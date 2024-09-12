The refrigerator is one of the most energy-consuming appliances in the home but the only way to see inside is by opening the door—which wastes even more energy. But all-glass doors are unsightly and often lack sufficient insulation.

Always optimistic, LG knew there had to be a more convenient and stylish way to let consumers easily see inside their fridges without allowing cold air to escape. This led us to design our LG InstaView™ Refrigerators which feature a tinted glass panel that becomes transparent with two quick knocks.