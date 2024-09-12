Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Art Flower Pattern Panel with Ice Beam Door CoolingTM system

Spesifikasi

Ulasan

Dukungan

Art Flower Pattern Panel with Ice Beam Door CoolingTM system

GR-B217LGJ

Art Flower Pattern Panel with Ice Beam Door CoolingTM system

(0)
Cetak

Semua Spesifikasi

COMMON SPEC

  • Refrigerator Type

    SIDE BY SIDE

  • Detail refrigeator type

    SIDE BY SIDE

CAPACITY(ℓ/CU.FT.)- ISO GROSS

  • Total

    581

  • Freezer

    353

  • Refrigerator

    228

CAPACITY(ℓ/CU.FT.)- ISO STORAGE

  • Total

    539

  • Freezer

    348

  • Refrigerator

    191

DIMENSION(MM)- NET

  • Height - to Top of Hinge

    1721

  • Height - to Top of Case

    1754

  • Depth - without door

    600

  • Depth - without handle

    676

  • Depth - including door & handle

    728

  • Width

    895

DIMENSION(MM)

  • Product (Width x Height x Depth)

    895x1757x728

  • Packing (Width x Height x Depth)

    959x1892x776

WEIGHT(KG)

  • Net

    148

Apa yang orang katakan

Produk Kami