UHD Signage 55" webOS - 55UL3J-N - TKDN 53.93%

Tampak depan dengan gambar pada layar

LG webOS UHD Signage

Ada lima orang yang sedang melakukan pertemuan di ruangan yang dipasang seri UL3J di dinding. Ada seri UL3J lain yang dipasang di seberang ruang pertemuan di dinding melewati jendela di sebelah kiri.

* Semua gambar di halaman web ini hanya untuk tujuan ilustrasi.

Menghadirkan kualitas layar yang jelas dan hidup dengan memperbesar konten tampilan.

Kualitas Gambar Luar Biasa dengan Resolusi Ultra HD

Dengan resolusi UHD membuat warna dan detail konten menjadi jelas dan realistis. Selain itu, sudut pandangnya yang lebar memberikan konten yang jernih.

Ini menampilkan ukuran bezel 6,9 mm x 18,4 mm dan menunjukkan ketipisannya pada kedalaman 57,5 mm.

Desain Ramping yang Canggih

Seri ini memiliki ukuran dan ketebalan bezel yang lebih kecil*, yang menghemat ruang dan memudahkan pemasangan. Selain itu, fitur ini meningkatkan pengalaman mendalam dari layar dan memberikan desain yang canggih, yang meningkatkan dekorasi ruang tempat produk dipasang.

* Dibandingkan dengan seri UL3G LG

Sejumlah tugas yang dapat dilakukan secara bersamaan diatur dengan mudah melalui platform webOS.

Performa Tinggi dengan webOS 6.0 LG

webOS 6.0 LG, yang ditingkatkan dalam SoC* dan mesin web, tersedia pada seri UL3J untuk kelancaran pelaksanaan beberapa tugas. Platform smart signage webOS LG meningkatkan kenyamanan pengguna dengan GUI yang intuitif.**

*SoC : System On Chip.
**GUI : Graphical User Interface.

Berbagai sensor dan signage eksternal dapat dihubungkan melalui plug-in USB, memberikan solusi bernilai tambah yang mudah.

Berbagai Koneksi Sensor

Platform smart signage webOS LG membantu memberikan solusi bernilai tambah secara mudah* dengan mendukung koneksi sederhana dengan sensor eksternal** seperti GPIO, NFC/RFID, sensor suhu, dll., melalui plug-in USB.

* mis. menampilkan informasi promosi spesifik berdasarkan perubahan cuaca kepada pengunjung toko
** Sensor eksternal perlu dibeli secara terpisah dan diuji kompatibilitasnya dengan platform webOS.

Solusi Berbagi Layar Nirkabel dari LG, LG One:Quick Share

LG One:Quick Share adalah solusi berbagi layar nirkabel yang tersedia melalui seri UL3J, unit transmisi USB, dan aplikasinya. Anda cukup membagikan layar PC pribadi ke tampilan dengan tombol dongle USB dan Wi-Fi* tertanam, dan dapat menyesuaikan nilai pengaturan dasar (volume, mode gambar, kecerahan otomatis, dsb.) dari tampilan yang terhubung tanpa remote control. Selain itu, Office Meeting Mode** membantu Anda menampilkan agenda, catatan sebelum rapat dimulai.

Ini terdiri dari gambar yang menampilkan petunjuk 3 langkah dalam menginstal LG One: Quick Share USB Dongle dan berbagi layar pribadi. Gambar pertama menunjukkan pairing Dongle USB dan signage LG. Gambar kedua menggambarkan seseorang yang memegang dongle USB, mencoba menghubungkannya ke PC. Gambar terakhir terdiri dari orang-orang yang sedang rapat dengan menghubungkan perangkat dongle USB ke laptop, kemudian berbagi layar melalui UL3J di dinding.

* Pengguna perlu mengatur Soft AP yang diaktifkan di Menu Jaringan Signage.
** Pengguna dapat mengaktifkan Office Meeting Mode di Menu Pengaturan EZ Signage.
*** LG One:Quick Share dibeli secara terpisah.

Seri UL3J dikendalikan dan dipantau dari jarak jauh di lokasi terpencil melalui Control Manager pada perangkat seluler dan/atau laptop.

Pemantauan dan Kontrol Jarak Jauh

Solusi pemantauan berbasis web ini ramah pengguna dan memungkinkan pengguna merasa nyaman. Ini memungkinkan pengguna untuk memiliki akses penuh di mana saja dan kapan saja dari ponsel mereka & PC di bawah lingkungan yang dapat diakses jaringan sambil memiliki akses ke data saat ini dan masa lalu. Ini memungkinkan pengguna untuk memantau unit, membuat penyesuaian, dan mengendalikan unit dari jarak jauh secara waktu nyata.

