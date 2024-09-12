About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Fitur

Galeri

Spesifikasi

Dukungan

Sumber daya

Perfect Black1

Hitam Sempurna

Kontras tanpa batas dan warna hitam paling dalam dari self-lighting pixels benar-benar dapat mereproduksi warna hitam terbaik. Tanpa kebocoran cahaya. Warna hitam absolut menawarkan kontras tak terhingga
Warna Sempurna1

Warna Sempurna

Reproduksi warna stabil dan akurat dari Self-lighting pixels memberikan warna tampak hidup dengan akurasi tinggi
Pandangan pada Layar Yang Sempurna1

Pandangan pada Layar Yang Sempurna

Sudut menonton lebar LG OLED Signage menyajikan kualitas gambar yang mengagumkan di seluruh bagian layar. Bahkan dari sudut menonton lebar.
Pergerakan Halus dan Hidup

Pergerakan Halus dan Hidup

Response time lebih cepat LG OLED Signage memberikan kecepatan pergerakan gambar 5,000 response tim untuk tayangan gambar bersih tanpa gangguan kabur.
Desain Sempurna1

Desain Sempurna

Ramping dan ringan dengan hanya dua lapisan, LG OLED Signage benar-benar ringan dan ramping
Tersembunyi dari Pandangan

Tersembunyi dari Pandangan

Badan setipis kertas memberikan pandangan terintegrasi pada ruang
Instalasi Mudah

Instalasi Mudah & Penyusunan Seperti Video Wall

Dengan tubuh ramping dan ringannya, LG wallpaper OLED Signage dapat digantung pada dinding dengan bracket ramping untuk penggunaannya sebagai video wall

Butuh bantuan?

Kami akan memberikan semua bantuan yang Anda butuhkan.

Dapatkan dukungan

Hubungi Kami

Dapatkan dukungan

Untuk mengakses lebih banyak dokumentasi teknis dan sumber daya, silakan kunjungi Portal Mitra LG B2B.