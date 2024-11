Cara Memilih Kulkas Hemat Energi

Well-stocked fridges can be more energy efficient, because the thermal mass of the contents helps to maintain a cool temperature. However, be mindful not to overfill your fridge, as this could have the opposite effect. In overstocked fridges, air circulation can be impacted, so cool air can’t flow inside the unit as freely. What’s more, you may end up having to throw away spoiled ingredients that you didn’t get the chance to cook, which isn’t efficient in itself.