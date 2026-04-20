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LG UHD Signage UL3Q: Tampilan 4K, kontrol cerdas, dan keberlanjutan untuk lingkungan korporat

LG UHD Signage UL3Q: Tampilan 4K, kontrol cerdas, dan keberlanjutan untuk lingkungan korporat

LG UHD Signage UL3Q: Tampilan 4K, kontrol cerdas, dan keberlanjutan untuk lingkungan korporat

43UL3Q-E
Front view of LG UHD Signage UL3Q: Tampilan 4K, kontrol cerdas, dan keberlanjutan untuk lingkungan korporat 43UL3Q-E
Tampilan depan
Tampilan samping pada sudut -45 derajat
Tampilan samping pada sudut -90 derajat
Tampilan samping pada sudut +45 derajat
Tampilan samping pada sudut +90 derajat
Tampilan belakang
Tampilan atas
Tampilan detail (close-up)
Front view of LG UHD Signage UL3Q: Tampilan 4K, kontrol cerdas, dan keberlanjutan untuk lingkungan korporat 43UL3Q-E
Tampilan depan
Tampilan samping pada sudut -45 derajat
Tampilan samping pada sudut -90 derajat
Tampilan samping pada sudut +45 derajat
Tampilan samping pada sudut +90 derajat
Tampilan belakang
Tampilan atas
Tampilan detail (close-up)

Fitur Utama

  • Resolusi 4K UHD (3.840 × 2.160) untuk gambar yang detail dan profesional
  • Kecerahan 350 nits, ideal untuk ruangan dalam ruangan yang terang
  • Pemasangan fleksibel dengan dudukan yang dapat dimiringkan ke atas/bawah
  • Platform webOS 6.1 untuk pengelolaan konten dan aplikasi bisnis yang lancar
  • Keamanan canggih untuk melindungi data dan operasi kritis
  • Memenuhi standar ESG untuk pembelian yang bertanggung jawab dan berkelanjutan
Lebih banyak

LG webOS UHD untuk Tampilan Digital

Sebuah layar papan informasi dipasang di dinding ruang rapat, yang menampilkan isi rapat dengan jelas di layarnya.

* Semua gambar di halaman ini hanya untuk keperluan ilustrasi.

Warna-warna cerah dan detail yang tajam saat memperbesar konten di layar.

Kualitas Gambar Luar Biasa dengan Resolusi Ultra HD

Dengan resolusi UHD, warna dan detail konten tampak hidup dan realistis. Selain itu, sudut pandang yang luas memastikan tampilan konten yang jelas.

Atur berbagai tugas dengan mudah dari platform webOS.

Performa tinggi dengan platform cerdas webOS 6.1

webOS 6.1 memungkinkan Anda menjalankan berbagai tugas secara bersamaan dengan lancar dan cepat. Antarmuka grafisnya yang intuitif (GUI) memudahkan pengelolaan konten dan konfigurasi layar, sehingga meningkatkan pengalaman penggunaan bagi administrator TI dan pengguna yang tidak memiliki latar belakang teknis.

Pemasangan horizontal dan vertikal dengan tepi miring yang seragam dan elegan.

Pemasangan yang mudah dan estetis dengan tepi yang rata

Desain simetris dengan tepi yang seimbang memudahkan pemasangan yang rapi dan profesional. Sangat cocok untuk lingkungan komersial atau institusional di mana desain yang rapi dan integrasi visual sama pentingnya dengan performa.

Pemasangan Face Up dan Face Down untuk menampilkan konten dari sudut mana pun.

Tampilan adaptif dengan kemiringan ke atas/ke bawah

Model UL3Q memungkinkan pemasangan dengan kemiringan ke atas atau ke bawah*, sehingga mengoptimalkan visibilitas pada ketinggian apa pun. Fleksibilitas ini meningkatkan ergonomi tampilan konten dan memastikan komunikasi yang efektif pada etalase, langit-langit, atau meja kasir.

*Kecuali model 76” dan 86”. Kemiringan hingga 15°.

Pengendalian dan pemantauan jarak jauh menggunakan Control Manager di ponsel atau laptop.

Pemantauan dan pengendalian jarak jauh dari mana saja

Kendalikan dan sesuaikan tampilan layar dari ponsel atau PC berkat solusi web terintegrasi. Fitur ini memungkinkan Anda melihat data historis, mengubah pengaturan, dan melakukan pemantauan secara real-time, sehingga sangat ideal untuk instalasi yang tersebar dan pengelolaan terpusat di berbagai lokasi.

