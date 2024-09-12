About Cookies on This Site

Seri EG5CE

55EG5CE

Seri EG5CE

(0)
Kualitas Gambar Tak Tertandingi

Ruang Artistik menembus Layar LG OLED Signage

Layar inovatif dengan panel OLED yang terpasang diantara dua lapis kaca tempered glass; masing-masing di bagian depan dan belakang. Dengan struktur sekeliling transparan, layar info ini seolah melayang di udara dan proyeksinya terbentuk langsung dari panel kacanya.
Kualitas Gambar Tak Tertandingi

Hitam Sempurna

Kontras tanpa batas dan warna hitam terpekat dari piksel dengan pencahayaan yang dapat otomatis nonaktif sepenuhnya untuk mereproduksi warna hitam absolut tanpa cahaya yang menawarkan kontras tak terbatas.
Kualitas Gambar Tak Tertandingi

Warna Sempurna

Reproduksi warna akurat & stabil
Piksel dengan pencahayaan mandiri yang dapat menyala dan mati organik menghidupkan warna dengan akurasi luar biasa.
Kualitas Gambar Tak Tertandingi

Layar Pandang Sempurna

Sudut menonton lebar
LG OLED Signage menghadirkan kualitas gambar menakjubkan pada seluruh bagian layar, bahkan dari sudut menonton lebar.
Keanggunan Desain Tertinggi

Desain Sempurna

Dengan layar luar biasa tipis, teknologi OLED LG membuka dunia fleksibilitas desain baru. Aksesori gantung khusus menopang layar, menjadikannya nampak melayang di udara dan memberi kesan supernatural.
Keanggunan Desain Tertinggi

Desain OLED in Glass

Terdiri dari lembar kaca tipis dan panel OLED, wallpaper OLED signage in glass memberi kesan seolah konten melayang langsung dari dalam kaca.
Pengalaman Menonton Luar Biasa

Dua Layar untuk Beragam Penggunaan Bersamaan

Layar info Wallpaper OLED signage in glass merupakan layar dua sisi untuk menampilkan dua jenis media dalam satu ruang lebih ringkas. Desain inovatifnya yang ramping dan menggantung menjadi cara terbaik menampilkan informasi pada dua arah.
Cetak

Semua Spesifikasi

PANEL

  • Screen Size

    55"

  • Resolution

    1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)

  • Brightness (APL25%, Typ., cd/m²)

    400

  • Brightness (APL100%, Typ., cd/m²)

    150

CONNECTIVITY

  • Input

    HDMI, DP, USB (2)

  • Output

    DP, Audio

  • External Control

    RS232C In/out, RJ45 (LAN) In/out, IR In

PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Width

    104.4 / 83.7 / 83.7 / 84.4 mm (T/B/L/R)
    * Off-bezel, w/ Glass108.3 / 87.6 / 93.3 / 88.3 mm (T/B/L/R)
    * On-bezel, w/ Glass3.5 / 3.5 / 3.5 / 6.9 mm (T/B/L/R)
    * On-bezel, w/o Glass

  • Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)

    (Head) 861.3 x 1,406.2 x 13 mm
    * w/o Hanging Acc.(Signage Box) 413 x 353 x 57.3 mm

  • Weight

    (Head) 28.5 kg(Signage Box) 3.5 kg

  • Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

    1,880 x 1,015 x 363 mm (Pallet : 1,800 x 363 x 120 mm)

  • Packed Weight

    64.0 kg (incl. Glass Module 1ea, Signage Box 2ea)

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature

    0°C to 40°C

  • Operation Humidity

    10 % to 80 %

POWER

  • Power Supply

    100-240 V~, 50/60 Hz

  • Power Type

    Built-In Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • Typ.

    309 W *8 color bar

  • Max

    318 W *8 color bar

CERTIFICATION

  • Safety

    IEC 60950-1 / EN 60950-1 / UL 60950-1

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

  • ErP / Energy Star

    Yes / No

MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY

  • OPS Type Compatible

    No

  • External Media player Attatchable

    Yes

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • Content Management Software

    SuperSign CMS

  • Control and Monitoring Software

    SuperSign Control/Control+

ACCESSORY

  • Basic

    Remote Controller, Power Cord, QSG, IR Receiver, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, RS232 Cable (4p-4p), FFC Cables (for Connection between Panel and Signage Box), DP Cable, LAN Cable, LC (VLC Cable), Tapes, Screws, Shield Cover Assy', Rubber Dampers

Untuk mengakses lebih banyak dokumentasi teknis dan sumber daya, silakan kunjungi Portal Mitra LG B2B.