Monitor TV LED Siap HD 23,6"
Nikmati TV dan Monitor secara bersamaan
Monitor TV LED LG memungkinkan untuk menikmati tv dan monitor secara bersamaan
Jadikan Rumah Anda Bioskop
*Memerlukan koneksi internet dan berlangganan layanan streaming.
*Layanan yang didukung berbeda di masing-masing negara.
*AirPlay : Mirroring dan streaming tersedia dari perangkat iOS, iPadOS, dan macOS.
*Berbagi Layar: Didukung di Android atau Windows 8.1 dan yang lebih tinggi.
*Bila menggunakan perangkat Android, perangkat Anda harus terhubung ke jaringan Wi-Fi yang sama dengan Monitor TV Anda.
Pengalaman yang Imersif
pengalaman imersif dengan 2 x speaker stereo 5W
Menjadi Bergaya dan Mudah
menjadi bergaya dan mudah dengan fitur yang dapat dipasang di dinding
Semua Spesifikasi
DISPLAY
-
Size (Inch)
23.6
-
Size (cm)
60
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Backlight Type
Edge
-
Brightness (Typ.)
250 (Typ.), 160 (Min.)
-
Color Bit
8bit
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
16.7M
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
NTSC 68% (CIE1931)
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
-
Contrast Ratio with DFC
Mega
-
Panel Type
Wide Viewing Angle
-
Pixel Pitch
0.38175 x 0.38175
-
Resolution
1366 x 768
-
Response Time
14ms (GtG, Not Support OD)
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
FEATURE
-
Bluetooth Audio
YES
-
Energy Saving
YES
-
Gaming Mode
YES
-
Motion Eye Care
YES
-
Screen Share (Wi-Fi Mirroring)
YES
-
Time Machine Ready
YES
-
USB Media Player
YES
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
YES (2ea)
-
HDMI (H-Frequency)
30kHz~83kHz
-
HDMI (V Frequency)
58Hz~62Hz
-
Optical Out
YES
-
USB
Yes (USB2.0 1EA)
-
[Location]
Rear/Side(USB IN)
SOUND
-
AVL (Auto Volume)
YES
-
Equalizer
YES
-
Speaker
YES
-
Speaker_Output (unit)
5W
-
Virtual surround
AI SOUND
POWER
-
AC Input
100~240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
DC Output
40W (19V 2.1A)
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
0.4W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
28W
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
MECHANICAL
-
Base Detachable
YES
-
Color (Back Cover)
Black
-
Color (Front Cabinet)
Iron Gray
-
Color (Stand Base)
Iron Gray
-
Wall Mount
75 x 75
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)
640 x 126 x 4413
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
563.1 x 367 x 150.1
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)
563.1 x 340.9 x 58
-
Pallet Stuffing (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)
720/1440/1620
-
Weight in Shipping
4.5
-
Weight with Stand
3.3
-
Weight without Stand
3.25
STANDARD
-
CE
YES
-
Dolby Audio
YES
-
HDMI
YES
ACCESSORY
-
Adapter
YES
-
Battery (Remote Controller)
YES
-
Power Cord
Depend on Country
-
Remote Controller
YES
SMART TV_WEBOS TV
-
webOS version
22
-
SoC
K8AP
-
Launcher(Recent/home/My Apps)
Home
-
Quick Start
YES
SMARTTV_LG CONTENT STORE
-
Apps & Games
YES
-
Movies(VoD)
YES
-
Premium
YES
-
TV Show(Catch-up)
YES
SMARTTV_LIVE MENU
-
Channels
YES
-
Recommend
YES
SMARTTV_VOICE RECOGNITION
-
Natural language
YES
-
Speech to Text
YES
SMARTTV_MAGIC REMOTE
-
Universal Control
YES
SMARTTV_RECORDING
-
External Memory
YES
SMARTTV_TIME SHIFT(LIVE PLAYBACK)
-
External Memory
YES
SMARTTV_WATCH & RECORD
-
External Input Record
YES
-
External Input watch & record
YES
SMARTTV_SCHEDULE RECORDING
-
Live menu(Recommand)
YES
-
Manual
YES
-
Series recording
YES
SMARTTV_MOBILE APP
-
LG TV Remote App
LG ThinQ
SMARTTV_MEDIA SHARE
-
"Bluetooth wireless headphone
YES
-
Google Dial
YES
-
Network File Brower(DLNA)
YES (no DLNA)
SMARTTV_SCREEN SHARE
-
Miracast
YES
-
WiDi
YES
SMARTTV_WEB BROWSER
-
Web Browser
YES
SMARTTV_WI-FI B/IN/WI-FI READY
-
Mobile TV On
YES
-
Simplink(HDMI CEC)
YES
-
Wi-Fi B/in / Wi-Fi Ready
Wi-Fi B/in
TV_FEATURES
-
ARC-PC
16:9, Original, 4:3
-
ARC-Video
16:9, Original, 4:3, Vertical Zoom, 4-Way Zoom
-
Auto / Manual Clock
YES
-
Auto Off / Auto Sleep
YES
-
EPG
YES
-
On/ Off Time
YES
-
Picture Mode
Vivid
Standard
Eco (APS)
Cinema
Sports
Game Optimizer
FILMMAKER MODE
Expert (Bright space, daytime)
Expert (Dark space, night)
-
Plug&Play
DDC2B
-
Remote Control
YES
-
Sleep Timer
YES
TUNER
-
Analog
Philippine : NTSC
Others : PAL
-
Digital
Philippine : NA
Otehrs : DVB
NETWORK
-
Bluetooth
YES
-
LAN
YES
-
Wi-Fi
YES
RESOLUTION
-
HDMI (PC)
1360x768 (Native)
-
HDMI (Video)
480p, 720p, 1080i, 1080p
CONTROL KEY
-
Key Location
Bottom(center)
-
Key Number (Power Key Included)
1 Key
-
Key Type
Tact 1 key
-
LED Color(On mode)
Off
-
LED Color(Standby)
Red
OSD
-
Country
Australia, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Vietnam
-
Number of Language
English, Spanish, French, Portuguese, Russian, Indonesian, Malay, Vietnamese, Thai, Arabic, Kurdish, Simplified Chinese
GENERAL FUNCTION(TV MNT)
-
HDCP
YES
-
Plug & Play
DDC2B
-
Remote Control
YES
BOX COSMETIC
-
Box Printing Type
Eco-Friendly
-
Handle
No (hand hole)
-
Packing Material
EPS
-
Stacking Type
Face down
-
Stand Packing Type
Base Detach
Apa yang orang katakan
Temukan Secara Lokal
