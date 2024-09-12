About Cookies on This Site

NEW HIGH HAZE UHD STANDARD SIGNAGE 55" - 55UH5J-H - TKDN 32.08%

55UH5J-H

(7)
Front view with infill image

New UHD High Haze
Standard Signage

Sebuah layar yang sedang menayangkan isi rapat terpasang di dinding ruang rapat.

* Gambar di halaman web ini hanya untuk tujuan ilustrasi.

Kecerahan Layar yang Tepat

Dengan kecerahan yang direkomendasikan 500 cd/m² untuk layar dalam ruangan, seri UH5J-H dengan jernih menayangkan konten dan menarik perhatian publik, yang menjadikannya layar paling cocok untuk pemasaran di ruang rapat, bandara, ritel, pusat perbelanjaan, dsb.

UH5J-H memiliki kecerahan 500 nit, sehingga terlihat jelas, meskipun di bawah cahaya yang kuat.

* Gambar sebenarnya yang tersedia mungkin berbeda dari contoh gambar yang ditampilkan.

Kinerja Tinggi dengan webOS

Platform webOS LG meningkatkan kenyamanan pengguna dengan antarmuka yang intuitif dan alat pengembangan aplikasi yang sederhana.

Sejumlah tugas dapat dilakukan secara bersamaan dengan GUI yang intuitif.

Lapisan konformal

Di berbagai tempat, seri UH5J-H tidak dapat terhindar dari paparan lingkungan yang berdebu, lembap, dsb., yang dapat menghambat performa seiring berjalannya waktu. Lapisan konformal pada papan daya mengurangi risiko ini dengan melindungi seri UH5J-H dari garam, debu, serbuk besi, kelembapan, dsb.

UH5J-H memiliki Lapisan Konformal pada papan daya untuk melindungi dinding video bahkan di lingkungan yang asin atau lembap.

* Gambar sebenarnya (tampilan layar info) yang tersedia mungkin berbeda dari contoh gambar yang ditampilkan.

Manajemen Konten Seluler

Anda dapat membuat profil toko dan mendapatkan rekomendasi templat dengan menggunakan aplikasi Promota*. Pengguna dapat menyesuaikan templat sesuai kebutuhan dan dengan mudah membuat dan mengelola konten bukan hanya di PC tetapi juga di perangkat seluler.

Di toko pakaian, pengguna menggunakan aplikasi untuk menghasilkan konten promosi untuk ditayangkan di UH5J-H yang terpasang di dinding toko.

* LG Promota dapat diunduh dari App Store dan Google Play store. (Tidak tersedia untuk Wilayah Eropa/CIS)
* Di Korea, namanya bukan Promota, tetapi Mustard.

UH5J-H bersertifikat IP5x, sehingga terlindung dari debu dan memiliki risiko penurunan performa yang lebih kecil.

Desain Bersertifikat IP5x

Sertifikasi Tahan-Debu IP5x memastikan produk terlindungi dari debu, yang mengurangi risiko penurunan performa.

Sistem kontrol AV membantu pengguna mengontrol UH5J-H.

Kompatibel dengan Sistem Kontrol AV

Seri UH5J-H telah mendukung Crestron Connected® untuk kompatibilitas yang tinggi dengan kontrol AV profesional untuk integrasi yang mulus dan kontrol otomatis, sehingga meningkatkan efisiensi manajemen bisnis.

* Kontrol berbasis jaringan
Cetak

Semua Spesifikasi

PANEL

  • Ukuran Layar (Inci)

    55

  • Teknologi Panel

    IPS

  • Tipe Cahaya Latar

    Tepi

  • Rasio Aspek

    16:9

  • Resolusi Bawaan

    3840 x 2160 (UHD)

  • Kecepatan Refresh

    60Hz

  • Kecerahan

    500nit (Typ.)

  • Rasio Kontras

    1,100:1

  • CR Dinamis

    1,000,000:1

  • Gamut Warna

    BT709 95%

  • Sudut Menonton (H x V)

    178º x 178º

  • Kedalaman Warna (Jumlah Warna)

    1,07 Juta warna

  • Waktu Respons

    8ms (G to G)

  • Perlakuan Permukaan (Kabut)

    Haze 28%

  • Umur pakai

    50.000 Jam (Min.)

  • Waktu Pengoperasian (Jam/Hari)

    24/7

  • Potret / Lanskap

    YA / YA

  • Transparansi

    Tidak Ada

  • QWP (Pelat Gelombang Seperempat)

    Tidak Ada

KONEKTIVITAS

  • HDMI In

    YA (3 buah)

  • HDMI In (Ver. HDCP)

    2.2/1.4

  • DP In

    YA (HDCP 2.2/1.3)

  • DVI-D In

    YA (HDCP 1.4)

  • RGB In

    TIDAK

  • Audio In

    YA

  • RS232C In

    YA

  • RJ45(LAN) In

    YA (1 buah)

  • IR In

    YA

  • USB In

    USB2.0 Tipe A (1 buah)

  • HDMI Out

    YA

  • DP Out

    TIDAK

  • Audio Out

    YA

  • USB Sentuh

    TIDAK

  • Speaker Eksternal Out

    TIDAK

  • RS232C Out

    YA

  • RJ45(LAN) Out

    TIDAK

  • IR Out

    TIDAK

  • Daisy Chain

    Input : HDMI, DP / Output : HDMI

SPESIFIKASI MEKANIS

  • Warna Bezel

    Black

  • Lebar Bezel

    T/R/L: 9.9mm, B: 14.4mm

  • Berat (Head)