Terdapat satu di ruang rapat dengan signage dan satu sistem kontrol AV yang membantu pengguna mengontrol seri UL3J.

Kompatibel dengan Sistem Kontrol AV

Seri UL3J mendukung Crestron Connected®* untuk kompatibilitas yang tinggi dengan kontrol AV profesional untuk integrasi yang mulus dan kontrol otomatis**, sehingga meningkatkan efisiensi manajemen bisnis.

* Pengaturan awal dari layar diperlukan agar kompatibel dengan Crestron Connected®.
** Kontrol berbasis jaringan

Sebuah video conference diadakan saat orang-orang ditayangkan pada signage yang dipasang di dinding.

Kompatibel dengan Sistem Video Conference

Untuk rapat visual yang efektif, seri UL3J mendukung kompatibilitasnya dengan solusi Cisco yang menawarkan kontrol* yang kuat dan terintegrasi untuk video conference yang lebih cerdas.

* Menggunakan sambungan kabel HDMI (kabel HDMI bersifat opsional)

Mendistribusikan konten secara nyaman melalui Wi-Fi

Distribusi Konten yang Mudah &
Pembaruan SW

Seri UL3J memiliki fitur Wi-Fi tertanam sehingga memudahkan untuk mendistribusikan konten secara nirkabel dan memperbarui Firmware di bawah jaringan yang sama.

Seri UR3J terpasang di dinding dan seorang wanita menggunakan PC pribadi dan ponsel. Gambar ini menunjukkan bahwa signage tersebut dapat dihubungkan secara nirkabel ke PC dan ponsel yang dipegangnya.

Titik Akses Nirkabel

Seri UL3J beroperasi sebagai router virtual yang bisa menjadi titik akses nirkabel untuk perangkat seluler.

Salah satu signage di dinding memiliki speaker internal yang menghasilkan audio yang kaya.

Speaker Internal

Konten akan diperkaya dengan efek suara dari speaker internal, tanpa perlu membeli atau memasang speaker eksternal.

Karyawan LG sedang memantau seri UL3J dari jarak jauh yang dipasang di tempat berbeda.

Layanan LG ConnectedCare Waktu Nyata

Pemeliharaan menjadi mudah dan cepat dengan layanan LG ConnectedCare* opsional, sebuah solusi layanan cloud yang disediakan oleh LG. Layanan ini mengelola status tampilan dari jarak jauh di tempat kerja klien untuk diagnosis kesalahan dan layanan remote control untuk memungkinkan bisnis klien berjalan dengan stabil.

* Ketersediaan layanan 'LG ConnectedCare' berbeda-beda di setiap wilayah, dan harus dibeli secara terpisah.
Jadi silakan hubungi perwakilan penjualan LG di wilayah Anda untuk rincian lebih lanjut.

Cetak

Semua Spesifikasi

INFO

  • Produk

    Standar (UHD)

  • Tahun

    Y23

  • Bulan

    M06

PANEL

  • Ukuran Layar (Inci)

    55"

  • Teknologi Panel

    ADS

  • Tipe Cahaya Latar

    Langsung

  • Rasio Aspek

    16:9

  • Resolusi Asli

    3840x2160 (UHD)

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz

  • Kecerahan (Umum)

    400nit (Umum)

  • Rasio Kontras

    1.200:1

  • CR Dinamis

    1.000.000:1

  • Gamut warna

    DCI 80%

  • Sudut Menonton (H x V)

    178 x 178

  • Kedalaman Warna

    1.07G (8bits + FRC)

  • Waktu Respons

    8ms (G ke G)

  • Perlakuan Permukaan (Kabut)

    1%

  • Masa pakai

    30.000 Jam (Menit)

  • Jam Operasi (Jam/Hari)

    16/7

  • Potret/Lanskap

    Yes / Yes

KONEKTIVITAS(ANTARMUKA JACK)

  • HDMI IN

    Yes (3), HDCP2.2/1.4

  • RS232C IN

    Yes 1), 4pin Phone-jack

  • RJ45(LAN) IN

    Yes (1)

  • USB IN

    USB2.0 Type A(2)

  • HDMI Out

    Yes

  • Audio Out

    Yes (1)

  • RS232C Out

    Yes (1), 4pin Phone-jack

MEKANIS

  • Warna Bezel

    Abu Biru

  • Lebar Bezel

    Off : 6,9/6,9/6,9/18,4
    On : 12,8/12,8/12,8/19,9

  • Berat (Head)

