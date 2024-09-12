About Cookies on This Site

55UH7J-H

(1)
Tampak depan dengan gambar sisipan

UHD High Haze Baru
Layar Info Standar

Seorang pria dan seorang wanita sedang memeriksa waktu keberangkatan penerbangan melalui layar info yang terpasang di bandara. Dan layar dengan lapisan anti silau memiliki sedikit pantulan cahaya dari matahari.

* Gambar di halaman web ini hanya untuk tujuan ilustrasi.

UH7J-H memiliki kecerahan 700 nit, sehingga terlihat jelas, meskipun di bawah cahaya yang kuat.

Kecerahan Tinggi

Dengan kecerahan yang luar biasa sebesar 700 cd/m², seri UH7J-H dengan jernih menayangkan konten dan menarik perhatian publik, yang menjadikannya layar paling cocok untuk pemasaran di bandara, ritel, pusat perbelanjaan, dsb.

Sejumlah tugas dapat dilakukan secara bersamaan dengan GUI yang intuitif.

Kinerja Tinggi dengan webOS

Platform webOS LG meningkatkan kenyamanan pengguna dengan antarmuka yang intuitif dan alat pengembangan aplikasi yang sederhana.

Lapisan konformal

Di berbagai tempat, seri UH7J-H tidak dapat terhindar dari paparan lingkungan yang berdebu, lembap, dsb., yang dapat menghambat performa seiring berjalannya waktu. Lapisan konformal pada papan daya mengurangi risiko ini dengan melindungi seri UH7J-H dari garam, debu, serbuk besi, kelembapan, dsb.

UH7J-H memiliki Lapisan Konformal pada papan daya untuk melindungi dinding video bahkan di lingkungan yang asin atau lembap.

* Gambar sebenarnya (tampilan layar info) yang tersedia mungkin berbeda dari contoh gambar yang ditampilkan.

Desain Bersertifikat IP5x

Sertifikasi Tahan-Debu IP5x memastikan produk terlindungi dari debu, yang mengurangi risiko penurunan performa.

UH7J-H bersertifikat IP5x, sehingga terlindung dari debu dan memiliki risiko penurunan performa yang lebih kecil.

Manajemen Konten Seluler

Anda dapat membuat profil toko dan mendapatkan rekomendasi templat dengan menggunakan aplikasi Promota*. Pengguna dapat menyesuaikan templat untuk semua industri dan dengan mudah membuat dan mengelola konten bukan hanya di PC tetapi juga di perangkat seluler.

Di toko pakaian, pengguna menggunakan aplikasi untuk menghasilkan konten promosi untuk ditayangkan di UH7J-H yang terpasang di dinding toko.

* LG Promota dapat diunduh dari App Store dan Google Play store. (Tidak tersedia untuk Wilayah Eropa/CIS)
* Di Korea, namanya bukan Promota, tetapi Mustard.

Seri UH7J-H mendukung tipe USB-C dan dapat dihubungkan dengan mudah ke peralatan video dan laptop.

Mendukung Port Antarmuka USB-C

Penggunaan tipe USB-C menjadi populer untuk koneksi dengan laptop, perangkat video, dan tablet. Seri UH7J-H mendukung antarmuka colokan USB-C, agar mudah dihubungkan dan digunakan dengan perangkat lain.

Sistem kontrol AV membantu pengguna mengontrol UH7J-H.

Kompatibel dengan Sistem Kontrol AV

Seri UH7J-H telah mendukung Crestron Connected® untuk kompatibilitas yang tinggi dengan kontrol AV profesional untuk integrasi yang mulus dan kontrol otomatis, sehingga meningkatkan efisiensi manajemen bisnis.

* Kontrol berbasis jaringan
Cetak

Semua Spesifikasi

SPESIFIKASI MEKANIS

  • Warna Bezel

    Black

  • Lebar Bezel

    T/R/L: 9.9mm, B: 14.4mm

  • Dimensi Karton (P x T x L)

    1360.0 x 835.0 x 175.0mm

  • Handel

    TIDAK

  • Dimensi Monitor (P x T x L)

    1234.4 x 720.9 x 39.9mm (with LG Logo)

  • Dimensi Monitor dengan Penyangga (P x T x L)

    1234.4 x 770.7 x 290.0mm

  • Berat di dalam Kemasan

    24.2Kg

  • Antarmuka Dudukan Standar VESA

    300 x 300 mm

  • Berat (Head)

    19.0Kg

  • Berat (Head+Penyangga)

    19.6Kg

DAYA

  • Sumber Listrik

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Jenis Daya

    Daya Internal

SUARA

  • Speaker (Internal)

    YA (10W x 2)

AKSESORI

  • Dasar

    Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, USB-C Cable

  • Opsional

    Stand(ST-653T), Wall bracket(LSW350B), OPS Kit(KT-OPSF)

BAHASA

  • OSD

    English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Türkçe, Arabic

KOMPATIBILITAS OPS

  • Daya OPS Internal

    TIDAK

  • Kompatibel dengan Jenis OPS

    YA (Piggyback)

KONDISI LINGKUNGAN

  • Kelembapan Pengoperasian

    10 % to 80 %

  • Suhu Pengoperasian

    0 °C to 40 °C

KONSUMSI LISTRIK

  • BTU (Satuan Termal Inggris)

    376 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 512 BTU/Hr(Max.)

  • DPM

    0.5W

  • Daya mati

    0.5W

  • Hemat Listrik Cerdas

    77W

  • Maks.

    150W

  • Tip.

