ARNU15GCEA4
Semua Spesifikasi
CAPACITY
-
Cooling(Nom) - kW
4.5
-
Cooling(Nom) - kcal/h
3,900
-
Cooling(Nom) - Btu/h
15,400
-
Heating(Nom) - kW
5.0
-
Heating(Nom) - kcal/h
4,300
-
Heating(Nom) - Btu/h
17,100
POWER INPUT
-
Power Input(H / M / L) - W
44 / 35 / 28
CASING
-
Casing
Galvanized Steel Plate
DIMENSIONS (W × H × D)
-
Body - ㎜
1,067 x 635 x 203
-
Body - inch
42 x 25 x 8
COIL
-
Rows x Columns x FPI
2 x 12 x 19
-
Face Area - ㎡
0.16
FAN
-
Type
Sirocco Fan
-
Motor Output × Number - W × No.
19 x 1, 5 x 1
-
Running Current - A
0.76
-
Air Flow Rate(H / M / L) - m³/min
11.5 / 10.0 / 9.5
-
Air Flow Rate(H / M / L) - ft³/min
406 / 353 / 335
-
Drive
Direct
-
Motor type
BLDC
TEMPERATURE CONTROL
-
Temperature Control
Microprocessor, Thermostat for cooling and heating
SOUND ABSORBING THERMAL INSULATION MATERIAL
-
Sound Absorbing Thermal Insulation Material
Foamed polystyrene
AIR FILTER
-
Air Filter
Resin Net(washable)
SAFETY DEVICE
-
Safety Device
Fuse
PIPE CONNECTIONS
-
Liquid Side - ㎜(inch)
Ø 6.35 (1/4)
-
Gas Side - ㎜(inch)
Ø 12.7 (1/2)
-
Drain Pipe(Internal Dia.) - ㎜(inch)
Ø 12 (15/32)
NET WEIGHT
-
Net Weight - kg(lbs)
27 (59.5)
SOUND PRESSURE LEVELS
-
H / M / L - dB(A)
38 / 37 / 35
SOUND POWER LEVELS
-
H / M / L - dB(A)
55 / 54 / 51
POWER SUPPLY
-
Power Supply - Ø, V, Hz
1, 220-240, 50
1, 220, 60
REFRIGERANT CONTROL
-
Refrigerant Control
EEV
TRANSMISSION CABLE
-
Transmission Cable - mm² × Cores
1.0 ~ 1.5 × 2C
-
Untuk mengakses lebih banyak dokumentasi teknis dan sumber daya, silakan kunjungi Portal Mitra LG B2B.