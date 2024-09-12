Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Microwave Convection 31L dengan feature Autocook 20 menu

Spesifikasi

Ulasan

Dukungan

MC8188HRC

(0)
Cetak

Semua Spesifikasi

COMMON SPEC

  • Display Type

    Convection

GENERAL SPECIFICATION

  • Colour

    Silver Black

  • Controller type

    Tact-Dial

  • Controller display

    LED

  • Interior

    Round (STS)

  • Door opening type

    Pull Out

  • Finishing(Out Case Type)

    Silver/PCM

FEATURES

  • Indonesian Local Menu

    Yes

  • Auto reheat

    Yes

  • Auto roast

    Yes

  • Child lock

    Yes

  • Quick defrost

    Yes

  • Quick Start

    Yes

  • Clock

    Yes

  • Time Setting

    Yes

  • Stage Cooking

    Yes

  • More/Less

    Yes

  • Convection

    Yes

  • Grill

    Yes

  • Keep Warming

    Yes

CAVITY

  • Capacity (litres)

    31

  • Interior

    Round

POWER OUTPUT

  • Electric Power(Wattage: W)

    1000

  • Level

    5

  • Grill

    1250 W

  • Convection

    1500 W

POWER INPUT(CONSUMPTION)

  • Microwave (W)

    1500

  • Grill (W)

    1250

  • Convection (W)

    1500

  • Combi 1 (MW+Grill) (W)

    2700

  • Combi 5 (MW+Convection) (W)

    3000

  • Heater Type

    Quartz

COOKING/DEFROST FUNCTION

  • Auto Cook

    Yes

  • Auto Defrost

    Yes

  • Auto Roast/Grill

    Yes

  • Crispy Cook

    Yes

  • Defrost & Grill/Bake

    Yes

ADDITIONAL FUNCTIONS

  • Steam Chef

    Yes

  • Clock

    Yes

  • Time Setting

    Yes

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • Quick Start

    Yes

  • Quick Defrost

    Yes

  • Combi Defrost

    Yes

  • Stage Cooking

    Yes

  • More/Less

    Yes

WEIGHT

  • Net (Kg)

    29

  • Packed(Kg)

    32.5

DIMENSION(W X H X D)MM

  • Interior

    348 x 233 x 366

  • Exterior

    530x322x427

  • Packed

    563 x 468 x 623

SYSTEM

  • Auto Cooking

    20 Menu

  • Auto (Weight) Defrost

    4

  • Crispy Cook

    8

  • Auto Roast

    3

