Monitor TV LED 23,6" HD Ready

Spesifikasi

Ulasan

Dukungan

Monitor TV LED 23,6" HD Ready

24TL520V-PT

Monitor TV LED 23,6" HD Ready

(0)
24TL520V-PT
Cetak

Semua Spesifikasi

DISPLAY

  • Size (Inch)

    23.6

  • Size (cm)

    60

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Backlight Type

    Edge

  • Brightness (Typ.)

    250cd(typ)

  • Color Bit

    8bit

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    16.7M

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Contrast Ratio with DFC

    Mega

  • Panel Type

    Wide Viewing Angle

  • Pixel Pitch

    0.38175x0.38175

  • Resolution

    1366x768

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG)

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178°(R/L), 178°(U/D)

FEATURE

  • Black Stabilizer

    YES

  • Bluetooth Audio

    NO

  • Built-In Game

    YES

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Energy Saving

    YES

  • Eye Comfort Mode

    YES

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • Gaming Mode

    YES

  • MaxxAudio

    NO

  • Motion Eye Care

    YES

  • Music

    YES

  • PIP

    NO

  • Photo&Video

    YES

  • Screen Share (Wi-Fi Mirroring)

    NO

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • Time Machine Ready

    YES

  • USB AutoRun

    YES

  • USB Game (Download)

    YES

  • USB Media Player

    YES

CONNECTIVITY

  • Audio In

    NO  

  • CI Slot

    NO

  • Component

    NO

  • Composite

    NO

  • D-Sub

    NO

  • DVI-D

    NO

  • DisplayPort

    NO  

  • HDMI

    YES(1ea)

  • HDMI (H-Frequency)

    30kHz~83kHz

  • HDMI (V Frequency)

    56Hz~75Hz

  • Headphone out

    NO

  • Mic In

    NO  

  • Optical Out

    NO

  • RCA Input

    NO

  • RCA Output

    NO

  • S-Video

    NO

  • SCART

    NO

  • Speaker Out

    NO

  • USB

    YES

  • [Location]

    Rear/Side

SOUND

  • AVL (Auto Volume)

    YES

  • Dolby Surround

    NO

  • Equalizer

    YES

  • SRS

    NO

  • Speaker

    YES

  • Speaker_Output (unit)

    5W

  • Virtual surround

    YES

POWER

  • AC Input

    110V / 50Hz

  • DC Output

    19V / 1.6A

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    0.4W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    1W

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    28W

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

MECHANICAL

  • Base Detachable

    YES

  • Color (Back Cover)

    Black

  • Color (Front Cabinet)

    Iron Gray

  • Color (Stand Base)

    Iron Gray

  • Pivot

    NO

  • Swivel

    NO

  • Tilt

    NO

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)

    640 x 413 x 126 (TBD)

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

    563.1 x 150.1 x 367 (TBD)

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)

    563.1 x 58 x 340.9 (TBD)

  • Pallet Stuffing (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)

    720/1440/1620 (TBD)

  • Weight in Shipping

    4.5 (TBD)

  • Weight with Stand

    3.3 (TBD)

  • Weight without Stand

    3.25 (TBD)

STANDARD

  • BIS (for India)

    YES

  • CCC (for china)

    NO

  • CE

    YES

  • DTS(DTS 2.0 Channel)

    NO

  • Dolby Audio

    YES (TBD)

  • EPA

    NO

  • EPEAT (USA)

    NO

  • Erp

    NO

  • FCC-B

    NO

  • HDMI

    YES(1ea)

  • ISO13406-2

    NO

  • ISO9241-307

    NO

  • KC (for Rep. of Korea)

    NO

  • Others (Standard)

    SIRIM

  • SEMKO

    NO

  • TCO

    NO

  • TUV-Ergo

    NO

  • TUV-GS

    NO

  • TUV-Type

    NO

  • UL(cUL)

    NO

  • VESA wall mount standard

    NO (Wall mount Yes)

  • Windows

    NO

ACCESSORY

  • Adapter

    YES

  • Battery (Remote Controller)

    YES

  • D-Sub

    NO  

  • DVI-D

    NO  

  • HDMI

    YES(1ea)

  • PC Audio cable

    NO

  • Power Cord

    Depend on Country

  • RCA 3Line (Gender)

    NO

  • RCA 5Line (Gender)

    NO

  • RF cable

    NO

  • Remote Controller

    YES

SMART TV_WEBOS TV

  • Launcher(Recent/home/My Apps)

    NO

  • Live Zoom

    NO

  • Multiview

    NO

  • Quick Start

    NO

SMARTTV_LG CONTENT STORE

  • 3D(3D Contents)

    NO

  • Apps & Games

    NO

  • Movies(VoD)

    NO

  • My page

    NO

  • Premium

    NO

  • TV Show(Catch-up)

