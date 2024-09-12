We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Big Capacity (422L) with Door Cooling(TM) System and Green Plasma
Big Capacity (422L) with Door Cooling(TM) System and Green Plasma
Semua Spesifikasi
COMMON SPEC
-
Refrigerator Type
TOP MOUNT
-
Detail refrigeator type
TOP MOUNT
CAPACITY(ℓ/CU.FT.)- ISO GROSS
-
Total
422
-
Freezer
131
-
Refrigerator
291
CAPACITY(ℓ/CU.FT.)- ISO STORAGE
-
Total
388
-
Freezer
108
-
Refrigerator
280
DIMENSION(MM)- NET
-
Height - to Top of Hinge
1725
-
Height - to Top of Case
1825
-
Depth - without handle
681
-
Depth - including door & handle
725
-
Width
680
DIMENSION(MM)
-
Product (Width x Height x Depth)
680x1725x715
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Net
73
-
Packing
79
GENERAL FEATURES
-
Green Plasma
Yes
-
Door Cooling TM
Yes
-
Cooling System (No Frost)
Yes
-
Bioshield TM
Yes
-
Big Capacity
> 250L
-
LED Interior Lamp
Yes
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
-
Interior lamp
Yes
-
Refrigerator Shelves
Tempered Glass
-
Moist Balance Crisper
Yes
-
Bottle Rack
Yes
-
Egg Bank
Yes
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
-
Transparent Basket
Yes
Apa yang orang katakan
Produk Kami
-
Manual & Perangkat Lunak
Unduh panduan dan perangkat lunak terbaru untuk produk Anda.
-
Pemecahan masalah
Temukan video petunjuk yang bermanfaat untuk produk Anda.
-
Garansi
Temukan informasi garansi produk Anda di sini.
-
Suku Cadang & Aksesori
Temukan aksesori untuk produk Anda.
-
Pendaftaran Produk
Mendaftarkan produk Anda akan membantu Anda mendapatkan dukungan lebih cepat.
-
Pencarian Terkait
Temukan manual, pemecahan masalah, dan garansi produk LG Anda.
-
Dukungan pesanan
Lacak pesanan Anda dan lihat Pertanyaan Umum tentang pesanan.
-
Permintaan perbaikan
Mintalah layanan perbaikan dengan nyaman secara online.
-
Livechat
Berbincang dengan Ahli Produk LG untuk bertanya perihal bantuan saat berbelanja, diskon, dan penawaran lain secara real time
-
Berbincang dengan Dukungan Layanan LG menggunakan aplikasi perpesanan paling populer
-
Kirim kami email
Kirim Email ke Dukungan Layanan LG
-
Telepon Kami
Berbicara langsung dengan perwakilan dukungan kami.