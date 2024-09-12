We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Top Mount series with 1 Time Twist Icer
Semua Spesifikasi
COMMON SPEC
-
Refrigerator Type
TOP MOUNT
-
Detail refrigeator type
TOP MOUNT
CAPACITY(ℓ/CU.FT.)- ISO GROSS
-
Total
192
-
Freezer
62
-
Refrigerator
130
CAPACITY(ℓ/CU.FT.)- ISO STORAGE
-
Total
176
-
Freezer
51
-
Refrigerator
125
DIMENSION(MM)- NET
-
Height - to Top of Hinge
1385
-
Height - to Top of Case
1365
-
Depth - without door
501
-
Depth - without handle
571
-
Depth - including door & handle
607
-
Width
537
DIMENSION(MM)
-
Product (Width x Height x Depth)
537x1385x607
-
Packing (Width x Height x Depth)
576x1475x631
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Net
44
-
Packing
49
GENERAL FEATURES
-
Star rating
4 Star
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
-
Interior lamp
15W(1)
-
Refrigerator Shelves
Plastic
-
Multi-Flow
Yes
STUFFING QUANTITY , TRUCK
-
Packing(20/40S/40HC)
48/103/128
Produk Kami
-
Manual & Perangkat Lunak
Unduh panduan dan perangkat lunak terbaru untuk produk Anda.
-
Pemecahan masalah
Temukan video petunjuk yang bermanfaat untuk produk Anda.
-
Garansi
Temukan informasi garansi produk Anda di sini.
-
Suku Cadang & Aksesori
Temukan aksesori untuk produk Anda.
-
Pendaftaran Produk
Mendaftarkan produk Anda akan membantu Anda mendapatkan dukungan lebih cepat.
-
