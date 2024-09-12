We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Seri EG5CE
Semua Spesifikasi
PANEL
-
Screen Size
55"
-
Resolution
1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)
-
Brightness (APL25%, Typ., cd/m²)
400
-
Brightness (APL100%, Typ., cd/m²)
150
CONNECTIVITY
-
Input
HDMI, DP, USB (2)
-
Output
DP, Audio
-
External Control
RS232C In/out, RJ45 (LAN) In/out, IR In
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Width
104.4 / 83.7 / 83.7 / 84.4 mm (T/B/L/R)
* Off-bezel, w/ Glass108.3 / 87.6 / 93.3 / 88.3 mm (T/B/L/R)
* On-bezel, w/ Glass3.5 / 3.5 / 3.5 / 6.9 mm (T/B/L/R)
* On-bezel, w/o Glass
-
Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)
(Head) 861.3 x 1,406.2 x 13 mm
* w/o Hanging Acc.(Signage Box) 413 x 353 x 57.3 mm
-
Weight
(Head) 28.5 kg(Signage Box) 3.5 kg
-
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
1,880 x 1,015 x 363 mm (Pallet : 1,800 x 363 x 120 mm)
-
Packed Weight
64.0 kg (incl. Glass Module 1ea, Signage Box 2ea)
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature
0°C to 40°C
-
Operation Humidity
10 % to 80 %
POWER
-
Power Supply
100-240 V~, 50/60 Hz
-
Power Type
Built-In Power
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Typ.
309 W *8 color bar
-
Max
318 W *8 color bar
CERTIFICATION
-
Safety
IEC 60950-1 / EN 60950-1 / UL 60950-1
-
EMC
FCC Class "A" / CE / KC
-
ErP / Energy Star
Yes / No
MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY
-
OPS Type Compatible
No
-
External Media player Attatchable
Yes
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
Content Management Software
SuperSign CMS
-
Control and Monitoring Software
SuperSign Control/Control+
ACCESSORY
-
Basic
Remote Controller, Power Cord, QSG, IR Receiver, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, RS232 Cable (4p-4p), FFC Cables (for Connection between Panel and Signage Box), DP Cable, LAN Cable, LC (VLC Cable), Tapes, Screws, Shield Cover Assy', Rubber Dampers
-
