mm

  • Berat (Head)

    16.9Kg

  • Berat (Head+Penyangga)

    Tidak Ada

DAYA

  • Sumber Listrik

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Jenis Daya

    Daya Internal

SUARA

  • Speaker (Internal)

    TIDAK

KONDISI LINGKUNGAN

  • Kelembapan Pengoperasian

    10 % to 80 %

  • Suhu Pengoperasian

    0 °C to 40 °C

KOMPATIBILITAS OPS

  • Daya OPS Internal

    TIDAK

  • Kompatibel dengan Jenis OPS

    TIDAK

FITUR - PERANGKAT KERAS

  • Sensor Suhu

    YA

  • Sensor Akselerasi (Giroskop)

    TIDAK

  • Sensor Kecerahan Otomatis

    TIDAK

  • Sensor BLU

    TIDAK

  • Sensor Arus

    TIDAK

  • FAN (Internal)

    TIDAK

  • Sensor Kelembapan

    TIDAK

  • Memori Internal (eMMC)

    TIDAK

  • Pengoperasian Tombol Lokal

    TIDAK

  • Sensor Piksel

    TIDAK

  • Indikator Daya

    TIDAK

  • Sensor Kedekatan

    TIDAK

  • Wi-Fi/BT (Internal)

    TIDAK

KONSUMSI LISTRIK

  • BTU (Satuan Termal Inggris)

    341 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 409 BTU/Hr(Max.)

  • DPM

    0.5W

  • Daya mati

    0.5W

  • Hemat Listrik Cerdas

    60W

  • Maks.

    120W

  • Tip.

    100W

SERTIFIKASI

  • ePEAT (Hanya AS)

    TIDAK

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

  • ERP / Energy Star

    YES / Energy Star 8.0(US Only)

  • Keselamatan

    CB / NRTL

PANEL

  • Kecerahan

    500nit (Typ.)

  • Rasio Aspek

    16:9

  • Tipe Cahaya Latar

    Langsung

  • Kedalaman Warna (Jumlah Warna)

    1,07 Juta warna

  • Gamut Warna

    NTSC 72%

  • Rasio Kontras

    1,000:1

  • CR Dinamis

    500,000:1

  • Umur pakai

    60.000 Jam (Tip.)

  • Resolusi Bawaan

    1920 x 1080 (FHD)

  • Waktu Pengoperasian (Jam/Hari)

    24/7

  • Teknologi Panel

    IPS

  • Potret / Lanskap

    YA / YA

  • QWP (Pelat Gelombang Seperempat)

    Tidak Ada

  • Kecepatan Refresh

    60Hz

  • Waktu Respons

    8ms (G to G)

  • Ukuran Layar (Inci)

    49

  • Perlakuan Permukaan (Kabut)

    Haze 3%

  • Transparansi

    Tidak Ada

  • Sudut Menonton (H x V)

    178º x 178º

KOMPATIBILITAS PERANGKAT LUNAK

  • Connected Care

    YA

  • Mobile CMS

    TIDAK

  • Promota

    TIDAK

  • SuperSign Cloud

    YA

  • SuperSign CMS

    YA

  • SuperSign Control+

    YA

  • SuperSign WB

    YA

FITUR KHUSUS

  • Sinar Matahari Langsung

    Tidak Ada

  • Lapisan Konformal (Papan Daya)

    Tidak Ada

  • IP Rating

    Tidak Ada

  • Kompatibilitas Sentuhan Lapisan

    Tidak Ada

  • Perlindungan Daya

    Tidak Ada

  • Smart Calibration

    Tidak Ada

  • Miring (Menghadap ke bawah)

    Tidak Ada

  • Miring (Menghadap ke atas)

    Tidak Ada

FITUR - PERANGKAT LUNAK

  • PBP

    TIDAK

  • Atur Otomatis ID

    YA

  • Sinkronisasi Lampu Latar

    TIDAK

  • Beacon

    TIDAK

  • Gambar Logo Booting

    YA

  • Kompensasi Kecerahan

    TIDAK

  • Sertifikasi Cisco

    TIDAK

  • Control Manager

    TIDAK

  • Crestron Connected

    YA

  • Rotasi Input Eksternal

    TIDAK

  • Sistem darurat

    YA

  • Pemutaran Tanpa Kesenjangan

    TIDAK

  • Manajer Grup

    TIDAK

  • HDMI-CEC

    YA

  • Metode ISM

    YA

  • Penjadwalan Konten Lokal

    YA

  • Sinkronisasi Jaringan Lokal

    TIDAK

  • Siap untuk Jaringan

    TIDAK

  • Gambar Tidak Ada Sinyal

    YA

  • Ver. OS (webOS)

    Tidak Ada

  • PIP

    TIDAK

  • Putar melalui URL

    TIDAK

  • Mode PM

    YA

  • Pro:Idiom

    TIDAK

  • Sinkronisasi RS232C

    YA

  • Inversi Pemindaian

    YA

  • Rotasi Layar

    YA

  • Berbagi Layar

    TIDAK

  • Kloning Data Pengaturan

    YA

  • Pengaturan Server SI

    YA

  • Hemat Listrik Cerdas

    YA

  • SNMP

    YA

  • Pengiriman Email Status

    TIDAK

  • Pengaturan Mode Petak

    YA

  • Plug & Play USB

    YA

  • Tag Video

    TIDAK

  • Hidupkan dengan LAN

    YA

  • webRTC

    TIDAK

  • Pengaturan Keseimbangan Putih Menggunakan Skala Abu-abu

    YA

KONEKTIVITAS

  • DP Out

    YA

  • Audio In

    YA

  • Audio Out

    YA

  • Daisy Chain

    TIDAK

  • DP In

    YA (HDCP 1.3)

  • DVI-D In

    YA (HDCP 1.4)

  • Speaker Eksternal Out

    TIDAK

  • HDMI In

    YA (2 buah)

  • HDMI In (Ver. HDCP)

    1.4

  • HDMI Out

    TIDAK

  • IR In

    YA

  • IR Out

    TIDAK

  • RGB In

    TIDAK

  • RJ45(LAN) In

    YA (1 buah)

  • RJ45(LAN) Out

    TIDAK

  • RS232C In

    YA

  • RS232C Out

    YA

  • USB Sentuh

    TIDAK

  • USB In

    USB2.0 Tipe A (1 buah)

Untuk mengakses lebih banyak dokumentasi teknis dan sumber daya, silakan kunjungi Portal Mitra LG B2B.