    14

  • Berat di dalam Kemasan

    18,8

  • Dimensi Monitor (P x T x L)

    1235 x 715 x 57,5

  • Dimensi Karton (P x T x L)

    1360 x 810 x 162

  • Antarmuka Pemasangan Standar VESA™

    200 x 200

FITUR HW

  • Memori Internal (eMMC)

    16GB

  • Wi-Fi (Internal)

    Yes

  • Sensor Suhu

    Yes

  • Sensor Kecerahan Otomatis

    Yes

  • Operasi Kunci Lokal

    Yes (Hanya Daya On/Off)

FITUR SW

  • Ver. OS

    webOS6.0

  • Penjadwalan Muatan Lokal

    Yes

  • Manajer Grup

    Yes

  • Plug & Play USB

    Yes

  • Gagal

    Yes

  • Mem-boot Gambar Logo

    Yes

  • Tidak Ada Gambar Sinyal

    Yes

  • Sinkronisasi RS232C

    Yes

  • Sinkronisasi Jaringan Lokal

    Yes

  • Berbagi Layar

    Yes

  • Tag Video

    Yes (4, Max One HDMI input)

  • Putar via URL

    Yes

  • Rotasi Layar

    Yes

  • Rotasi Input Eksternal

    Yes

  • Pemutaran Tanpa Kesenjangan

    Yes

  • Pengaturan Mode Tile

    Yes

  • Mengatur Kloning Data

    Yes

  • SNMP

    Yes

  • Metode ISM

    Yes

  • Setel ID Otomatis

    Yes

  • Status Mailing

    Yes

  • Control Manager

    Yes

  • Cisco Certi.

    TBD(~`23,7)

  • Crestron Inside

    Yes

  • Hemat Listrik Cerdas

    Yes

  • Mode PM

    Yes

  • Hidupkan dengan LAN

    Yes

  • Jaringan Siap

    Yes

  • Suar

    Yes

  • HDMI-CEC

    Yes

  • Pengaturan Server SI

    Yes

  • webRTC

    Yes

  • Pro:Idiom

    Yes

KONDISI LINGKUNGAN

  • Suhu Operasional

    0 °C to 40 °C (Portrait Scene : 0 °C to 35 °C)

  • Kelembapan Pengoperasian

    10 % hingga 80 %

DAYA

  • Sumber Listrik

    100-240Vac, 50/60Hz

  • Jenis Daya

    Daya Internal

  • Konsumsi Daya (umum)

    105 W

  • Konsumsi Daya (Maks.)

    160 W

  • Konsumsi Daya (Unit Termal Inggris)

    358 BTU/Jam (Umum), 546 BTU/Jam (Maks.)

  • Konsumsi Daya (Hemat Energi Cerdas, ~70%)

    73.5 W

  • Konsumsi Daya (DPM)

    0,5 W

  • Konsumsi Daya (Power Off)

    0,5 W

SUARA

  • Speaker (Internal)

    Yes (10W X 2)

SERTIFIKASI

  • Keamanan

    CB

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE

  • ERP / Energy Star

    Yes(OldErP for Jordan)/Yes

KOMPATIBILITAS PERANGKAT LUNAK

  • SuperSign CMS

    Yes

  • SuperSign Control+

    Yes

  • SuperSign WB

    Yes

  • Perawatan Terhubung

    Yes

BAHASA

  • OSD

    Bahasa Inggris, Bahasa Prancis, Bahasa Jerman, Bahasa Spanyol, Bahasa Italia, Bahasa Korea, Bahasa Mandarin (Sederhana), Bahasa Mandarin (Asli), Bahasa Portugis (Brasil), Bahasa Swedia, Bahasa Finlandia, Bahasa Norwegia, Bahasa Denmark, Rusia, Bahasa Jepang, Bahasa Portugis (Eropa), Bahasa Belanda, Bahasa Ceko, Bahasa Yunani, Bahasa Turkiye, Bahasa Arab, Bahasa Polandia

AKSESORI

  • Dasar

    Remote Kontrol (termasuk baterai 2ea), Kabel Listrik, Buku Peraturan, Telepon ke Gender D-Sub9, Tempat Kabel

FITUR KHUSUS

  • Lapisan Konformal (Papan Daya)

    Yes

Untuk mengakses lebih banyak dokumentasi teknis dan sumber daya, silakan kunjungi Portal Mitra LG B2B.