    19.0Kg

  • Berat di dalam Kemasan

    24.2Kg

  • Dimensi Monitor (P x T x L)

    1234.4 x 720.9 x 39.9mm (with LG Logo)

  • Dimensi Monitor dengan Penyangga (P x T x L)

    1234.4 x 770.7 x 290.0mm

  • Handel

    TIDAK

  • Antarmuka Dudukan Standar VESA

    300 x 300 mm

  • Dimensi Karton (P x T x L)

    1360.0 x 835.0 x 175.0mm

  • Berat (Head+Penyangga)

    19.6Kg

FITUR - PERANGKAT KERAS

  • Memori Internal (eMMC)

    16GB

  • Wi-Fi/BT (Internal)

    YA

  • Sensor Suhu

    YA

  • Sensor Kecerahan Otomatis

    YA

  • Sensor Piksel

    TIDAK

  • Sensor Kedekatan

    TIDAK

  • Sensor Arus

    TIDAK

  • Sensor BLU

    TIDAK

  • Sensor Kelembapan

    TIDAK

  • Sensor Akselerasi (Giroskop)

    YA

  • Indikator Daya

    TIDAK

  • Pengoperasian Tombol Lokal

    YA

  • FAN (Internal)

    TIDAK

FITUR - PERANGKAT LUNAK

  • Ver. OS (webOS)

    webOS 6.0

  • Penjadwalan Konten Lokal

    YA

  • Manajer Grup

    YA

  • Plug & Play USB

    YA

  • Sistem darurat

    YA

  • Gambar Logo Booting

    YA

  • Gambar Tidak Ada Sinyal

    YA

  • Sinkronisasi RS232C

    YA

  • Sinkronisasi Jaringan Lokal

    YA

  • Sinkronisasi Lampu Latar

    TIDAK

  • PIP

    YA

  • PBP

    YA (4PBP)

  • Berbagi Layar

    YA

  • Tag Video

    YA (4 Tag Video)

  • Putar melalui URL

    YA

  • Rotasi Layar

    YA

  • Rotasi Input Eksternal

    YA

  • Pemutaran Tanpa Kesenjangan

    YA

  • Pengaturan Mode Petak

    YA

  • Kloning Data Pengaturan

    YA

  • SNMP

    YA

  • Metode ISM

    YA

  • Atur Otomatis ID

    YA

  • Pengiriman Email Status

    YA

  • Control Manager

    YA

  • Sertifikasi Cisco

    YA

  • Crestron Connected

    YA

  • Hemat Listrik Cerdas

    YA

  • Mode PM

    YA

  • Hidupkan dengan LAN

    YA

  • Siap untuk Jaringan

    YA

  • Beacon

    YA

  • HDMI-CEC

    YA

  • Pengaturan Server SI

    YA

  • webRTC

    YA

  • Pro:Idiom

    YA

  • Kompensasi Kecerahan

    TIDAK

  • Pengaturan Keseimbangan Putih Menggunakan Skala Abu-abu

    TIDAK

  • Inversi Pemindaian

    TIDAK

KONDISI LINGKUNGAN

  • Suhu Pengoperasian

    0 °C to 40 °C

  • Kelembapan Pengoperasian

    10 % to 80 %

DAYA

  • Sumber Listrik

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Jenis Daya

    Daya Internal

KONSUMSI LISTRIK

  • BTU (Satuan Termal Inggris)

    376 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 512 BTU/Hr(Max.)

  • Hemat Listrik Cerdas

    77W

  • DPM

    0.5W

  • Daya mati

    0.5W

  • Maks.

    150W

  • Tip.

    110W

SUARA

  • Speaker (Internal)

    YA (10W x 2)

SERTIFIKASI

  • Keselamatan

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

  • ERP / Energy Star

    YES(NewErP) / YES

  • ePEAT (Hanya AS)

    TIDAK

KOMPATIBILITAS OPS

  • Kompatibel dengan Jenis OPS

    YA (Piggyback)

  • Daya OPS Internal

    TIDAK

KOMPATIBILITAS PERANGKAT LUNAK

  • SuperSign CMS

    YA

  • SuperSign Control+

    YA

  • SuperSign WB

    YA

  • SuperSign Cloud

    YA

  • Promota

    YA (Tidak tersedia untuk UE/CIS)

  • Mobile CMS

    YA

  • Connected Care

    YA

BAHASA

  • OSD

    English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Türkçe, Arabic

AKSESORI

  • Dasar

    Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender

  • Opsional

    Stand(ST-653T), Wall bracket(LSW350B), OPS Kit(KT-OPSF)

FITUR KHUSUS

  • Kompatibilitas Sentuhan Lapisan

    Tidak Ada

  • Smart Calibration

    Tidak Ada

  • Miring (Menghadap ke atas)

    Tidak Ada

  • Miring (Menghadap ke bawah)

    Max. 30 degree

  • IP Rating

    IP5X

  • Lapisan Konformal (Papan Daya)

    YA

  • Perlindungan Daya

    Tidak Ada

  • Sinar Matahari Langsung

    Tidak Ada

Untuk mengakses lebih banyak dokumentasi teknis dan sumber daya, silakan kunjungi Portal Mitra LG B2B.