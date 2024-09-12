About Cookies on This Site

NEW HIGH HAZE UHD STANDARD SIGNAGE 86" - 86UH5J-H - TKDN 29.14%

NEW HIGH HAZE UHD STANDARD SIGNAGE 86" - 86UH5J-H - TKDN 29.14%

86UH5J-H

NEW HIGH HAZE UHD STANDARD SIGNAGE 86" - 86UH5J-H - TKDN 29.14%

(7)
Tampak depan dengan gambar sisipan

New UHD High Haze
Standard Signage

Sebuah layar yang sedang menayangkan isi rapat terpasang di dinding ruang rapat.

*Gambar di halaman web ini hanya untuk tujuan ilustrasi.

Kecerahan Layar yang Tepat

Dengan kecerahan yang direkomendasikan 500 cd/m² untuk layar dalam ruangan, seri UH5J-H dengan jernih menayangkan konten dan menarik perhatian publik, yang menjadikannya layar paling cocok untuk pemasaran di ruang rapat, bandara, ritel, pusat perbelanjaan, dsb.

UH5J-H memiliki kecerahan 500 nit, sehingga terlihat jelas, meskipun di bawah cahaya yang kuat.

*Gambar sebenarnya yang tersedia mungkin berbeda dari contoh gambar yang ditampilkan.

Kinerja Tinggi dengan webOS

Platform webOS LG meningkatkan kenyamanan pengguna dengan antarmuka yang intuitif dan alat pengembangan aplikasi yang sederhana.

Sejumlah tugas dapat dilakukan secara bersamaan dengan GUI yang intuitif.

Lapisan Konformal

Di berbagai tempat, seri UH5J-H tidak dapat terhindar dari paparan lingkungan yang berdebu, lembap, dsb., yang dapat menghambat performa seiring berjalannya waktu. Lapisan konformal pada papan daya mengurangi risiko ini dengan melindungi seri UH5J-H dari garam, debu, serbuk besi, kelembapan, dsb.

UH5J-H memiliki Lapisan Konformal pada papan daya untuk melindungi dinding video bahkan di lingkungan yang asin atau lembap.

*Gambar sebenarnya (tampilan layar info) yang tersedia mungkin berbeda dari contoh gambar yang ditampilkan.

UH5J-H bersertifikat IP5x, sehingga terlindung dari debu dan memiliki risiko penurunan performa yang lebih kecil.

Desain Bersertifikat IP5x

Sertifikasi Tahan-Debu IP5x memastikan produk terlindungi dari debu, yang mengurangi risiko penurunan performa.
Sistem kontrol AV membantu pengguna mengontrol UH5J-H.

Kompatibilitas dengan Sistem Kontrol AV

Seri UH5J-H telah mendukung Crestron Connected® untuk kompatibilitas yang tinggi dengan kontrol AV profesional untuk integrasi yang mulus dan kontrol otomatis, sehingga meningkatkan efisiensi manajemen bisnis.

*Kontrol berbasis jaringan.

Cetak

Semua Spesifikasi

PANEL

  • Screen Size

    86

  • Panel Technology

    IPS

  • Back Light Type

    Edge

  • Aspect Ratio

    16 : 9

  • Native Resolution

    3840 x 2160 (UHD)

  • Refresh Rate

    120Hz

  • Brightness

    500nit (Typ.)

  • Contrast Ratio

    1,100:1

  • Dynamic CR

    1,000,000:1

  • Color gamut

    NTSC 72%

  • Viewing Angle(H x V)

    178 X 178

  • Color Depth

    10bib, 1.07Billion colors

  • Response Time

    8ms (G to G)

  • Surface Treatment(Haze)

    28%

  • Life time

    50,000Hrs (Typ.)

  • Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

    24/7

  • Portrait / Landscape

    Yes / Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • Input

    HDMI (3, HDMI1/HDMI2 : HDCP 2.2/1.4, HDMI3 : HDCP 1.4), DP (1, HDCP2.2/1.3), DVI-D (HDCP1.4), Audio In, RS232C IN (1, 4pin Phone-jack), RJ45(LAN), IR IN, USB2.0 Type A(1)

  • Output

    HDMI Out, Audio Out, RS232C OUT (1, 4pin Phone-jack)

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Color

    Black

  • Bezel Width

    Even bezel : 14.3mm

  • Weight(Head)

    49.0Kg

  • Packed Weight

    72.5Kg (With Pallet)

  • Monitor Dimension(W x H x D)

    1926.2 x 1097.2 x 60.6mm
    (without Handle and LG Logo)

  • Carton Dimensions(W x H x D) (Box outer size)

    2073 x 1250 x 285mm

  • Handle

    Yes

  • VESATM Standard Mount Interface

    600 x 400

KEY FEATURE

  • Key features

    Internal Memory 16 GB, Built-in Wi-Fi, Temperature Sensor, Auto Brightness sensor, Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor, Local Key Operation, webOS6.0, Embedded CMS (Local Contents Scheduling, Group Manager), USB Plug & Play, Fail over, Background Image (Booting Logo Image, No Signal Image), Sync Mode (RS-232C Sync, Local Network Sync), Multi-screen (PIP, PBP (4)), Screen Share, Video Tag (4), Play via URL, Rotation (Screen Rotation, External Input Rotation), Gapless Playback, Tile Mode Setting (Max. 15 × 15), Setting Data Cloning, SNMP, ISM Method, Auto Set ID, Status Mailing, Control Manager, 3rd Party Compatibility (Crestron Connected), Power (Smart Energy Saving, PM mode, Wake on LAN,Beacon, HDMI-CEC, SI Server Setting, webRTC, Pro:Idiom

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature

    0 °C to 40 °C

  • Operation Humidity

    10 % to 80 %

POWER

  • Power Supply

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Power Type

    Built-In Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • Typ.

    215W (TBD)

  • Max.

    280W (TBD)

  • BTU (British Thermal Unit)

    733.69 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 955.5 BTU/Hr(Max) (TBD)

  • Smart Enegy Saving(~70%)

    150.5W (TBD)

  • DPM

    0.5W

  • Power off

    0.5W

SOUND

  • Speaker

    Yes

CERTIFICATION

  • Safety

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

  • ErP / Energy Star

    Yes (NewErP) / No (TBD)

OPS COMPATIBILITY

  • OPS Type Compatible

    Yes

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • SuperSign CMS

    Yes

  • SuperSign Control / Control+

    Yes / Yes

  • SuperSign WB

    Yes

  • SuperSign Media Editor

    Yes

  • Mobile CMS

    Yes

  • Signage 365 Care

    Yes

LANGUAGE

  • OSD

    English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Turkish, Arabic

ACCESSORY

  • Basic

    Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender

  • Optional

    OPS Kit(KT-OPSF), LSW640A/B(Wall Mount)

Untuk mengakses lebih banyak dokumentasi teknis dan sumber daya, silakan kunjungi Portal Mitra LG B2B.