    NO

SMARTTV_LIVE MENU

  • Channels

    NO

  • Recommend

    NO

  • Recordings

    NO

SMARTTV_VOICE RECOGNITION

  • Natural language

    NO

  • Speech to Text

    NO

  • long distance

    NO

SMARTTV_MAGIC REMOTE

  • 3 Mode

    NO

  • Finger Gesture

    NO

  • Hand Gesture

    NO

  • Universal Control

    NO

  • pocket photo print

    NO

SMARTTV_RECORDING

  • External Memory

    NO

  • Internal Memory

    NO

SMARTTV_TIME SHIFT(LIVE PLAYBACK)

  • External Memory

    NO

SMARTTV_WATCH & RECORD

  • External Input Record

    NO

  • External Input watch & record

    NO

  • Smart function using & record

    NO

  • TV watch & record

    NO

SMARTTV_SCHEDULE RECORDING

  • Live menu(Recommand)

    NO

  • Manual

    NO

  • Series recording

    NO

  • Voice

    NO

SMARTTV_MOBILE APP

  • LG TV Plus App

    NO

  • LG TV Remote App

    NO

  • Smart Share App

    NO

SMARTTV_MEDIA SHARE

  • "Bluetooth wireless headphone

    NO

  • DivX codec

    NO

  • Google Dial

    NO

  • LG Cloud

    NO

  • Network File Brower(DLNA)

    NO

SMARTTV_SCREEN SHARE

  • MHL

    NO

  • Miracast

    NO

  • WiDi

    NO

SMARTTV_WEB BROWSER

  • Web Browser

    NO

SMARTTV_HBB SERVICE

  • BBC CRB

    NO

  • HbbTV (v1.1)

    NO

  • HbbTV (v1.5)

    NO

  • HbbTV (v2.0)

    NO

  • Tivu On

    NO

SMARTTV_WI-FI B/IN/WI-FI READY

  • Mobile TV On

    NO

  • Simplink(HDMI CEC)

    NO

  • Wi-Fi B/in / Wi-Fi Ready

    NO

  • WiFi Direct

    NO

TV_FEATURES

  • ARC-PC

    16:9, 4:3

  • ARC-Video

    16:9 - DTV, ATV, AV, Component, RGB, HDMI / Original - DTV, ATV, AV, Component, HDMI / 4:3 - DTV, ATV, AV, Component, RGB, HDMI / Just Scan – DTV, Component, HDMI (720p↑) / All Direction Zoom - DTV, ATV, AV, Component, HDMI / Vertical Zoom - DTV, ATV, AV, Component, HDMI

  • Audio Description (Visual Impaired)

    YES

  • Audio Guidance

    NO

  • Auto / Manual Clock

    YES

  • Auto Off / Auto Sleep

    YES

  • Caption

    NO

  • EPG

    YES

  • F-engine

    NO

  • Hotel Mode

    YES (TBD)

  • Intelligent Auto

    YES (TBD)

  • Key Lock

    YES

  • On/ Off Time

    YES

  • Picture Mode

    Vivid/ Standard/APS(Eco)/ Cinema/Soccer(Sports)/Game/Expert1/Expert2

  • Plug&Play

    DDC2B

  • RS232C

    NO

  • Remote Control

    YES

  • Sleep Timer

    YES

  • TV Linker

    NO

  • Teletext

    YES

  • Triple XD engine

    YES

  • USB Cloning

    YES

TUNER

  • Analog

    MULTI

  • Digital

    DVB T/T2

NETWORK

  • Bluetooth

    NO

  • LAN

    NO

  • Wi-Fi

    NO

RESOLUTION

  • HDMI (PC)

    1366X768

  • HDMI (Video)

    480p, 576p 720p, 1080i, 1080p

CONTROL KEY

  • Key Location

    Bottom(center)

  • Key Number (Power Key Included)

    1 Key

  • Key Type

    Tact

  • LED Color(On mode)

    Off

  • LED Color(Power save mode)

    AMBER

  • LED Color(Standby)

    Red

OSD

  • Country

    Australia, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Vietnam

  • Number of Language

    English, Spanish, French, Portuguese, Russian, Indonesian, Malay, Vietnamese, Thai, Arabic, Kurdish, Simplified Chinese

GENERAL FUNCTION(TV MNT)

  • DDC/CI

    NO

  • HDCP

    YES

  • Intelligent Auto

    YES

  • Key Lock

    YES

  • Plug & Play

    YES

  • Remote Control

    YES

  • sRGB

    NO

BOX COSMETIC

  • Box Printing Type

    Flexo

  • Handle

    No (hand hole)

  • Packing Material

    EPS

  • Stacking Type

    Face down

  • Stand Packing Type

    Base Detach