Sensor kecerahan terintegrasi untuk mengoptimalkan tampilan sesuai dengan pencahayaan sekitar.

Sensor kecerahan otomatis untuk efisiensi energi

Sensor yang terletak di bagian depan menyesuaikan kecerahan sesuai dengan kondisi lingkungan, sehingga mengoptimalkan visibilitas tanpa perlu intervensi manual. Hal ini meningkatkan pengalaman visual dan mengurangi konsumsi energi, sekaligus memenuhi standar efisiensi dan kenyamanan operasional.

Fitur keamanan untuk melindungi data dari akses yang tidak sah.

Arsitektur keamanan canggih untuk melindungi jaringan Anda

Dengan teknologi Enhanced Kernel Protection (EKP) dan sertifikasi ISO/IEC 15408 EAL2, UL3Q melindungi data Anda dari akses yang tidak sah dan ancaman siber. Cocok untuk lembaga dengan protokol keamanan yang ketat, seperti bank, instansi pemerintah, dan rumah sakit.

LG menerima medali Platinum EcoVadis 2025 atas praktik-praktik berkelanjutannya.

Diakui atas komitmennya terhadap keberlanjutan

Seri UL3Q meraih medali Platinum EcoVadis 2025, yang menempatkannya di antara 1% perusahaan terdepan dalam bidang keberlanjutan. Pengakuan ini mendukung komitmen ESG LG terhadap praktik-praktik yang bertanggung jawab dan produk-produk ramah lingkungan.

Pemantauan jarak jauh layar UL3Q melalui solusi berbasis cloud.

LG ConnectedCare: pemeliharaan jarak jauh yang cerdas

Kompatibel dengan LG ConnectedCare, memungkinkan diagnosis jarak jauh, pengelolaan kondisi layar, dan dukungan teknis melalui cloud. Cocok untuk perusahaan yang membutuhkan kelancaran operasional tanpa gangguan maupun kehadiran fisik secara terus-menerus.

*Layanan opsional, dapat bervariasi tergantung wilayah.

Seri UL3Q telah lolos verifikasi EPEAT yang membuktikan keberlanjutannya.

Verifikasi EPEAT untuk pembelian yang bertanggung jawab

Sertifikasi EPEAT Bronze menjamin bahwa produk ini memenuhi kriteria lingkungan utama dalam kategori layar. Validasi ini mendukung proses pembelian yang berkelanjutan di kalangan pemerintah, universitas, dan organisasi yang berkomitmen terhadap dampak lingkungan.

*Terdaftar pada Mei 2025.

Cetak

Semua Spesifikasi

KONDISI LINGKUNGAN

  • Suhu Pengoperasian

    0 °C to 40 °C (Portrait Scene : 0 °C to 35 °C)

  • Kelembapan Pengoperasian

    10 % to 80 %

FITUR - PERANGKAT KERAS

  • Memori Internal (eMMC)

    8GB

  • Wi-Fi/BT (Internal)

    YES

  • Sensor Suhu

    YES

  • Sensor Kecerahan Otomatis

    YES

  • Sensor Piksel

    NO

  • Sensor Kedekatan

    NO

  • Sensor Arus

    NO

  • Sensor BLU

    NO

  • Sensor Kelembapan

    NO

  • Sensor Akselerasi (Giroskop)

    YES

  • Indikator Daya

    NO

  • Pengoperasian Tombol Lokal

    YES (Power On/Off only)

  • FAN (Internal)

    NO

FITUR - PERANGKAT LUNAK

  • Ver. OS (webOS)

    webOS6.1

  • Penjadwalan Konten Lokal

    YES

  • Manajer Grup

    YES

  • Plug & Play USB

    YES

  • Sistem darurat

    YES

  • Gambar Logo Booting

    YES

  • Gambar Tidak Ada Sinyal

    YES

  • Sinkronisasi RS232C

    YES

  • Sinkronisasi Jaringan Lokal

    YES

  • Sinkronisasi Lampu Latar

    NO

  • PIP

    NO

  • PBP

    NO

  • Berbagi Layar

    YES

  • Tag Video

    YES(4, Max One HDMI input)

