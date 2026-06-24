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Mesin Cuci Front Loading 9kg + LG CordZero™ A9 Air

Mesin Cuci Front Loading 9kg + LG CordZero™ A9 Air

FB1209A9AC.BNDLG
Front view of Mesin Cuci Front Loading 9kg + LG CordZero™ A9 Air FB1209A9AC.BNDLG
Mesin Cuci Front Loading 9kg + LG CordZero™ A9 Air
Mesin Cuci Front Loading 9kg + LG CordZero™ A9 Air
Mesin Cuci Front Loading 9kg + LG CordZero™ A9 Air
Mesin Cuci Front Loading 9kg + LG CordZero™ A9 Air
Mesin Cuci Front Loading 9kg + LG CordZero™ A9 Air
Mesin Cuci Front Loading 9kg + LG CordZero™ A9 Air
Mesin Cuci Front Loading 9kg + LG CordZero™ A9 Air
Mesin Cuci Front Loading 9kg + LG CordZero™ A9 Air
Mesin Cuci Front Loading 9kg + LG CordZero™ A9 Air
Mesin Cuci Front Loading 9kg + LG CordZero™ A9 Air
Mesin Cuci Front Loading 9kg + LG CordZero™ A9 Air
Mesin Cuci Front Loading 9kg + LG CordZero™ A9 Air
Mesin Cuci Front Loading 9kg + LG CordZero™ A9 Air
Mesin Cuci Front Loading 9kg + LG CordZero™ A9 Air
Front view of Mesin Cuci Front Loading 9kg + LG CordZero™ A9 Air FB1209A9AC.BNDLG
Mesin Cuci Front Loading 9kg + LG CordZero™ A9 Air
Mesin Cuci Front Loading 9kg + LG CordZero™ A9 Air
Mesin Cuci Front Loading 9kg + LG CordZero™ A9 Air
Mesin Cuci Front Loading 9kg + LG CordZero™ A9 Air
Mesin Cuci Front Loading 9kg + LG CordZero™ A9 Air
Mesin Cuci Front Loading 9kg + LG CordZero™ A9 Air
Mesin Cuci Front Loading 9kg + LG CordZero™ A9 Air
Mesin Cuci Front Loading 9kg + LG CordZero™ A9 Air
Mesin Cuci Front Loading 9kg + LG CordZero™ A9 Air
Mesin Cuci Front Loading 9kg + LG CordZero™ A9 Air
Mesin Cuci Front Loading 9kg + LG CordZero™ A9 Air
Mesin Cuci Front Loading 9kg + LG CordZero™ A9 Air
Mesin Cuci Front Loading 9kg + LG CordZero™ A9 Air
Mesin Cuci Front Loading 9kg + LG CordZero™ A9 Air

Fitur Utama

  • 6 Motion DD
  • Desain Sleek dan Minimalis Terbaru
  • Allergy Care
  • Main body hanya 1.1kg. Ringan dan bertenaga
  • Desain ramping dan kompak
  • Crevice tips & Tools
Lebih banyak
Products in this Bundle: 2
Tampak depan - FB1209S5M

FB1209S5M

Mesin Cuci Front Loading 9kg
Front view

A9-ACE

LG CordZero™ A9 Air (Calming Beige)
Ini menunjukkan potongan bagian dalam mesin cuci

Dirancang agar harmonis dengan ruang

Tambahkan sentuhan gaya pada setiap interior dengan mesin cuci desain terbaru dari LG

*Gambar produk hanya untuk ilustrasi dan mungkin berbeda dari produk sebenarnya.

Dirancang dengan cermat

Ini menunjukkan potongan bagian dalam mesin cuci

Penutup atas yang dapat dilepas

Dirancang untuk ruang terbatas

Terdapat logo 6 Motion DD di tengah aliran berbentuk bulat

6 Motion DD

Cara terbaik untuk mencuci

Terdapat 10 tahun garansi untuk motor mesin cuci

Garansi 10 Tahun

Keandalan terjamin

Ini menunjukkan kain dan debu dari serat

Allergy Care

Mengurangi tungau debu dengan steam

Dibuat agar muat bahkan di ruang sempit

Sempurna untuk ruang yang compact, lepaskan penutup atas dengan mudah untuk tampilan built-in

*Gambar produk hanya untuk ilustrasi dan mungkin berbeda dari produk sebenarnya.

Codezero A9 Air Intro key visual image

Codezero A9 Air Intro key visual image

Ringan dan Bertenaga
Desain Kompak
Sistem Filtrasi 5 Tahap
Baterai Lepas-Pasang
Ringan dan Bertenaga

Perpaduan Daya Hisap Hebat dan Kemudahan Ringan

Hanya dengan 1.97kg, vacuum cleaner ini memberikan daya hisap yang kuat dalam desain yang ringan dan praktis.

