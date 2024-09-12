We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
NEW HIGH HAZE UHD STANDARD SIGNAGE 86" - 86UH5J-H - TKDN 29.14%
New UHD High Haze
Standard Signage
Sebuah layar yang sedang menayangkan isi rapat terpasang di dinding ruang rapat.
*Gambar di halaman web ini hanya untuk tujuan ilustrasi.
Kecerahan Layar yang Tepat
UH5J-H memiliki kecerahan 500 nit, sehingga terlihat jelas, meskipun di bawah cahaya yang kuat.
*Gambar sebenarnya yang tersedia mungkin berbeda dari contoh gambar yang ditampilkan.
Kinerja Tinggi dengan webOS
Sejumlah tugas dapat dilakukan secara bersamaan dengan GUI yang intuitif.
Lapisan Konformal
UH5J-H memiliki Lapisan Konformal pada papan daya untuk melindungi dinding video bahkan di lingkungan yang asin atau lembap.
*Gambar sebenarnya (tampilan layar info) yang tersedia mungkin berbeda dari contoh gambar yang ditampilkan.
Semua Spesifikasi
PANEL
-
Screen Size
86
-
Panel Technology
IPS
-
Back Light Type
Edge
-
Aspect Ratio
16 : 9
-
Native Resolution
3840 x 2160 (UHD)
-
Refresh Rate
120Hz
-
Brightness
500nit (Typ.)
-
Contrast Ratio
1,100:1
-
Dynamic CR
1,000,000:1
-
Color gamut
NTSC 72%
-
Viewing Angle(H x V)
178 X 178
-
Color Depth
10bib, 1.07Billion colors
-
Response Time
8ms (G to G)
-
Surface Treatment(Haze)
28%
-
Life time
50,000Hrs (Typ.)
-
Operation Hours (Hours/Day)
24/7
-
Portrait / Landscape
Yes / Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
Input
HDMI (3, HDMI1/HDMI2 : HDCP 2.2/1.4, HDMI3 : HDCP 1.4), DP (1, HDCP2.2/1.3), DVI-D (HDCP1.4), Audio In, RS232C IN (1, 4pin Phone-jack), RJ45(LAN), IR IN, USB2.0 Type A(1)
-
Output
HDMI Out, Audio Out, RS232C OUT (1, 4pin Phone-jack)
MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Color
Black
-
Bezel Width
Even bezel : 14.3mm
-
Weight(Head)
49.0Kg
-
Packed Weight
72.5Kg (With Pallet)
-
Monitor Dimension(W x H x D)
1926.2 x 1097.2 x 60.6mm
(without Handle and LG Logo)
-
Carton Dimensions(W x H x D) (Box outer size)
2073 x 1250 x 285mm
-
Handle
Yes
-
VESATM Standard Mount Interface
600 x 400
KEY FEATURE
-
Key features
Internal Memory 16 GB, Built-in Wi-Fi, Temperature Sensor, Auto Brightness sensor, Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor, Local Key Operation, webOS6.0, Embedded CMS (Local Contents Scheduling, Group Manager), USB Plug & Play, Fail over, Background Image (Booting Logo Image, No Signal Image), Sync Mode (RS-232C Sync, Local Network Sync), Multi-screen (PIP, PBP (4)), Screen Share, Video Tag (4), Play via URL, Rotation (Screen Rotation, External Input Rotation), Gapless Playback, Tile Mode Setting (Max. 15 × 15), Setting Data Cloning, SNMP, ISM Method, Auto Set ID, Status Mailing, Control Manager, 3rd Party Compatibility (Crestron Connected), Power (Smart Energy Saving, PM mode, Wake on LAN,Beacon, HDMI-CEC, SI Server Setting, webRTC, Pro:Idiom
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature
0 °C to 40 °C
-
Operation Humidity
10 % to 80 %
POWER
-
Power Supply
AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
Built-In Power
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Typ.
215W (TBD)
-
Max.
280W (TBD)
-
BTU (British Thermal Unit)
733.69 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 955.5 BTU/Hr(Max) (TBD)
-
Smart Enegy Saving(~70%)
150.5W (TBD)
-
DPM
0.5W
-
Power off
0.5W
SOUND
-
Speaker
Yes
CERTIFICATION
-
Safety
CB / NRTL
-
EMC
FCC Class "A" / CE / KC
-
ErP / Energy Star
Yes (NewErP) / No (TBD)
OPS COMPATIBILITY
-
OPS Type Compatible
Yes
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
SuperSign CMS
Yes
-
SuperSign Control / Control+
Yes / Yes
-
SuperSign WB
Yes
-
SuperSign Media Editor
Yes
-
Mobile CMS
Yes
-
Signage 365 Care
Yes
LANGUAGE
-
OSD
English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Turkish, Arabic
ACCESSORY
-
Basic
Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender
-
Optional
OPS Kit(KT-OPSF), LSW640A/B(Wall Mount)
-
