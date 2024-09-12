We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Grill Microwave 25L dengan feature Autocook 15 menu
Grill Microwave 25L dengan feature Autocook 15 menu
Semua Spesifikasi
COMMON SPEC
-
Display Type
Grill
GENERAL SPECIFICATION
-
Colour
Silver Black
-
Controller type
Key Pad
-
Controller display
LED
-
Interior
Round (Anti Bacterial)
-
Door opening type
Pull Out
-
Finishing(Out Case Type)
Silver/PCM
FEATURES
-
Indonesian Local Menu
Yes
-
Auto reheat
Yes
-
Child lock
Yes
-
Quick defrost
Yes
-
Quick Start
Yes
-
Clock
Yes
-
Time Setting
Yes
-
More/Less
Yes
-
Grill
Yes
CAVITY
-
Capacity (litres)
25
-
Interior
Round (Anti Bacterial)
POWER OUTPUT
-
Electric Power(Wattage: W)
850
-
Level
5
-
Grill
1000 W
POWER INPUT(CONSUMPTION)
-
Microwave (W)
1250
-
Grill (W)
1000
-
Combi 1 (MW+Grill) (W)
2200
-
Heater Type
Quartz
COOKING/DEFROST FUNCTION
-
Auto Cook
Yes
-
Auto Defrost
Yes
ADDITIONAL FUNCTIONS
-
Steam Chef
Yes
-
Clock
Yes
-
Time Setting
Yes
-
Child Lock
Yes
-
Quick Start
Yes
-
Quick Defrost
Yes
-
More/Less
Yes
WEIGHT
-
Net (Kg)
15
-
Packed(Kg)
17
DIMENSION(W X H X D)MM
-
Interior
331x203x360
-
Exterior
507 x 283 x 435
-
Packed
594 x 335 x 528
SYSTEM
-
Auto Cooking
15 Menu
-
Auto (Weight) Defrost
4
Apa yang orang katakan
Produk Kami
-
Manual & Perangkat Lunak
Unduh panduan dan perangkat lunak terbaru untuk produk Anda.
-
Pemecahan masalah
Temukan video petunjuk yang bermanfaat untuk produk Anda.
-
Garansi
Temukan informasi garansi produk Anda di sini.
-
Suku Cadang & Aksesori
Temukan aksesori untuk produk Anda.
-
Pendaftaran Produk
Mendaftarkan produk Anda akan membantu Anda mendapatkan dukungan lebih cepat.
-
Pencarian Terkait
Temukan manual, pemecahan masalah, dan garansi produk LG Anda.
-
Dukungan pesanan
Lacak pesanan Anda dan lihat Pertanyaan Umum tentang pesanan.
-
Permintaan perbaikan
Mintalah layanan perbaikan dengan nyaman secara online.
-
Livechat
Berbincang dengan Ahli Produk LG untuk bertanya perihal bantuan saat berbelanja, diskon, dan penawaran lain secara real time
-
Berbincang dengan Dukungan Layanan LG menggunakan aplikasi perpesanan paling populer
-
Kirim kami email
Kirim Email ke Dukungan Layanan LG
-
Telepon Kami
Berbicara langsung dengan perwakilan dukungan kami.