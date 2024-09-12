Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG Side by side series with Tall Ice & Water Dispenser

Spesifikasi

Ulasan

Dukungan

LG Side by side series with Tall Ice & Water Dispenser

GR-P207WTF

LG Side by side series with Tall Ice & Water Dispenser

(0)
Cetak

Semua Spesifikasi

COMMON SPEC

  • Refrigerator Type

    SIDE BY SIDE

  • Detail refrigeator type

    SIDE BY SIDE

CAPACITY(ℓ/CU.FT.)- ISO GROSS

  • Total

    567

  • Freezer

    353

  • Refrigerator

    214

CAPACITY(ℓ/CU.FT.)- ISO STORAGE

  • Total

    511

  • Freezer

    346

  • Refrigerator

    165

DIMENSION(MM)- NET

  • Height - to Top of Hinge

    1720

  • Height - to Top of Case

    1720

  • Depth - without door

    600

  • Depth - without handle

    665

  • Depth - including door & handle

    725

  • Width

    894

DIMENSION(MM)

  • Product (Width x Height x Depth)

    894x1753x725

  • Packing (Width x Height x Depth)

    959x1892x776

WEIGHT(KG)

  • Net

    123

  • Packing

    134

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Refrigerator Shelves

    Tempered Glass

  • Wine Rack

    Plastic or Wire

  • Door Bins

    Gallon Storage(2)

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Jet Freezing

    Yes

Apa yang orang katakan

Produk Kami