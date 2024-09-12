We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Side by side series with Tall Ice & Water Dispenser
Semua Spesifikasi
COMMON SPEC
-
Refrigerator Type
SIDE BY SIDE
-
Detail refrigeator type
SIDE BY SIDE
CAPACITY(ℓ/CU.FT.)- ISO GROSS
-
Total
621
-
Freezer
386
-
Refrigerator
235
CAPACITY(ℓ/CU.FT.)- ISO STORAGE
-
Total
551
-
Freezer
365
-
Refrigerator
186
DIMENSION(MM)- NET
-
Height - to Top of Hinge
1758
-
Height - to Top of Case
1720
-
Depth - without door
600
-
Depth - without handle
703
-
Depth - including door & handle
762
-
Width
898
DIMENSION(MM)
-
Product (Width x Height x Depth)
898x1758x762
-
Packing (Width x Height x Depth)
959x1882x851
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Net
147
-
Packing
162
GENERAL FEATURES
-
Sound Power (dB)
40
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
-
Interior lamp
40W(1),30W(1)
-
Refrigerator Shelves
Tempered Glass
-
Wine Rack
Normal
-
Door Bins
Yes
STUFFING QUANTITY , TRUCK
-
Packing(20/40S/40HC)
12/28/28
