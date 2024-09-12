Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Spesifikasi

Ulasan

Dukungan

GN-M492CLN

Big Capacity (422L) with Door Cooling(TM) System and Green Plasma

Semua Spesifikasi

COMMON SPEC

  • Refrigerator Type

    TOP MOUNT

  • Detail refrigeator type

    TOP MOUNT

CAPACITY(ℓ/CU.FT.)- ISO GROSS

  • Total

    422

  • Freezer

    131

  • Refrigerator

    291

CAPACITY(ℓ/CU.FT.)- ISO STORAGE

  • Total

    388

  • Freezer

    108

  • Refrigerator

    280

DIMENSION(MM)- NET

  • Height - to Top of Hinge

    1725

  • Height - to Top of Case

    1825

  • Depth - without handle

    681

  • Depth - including door & handle

    725

  • Width

    680

DIMENSION(MM)

  • Product (Width x Height x Depth)

    680x1725x715

WEIGHT(KG)

  • Net

    73

  • Packing

    79

GENERAL FEATURES

  • Green Plasma

    Yes

  • Door Cooling TM

    Yes

  • Cooling System (No Frost)

    Yes

  • Bioshield TM

    Yes

  • Big Capacity

    > 250L

  • LED Interior Lamp

    Yes

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Interior lamp

    Yes

  • Refrigerator Shelves

    Tempered Glass

  • Moist Balance Crisper

    Yes

  • Bottle Rack

    Yes

  • Egg Bank

    Yes

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Transparent Basket

    Yes