  • Putar melalui URL

    YES

  • Rotasi Layar

    YES

  • Rotasi Input Eksternal

    YES

  • Pemutaran Tanpa Kesenjangan

    YES

  • Pengaturan Mode Petak

    YES

  • Kloning Data Pengaturan

    YES

  • SNMP

    YES

  • Metode ISM

    YES

  • Atur Otomatis ID

    YES

  • Pengiriman Email Status

    YES

  • Control Manager

    YES

  • Sertifikasi Cisco

    YES(TBD)

  • Crestron Connected

    YES

  • Hemat Listrik Cerdas

    YES

  • Mode PM

    YES

  • Hidupkan dengan LAN

    YES

  • Siap untuk Jaringan

    YES

  • Beacon

    YES

  • HDMI-CEC

    YES

  • Pengaturan Server SI

    YES

  • webRTC

    YES

  • Pro:Idiom

    YES

  • Kompensasi Kecerahan

    NO

  • Pengaturan Keseimbangan Putih Menggunakan Skala Abu-abu

    NO

  • Inversi Pemindaian

    NO

BAHASA

  • OSD

    English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Türkçe, Arabic, polski

SPESIFIKASI MEKANIS

  • Warna Bezel

    Black

  • Lebar Bezel

    10.7mm Even

  • Berat (Head)

    7.6

  • Berat di dalam Kemasan

    9.7

  • Dimensi Monitor (P x T x L)

    965 X 554.9 X 59.1

  • Dimensi Monitor dengan Penyangga (P x T x L)

    -

  • Handel

    NO

  • Antarmuka Dudukan Standar VESA

    200 x 200

  • Dimensi Karton (P x T x L)

    1070 X 113 X 645

  • Berat (Head+Penyangga)

    -

KOMPATIBILITAS OPS

  • Kompatibel dengan Jenis OPS

    NO

  • Daya OPS Internal

    NO

PANEL

  • Ukuran Layar (Inci)

    43"

  • Teknologi Panel

    ADS

  • Tipe Cahaya Latar

    Direct

  • Rasio Aspek

    16:9

  • Resolusi Bawaan

    3840x2160 (UHD)

  • Kecepatan Refresh

    60Hz

  • Kecerahan

    350nit (Typ.)

  • Rasio Kontras

    1,200:1

  • CR Dinamis

    1,000,000:1

  • Gamut Warna

    DCI 80%

  • Sudut Menonton (H x V)

    178 x 178

  • Kedalaman Warna (Jumlah Warna)

    10-bit(D), 1.07Billon colors

  • Waktu Respons

    8ms (G to G)

  • Perlakuan Permukaan (Kabut)

    1%

  • Umur pakai

    30,000Hrs (Min)

  • Waktu Pengoperasian (Jam/Hari)

    '16/7

  • Potret / Lanskap

    YES/YES

  • Transparansi

    NO

  • QWP (Pelat Gelombang Seperempat)

    NO

DAYA

  • Sumber Listrik

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Jenis Daya

    Built-In Power

KOMPATIBILITAS PERANGKAT LUNAK

  • SuperSign CMS

    YES

  • SuperSign Control+

    YES

  • SuperSign WB

    YES

  • SuperSign Cloud

    YES

  • Promota

    NO

  • Mobile CMS

    YES

  • Connected Care

    YES

SUARA

  • Speaker (Internal)

    YES (10W X 2)

FITUR KHUSUS

  • Kompatibilitas Sentuhan Lapisan

    NO

  • Smart Calibration

    NO

  • Miring (Menghadap ke atas)

    15 degree

  • Miring (Menghadap ke bawah)

    15 degree

  • IP Rating

    NO

  • Lapisan Konformal (Papan Daya)

    YES

  • Perlindungan Daya

    NO

  • Sinar Matahari Langsung

    NO

KONSUMSI LISTRIK

  • BTU (Satuan Termal Inggris)

    283.208BTU/Hr(Typ.), 457.227BTU/Hr(Max.)

  • Hemat Listrik Cerdas

    58.1W

  • DPM

    0.5W

  • Daya mati

    0.5W

  • Maks.

    134W

  • Tip.

    83 W

KONEKTIVITAS

  • IR In

    NO

  • USB Sentuh

    N/A

Untuk mengakses lebih banyak dokumentasi teknis dan sumber daya, silakan kunjungi Portal Mitra LG B2B.

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