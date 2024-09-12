17HK701G-WP

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Kualitas Gambar Superior
Memastikan Akurasi Diagnosis

Kualitas Gambar Superior

LG DXD memberikan kualitas gambar bersih dalam resolusi tinggi tanpa distorsi gambar melalui pemrosesan gambar 16 bit. Ditambah lagi, juga mendukung pixel pitches ideal 140㎛ untuk gambar resolusi tinggi.
IP53 : Waterproof and Dustproof

IP53 : Waterproof and Dustproof

Tingkat ketahanan IP53 memastikan LG DXD akan terlindungi dari objek seperti debu dan siraman air dari berbagai sudut hingga 60° dari arah vertikal tubuhnya.

*IP: Ingress protection (IP53 indicates Solids Level 5, and Liquids Level 3)

Magnesium

Magnesium & Carbon-fiber Body

Dengan kekuatan tubuh hasil kombinasi dari carbon-fiber dan magnesium, LG DXD tidak hanya ringan namun juga kuat.

3.4kg(7.5lb)

 

Product Weight (Including Battery)

300kg(661lb)

 

Product Weight (Including Battery)

100kg(220lb)

 

Maximum Local Load

Meningkatkan Efisiensi Kerja

Ketersediaan Gambar Yang Cepat

LG DXD meningkatkan produktivitas dengan pemrosesan cepat. Hanya membutuhkan waktu 2 detik dengan terhubung atau 2.5 detik secara nirkabel untuk mendapatkan gambar mentah.

Ketersediaan Gambar Yang Cepat

Peningkatan Detail Dengan MLP
LG AWS untuk LG DXD

Peningkatan Detail Dengan MLP

Multi-layer Image Processing(MLP) tertanam pada AWS(Acquisition Workstation Software) yang memberikan keseimbangan visualisasi pada tiap tingkatan frekuensi dengan pemrosesan peningkatan kontras yang meningkatkan visibilitas tissue pada gambar.
Cetak

Semua Spesifikasi

SENSOR(PANEL)UNIT

  • TFT Type

    A-Si

  • Scintillator

    Csi

  • Number of Pixels

    3072 x 3072

  • Pixel Pitch

    140㎛

  • TFT Dimensions (WxDxH, mm)

    445 x 445 mm

  • TFT Active Area (mm)

    430.08 × 430.08 mm

  • X-ray sensitive Pixel

    3072 x 3072

  • X-ray sensitive Area (mm)

    430.08 x 430.08 mm

  • Sensor protection plate

    Carbon Fiber Plate

  • Input

    DC24V/2.1A

  • Power consumption

    Typ. 19.0W (No Charging),
    30.5W (with Charging)

  • Weight(kg) / Icld. Battery (Typ.)

    3.4kg

  • Maximum Load Weight

    Full (Uniform Load) : 150kg
    Local (Point Load) : 100kg

  • Falling

    40cm

  • Cycle Time(Ethernet / WLAN)

    8sec/11 sec (Ethernet/WLAN)

  • Full Image (Raw Image) (Typ.)

    Ethernet 3sec / WLAN 6 sec

  • Image-lag (Typ.)

    0.023%

  • MTF @ 0.5lp/mm

    89%

  • MTF @ 1lp/mm

    74%

  • MTF @ 2lp/mm

    47%

  • MTF @ 3lp/mm

    29%

  • DQE @ 0.1lp/mm

    72%

  • DQE @ 0.5lp/mm

    67%

  • DQE @ 1lp/mm

    61%

  • DQE @ 2lp/mm

    49%

  • DQE @ 3lp/mm

    28%

  • Sensitivity ( lsb/uGy ) / Programmable

    Typ. 600/Yes

  • Expected lifetime (Gy)

    100 Gy

  • Sensitivity degradation at the 'end of Life'

    20%

  • Spatial Resolution (lp/mm)

    3.57 lp/mm

  • A/D Conversion

    16 bit

  • Data Output

    16 bit

  • Auto Exposure Detection

    Yes

  • X-ray generator voltage range

    40 to 150kVp

  • Unit Interface

    Connect to Control Box

  • Power unit interface

    Connect to Control Box

  • WLAN

    IEEE802.11a/b/g/n/ac, 2.4GHz/5GHz

  • Wired Communication

    Yes

  • Detachable Wire (Easy to plug / unplug)

    Yes (Magnetic)

  • X-ray period (ms) (=Window Time)

    Standard: 500 (~4000)

  • Sensor

    DXD Rotation & degree (0, 90, 180') to rotate image
    Drop count for SVC

  • Shock monitoring

    Yes

CONTROL BOX

  • Power Input

    AC100 to 240V, 47-63Hz

  • Power Output

    DC24V/2.1A

  • AC Power Cord

    1.5m, White

  • Dimensions (WxDxH, mm)

    125 x 255 x 109.8 mm

  • Weight (kg)

    1.3kg

CABLES

  • Main Cable (DXD-Control Box), Length

    7m

  • LAN Cable (Control Box-PC), Length

    10m (When Buyer requires this cable, is shipped according to BOM)

  • Sync Cable (Control Box - X-ray Generator), Length

    15m (When Buyer requires this cable, is shipped according to BOM)

BATTERY

  • Type

    Detachable

  • Nominal Capacity

    30W (7.5V, 4000mAh)

  • Nominal Voltage

    7.5V

  • Dimensions (WxDxH, mm)

    204.6 x 110.5 x 7.8

  • weight (g)

    229.86

  • Operation Time

    Typ. 240 shots/6.0 hrs (Condition : Interval Time 90 sec)

  • Battery duration in standby status

    Typ. 13 hrs

BATTERY CHARGER

  • Input voltage

    19V

  • Output voltage

    8.7V

  • Charging Time

    3 Hours

  • Slot Q'ty

    3

  • Bundle battery Q'ty

    2

  • Dimensions (WxDxH, mm)

    125 x 255.5 x 90.5 mm

  • Weight (kg)

    0.9kg

AC ADAPTER FOR BATTERY CHARGER

  • Dimensions (WxDxH, mm)

    134 x 59.8 x 31 mm

  • DC Cable length

    1,500mm

  • AC Power Cord

    Yes

  • Input

    100 ~ 240VAC

  • Output

    19V/3.42A

ENVIRONMETAL

  • Storage Temperature

    -20 to 60 ℃

  • Storage Humidity

    Less than 90% RH, No condensation

  • Storage Pressure

    50 ~ 106 kPa

  • Storage Attitude

    Less than 12,192 m

  • Operating Temperature

    10 to 35 ℃

  • Operating Humidity

    Less than 80% RH, No condensation

  • Operating Pressure

    70 ~ 106 kPa

  • Operating Attitude

    Less than 5000 m

WATERTIGHTNESS

  • Watertightness

    IP41

  • Cleaning and desinfecting products

    Isopropanel 100%, Ethanol 70%, Cidex OPA, 0.9% Nacl solution

  • Anti-Bacteria

    JIS Z 2801 0.99%

WARRANTY

  • Warranty

    36 Month

ACCESSORIES

  • CD

    Manual, Calibration SW

  • Cable

    Power cord, Manin Cable 1m (LAN Cable, Sync cable Option)

  • Other

    Book Manual, Outgonig Inspection sheet