    110W

FITUR - PERANGKAT KERAS

  • Sensor Suhu

    YA

  • Sensor Akselerasi (Giroskop)

    YA

  • Sensor Kecerahan Otomatis

    YA

  • Sensor BLU

    TIDAK

  • Sensor Arus

    TIDAK

  • FAN (Internal)

    TIDAK

  • Sensor Kelembapan

    TIDAK

  • Memori Internal (eMMC)

    16GB

  • Pengoperasian Tombol Lokal

    YA

  • Sensor Piksel

    TIDAK

  • Indikator Daya

    TIDAK

  • Sensor Kedekatan

    TIDAK

  • Wi-Fi/BT (Internal)

    YA

SERTIFIKASI

  • ePEAT (Hanya AS)

    TIDAK

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

  • ERP / Energy Star

    YES(NewErP) / YES

  • Keselamatan

    CB / NRTL

PANEL

  • Kecerahan

    700nit (Typ.)

  • Rasio Aspek

    16:9

  • Tipe Cahaya Latar

    Tepi

  • Kedalaman Warna (Jumlah Warna)

    1,07 Juta warna

  • Gamut Warna

    BT709 95%

  • Rasio Kontras

    1,100:1

  • CR Dinamis

    1,000,000:1

  • Umur pakai

    50.000 Jam (Min.)

  • Resolusi Bawaan

    3840 x 2160 (UHD)

  • Waktu Pengoperasian (Jam/Hari)

    24/7

  • Teknologi Panel

    IPS

  • Potret / Lanskap

    YA / YA

  • QWP (Pelat Gelombang Seperempat)

    Tidak Ada

  • Kecepatan Refresh

    60Hz

  • Waktu Respons

    8ms (G to G)

  • Ukuran Layar (Inci)

    55

  • Perlakuan Permukaan (Kabut)

    Haze 28%

  • Transparansi

    Tidak Ada

  • Sudut Menonton (H x V)

    178º x 178º

KOMPATIBILITAS PERANGKAT LUNAK

  • Connected Care

    YA

  • Mobile CMS

    YA

  • Promota

    YA (Tidak tersedia untuk UE/CIS)

  • SuperSign Cloud

    YA

  • SuperSign CMS

    YA

  • SuperSign Control+

    YA

  • SuperSign WB

    YA

FITUR KHUSUS

  • Sinar Matahari Langsung

    Tidak Ada

  • Lapisan Konformal (Papan Daya)

    YA

  • IP Rating

    IP5X

  • Kompatibilitas Sentuhan Lapisan

    Tidak Ada

  • Perlindungan Daya

    Tidak Ada

  • Smart Calibration

    Tidak Ada

  • Miring (Menghadap ke bawah)

    Max. 30 degree

  • Miring (Menghadap ke atas)

    Tidak Ada

FITUR - PERANGKAT LUNAK

  • PBP

    YA (4PBP)

  • Atur Otomatis ID

    YA

  • Sinkronisasi Lampu Latar

    TIDAK

  • Beacon

    YA

  • Gambar Logo Booting

    YA

  • Kompensasi Kecerahan

    TIDAK

  • Sertifikasi Cisco

    YA

  • Control Manager

    YA

  • Crestron Connected

    YA

  • Rotasi Input Eksternal

    YA

  • Sistem darurat

    YA

  • Pemutaran Tanpa Kesenjangan

    YA

  • Manajer Grup

    YA

  • HDMI-CEC

    YA

  • Metode ISM

    YA

  • Penjadwalan Konten Lokal

    YA

  • Sinkronisasi Jaringan Lokal

    YA

  • Siap untuk Jaringan

    YA

  • Gambar Tidak Ada Sinyal

    YA

  • Ver. OS (webOS)

    webOS 6.0

  • PIP

    YA

  • Putar melalui URL

    YA

  • Mode PM

    YA

  • Pro:Idiom

    YA

  • Sinkronisasi RS232C

    YA

  • Inversi Pemindaian

    TIDAK

  • Rotasi Layar

    YA

  • Berbagi Layar

    YA

  • Kloning Data Pengaturan

    YA

  • Pengaturan Server SI

    YA

  • Hemat Listrik Cerdas

    YA

  • SNMP

    YA

  • Pengiriman Email Status

    YA

  • Pengaturan Mode Petak

    YA

  • Plug & Play USB

    YA

  • Tag Video

    YA (4 Tag Video)

  • Hidupkan dengan LAN

    YA

  • webRTC

    YA

  • Pengaturan Keseimbangan Putih Menggunakan Skala Abu-abu

    TIDAK

KONEKTIVITAS

  • DP Out

    YA

  • Audio In

    YA

  • Audio Out

    YA

  • Daisy Chain

    Input : HDMI, DP / Output : DP

  • DP In

    YA (HDCP 2.2/1.3)

  • DVI-D In

    YA (HDCP 1.4)

  • Speaker Eksternal Out

    TIDAK

  • HDMI In

    YA (2 buah)

  • HDMI In (Ver. HDCP)

    2.2/1.4

  • HDMI Out

    TIDAK

  • IR In

    YA

  • IR Out

    TIDAK

  • RGB In

    TIDAK

  • RJ45(LAN) In

    YA (1 buah)

  • RJ45(LAN) Out

    TIDAK

  • RS232C In

    YA

  • RS232C Out

    YA

  • USB Sentuh

    TIDAK

  • USB In

    USB2.0 Tipe A (1 buah), USB2.0 Tipe C (1 buah, Mode ALT DP)

Untuk mengakses lebih banyak dokumentasi teknis dan sumber daya, silakan kunjungi Portal Mitra LG B2B.