Hanya dengan 1.97kg, vacuum cleaner ini memberikan daya hisap yang kuat dalam desain yang ringan dan praktis.

*Gambar produk hanya untuk tujuan ilustrasi dan mungkin berbeda dari produk sebenarnya.

Siklon turbo ganda

Memisakan debu dan udara

Aliran udara yang terus-menerus mengcegah debu menumpuk di filter dan membantu mempertahankan daya hisap.

Aliran udara yang terus-menerus mengcegah debu menumpuk di filter dan membantu mempertahankan daya hisap.

Continuous airflow keeps dust from collecting in the filters and helps maintain suction power.

*Gambar produk hanya untuk tujuan ilustrasi dan mungkin berdeda dari produk sebenarnya.

*Kinerja pemisahan debu dapat bervariasi tergantung pada lingkungan operasi dan lama penggunaan di rumah.

Cetak

Semua Spesifikasi

Cetak

Semua Spesifikasi

AKSESORI DASAR

Alat Kombinasi

Ya

Sikat Pembersih

Ya

Alat lempangan

Ya

BATERAI

Waktu Operasi Maksimum (menit/baterai) (Nozzle Power Mode)

15

Baterai Tersedia (Qty)

1 (Single)

Jenis Baterai

Lithium-ion

Waktu Pengisian Daya (menit/baterai)

4

Waktu Operasi Maksimum (menit/baterai) (Mode Normal)

40

Waktu Operasi Maksimum (menit/baterai) (Nozzle Normal Mode)

30

Waktu Operasi Maksimum (menit/baterai) (Mode Power)

20

Waktu Operasi Maksimum (menit/baterai) (Mode Turbo)

7

Waktu Operasi Maksimum (menit/baterai) (Nozzle Turbo Mode)

6

DIMENSI & BERAT (PENYEDOT DEBU)

Dimensi Produk (WxHxD mm)

251 x 1026 x 242

Tinggi Produk (mm) (Maks)

1026

Berat (kg)

1,97

FITUR (CLEANER)

Sistem Filtrasi 5 Tahap

Ya

AEROSCIENCE

Ya

Indikator Status Baterai

Ya

Pengisian Daya dan Penyimpanan

1 Arah (Berdiri di Lantai)

Indikator Benda Tersumbat

Ya

Dapat Diubah Menjadi Pegangan Tangan

Ya

Teknologi Cyclone

Ya

Dual PowerPack

Tidak

Indikator Alarm Siklus Pembersihan Filter

Ya

Teknologi Kompressor

Tidak

Smart Inverter Motor

Tidak

Pipa Teleskopik (4 Step)

Tidak

Kontrol Sentuh Ibu Jari

Ya

Tipe

Cordless Stick + Handheld (2in1)

Filter yang Dapat Dicuci

Ya

BAHAN & LEMBARAN

Warna Body (Pembersih)

Calming Beige

NOZZLE

Nosel Bedding

Tidak

LED Lighting Wide Plus Nozzle

Tidak

Nozel Pel

Tidak

Nozel Pet

Tidak

Nozel Slim Hard Floor

Ya

Pel Uap Pintar

Tidak

Nozel Universal (Multi-Lantai)

Tidak

ALAT DAN AKSESORI LAINNYA

Alat Kotoran Membandel

Tidak

Tas Aksesori

Tidak

Penyimpanan Nozel dan Kain Pel yang Dapat Dilepas

Tidak

Sambungan Selang yang Dapat Diperpanjang

Tidak

Cadangan Filter knalpot

Tidak

Cadangan Pre-Filter

Tidak

Alat Celah Fleksibel

Tidak

Alat Kasur

Tidak

Kain Pel (Jumlah)

0

Alat Multi-Sudut

Tidak

Pengisi Tangki Air (Gelas Ukur) untuk Nozel Pel

Tidak

KINERJA (CLEANER)

Kapasitas Tempat Debu (L)

0,25

Kapasitas Tempat Debu (L) (Saat Dikompresi)

0,25

Daya Hisap Maksimal (W)

150

TEKNOLOGI PINTAR

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Tidak

Riwayat Pembersihan

Tidak

Alarm Siklus Pembersihan Filter

Ya

Panduan Pembersihan Filter

Tidak

Diagnosis Pintar

Tidak

FITUR (TOWER)

Tower Kompak

Tidak

Apa yang orang katakan

Produk Kami

Temukan Secara Lokal

Rasakan produk ini di sekitar Anda.
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