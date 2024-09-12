Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
27" UltraGear™ Nano IPS 1ms (GtG) Ergo Gaming Monitor

Fitur

Galeri

Spesifikasi

Ulasan

Tempat Membeli

Dukungan

27" UltraGear™ Nano IPS 1ms (GtG) Ergo Gaming Monitor

27GN880-B

27" UltraGear™ Nano IPS 1ms (GtG) Ergo Gaming Monitor

(0)
tampak depan dengan lengan monitor di sebelah kanan
Monitor LG UltraGear sebagai layar game paling digdaya
Monitor LG UltraGear sebagai layar game paling digdaya

Jadilah Seorang Game Changer

LG UltraGear™, aksesori paling digdaya untuk menang yang memastikan Anda mendapat sayap untuk meraih kemenangan.

Kecepatan

IPS 1ms(GtG) & 144Hz NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible

warna

Nano IPS DCI-P3 98% & HDR10

Ergonomis

Penyangga Ergonomis C-Clamp & Grommet Untuk Gerakan Layar Penuh
IPS 1ms (GtG)

Kecepatan Luar Biasa Menuju Kemenangan

Dengan IPS 1ms yang sebanding dengan kecepatan TN, meminimalisir afterimage dan response time cepat. Hal yang membantu Anda menaikkan peluang kemenangan.
Alt text

*Gambar untuk kepentingan simulasi
*Perbandingan kecepatan antara IPS 5ms (kiri) dan IPS 1ms (GtG).
mendukung Nano IPS
Nano IPS & HDR10

Rasakan Pertempuran Sebenarnya dengan Warna Sesungguhnya

27GN880 mendukung spektrum warna luas, 98% spektrum warna DCI-P3 yang mengekspresikan warna dengan ketelitian tinggi untuk mereproduksi dengan HDR10. Hal yang memungkinkan imersi visual realistis. Bagaimana pun medan pertempurannya, gamer akan merasakan sensasi berada didalamnya.
144Hz Refresh Rate

Gerakan Game Halus & Lancar

Kecepatan setinggi 144Hz memungkinkan gamer melihat frame berikutnya lebih cepat dan membuat gambar tampak lebih halus. Gamer yang kompetitif dapat merespons lawan lebih cepat dan membidik target dengan mudah.

perbandingan Gerakan Game Lancar antara mode konvensional dan 144Hz refresh rate

*Mohon mematikan/mengatur AMD FreeSync™ pada kondisi turn off untuk memainkan game konsol dengan refresh rate 120Hz pada resolusi QHD (1440P)
NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible

G-SYNC® Compatible tervalidasi oleh NVIDIA

27GN880 adalah monitor yang teruji NVIDIA dan kompatibel dengan G-SYNC® yang tervalidasi secara resmi. Menghilangkan gambar pecah dan meminimalkan tersendatnya gambar di layar untuk kenyamanan bermain game lebih lancar dan lebih cepat.

*Gambar merupakan simulasi
*Perbandingan mode NONAKTIF Vs NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible.

AMD FreeSync™ Premium

Lebih Jernih, Lebih Lancar, dan Lebih Cepat

Dengan teknologi FreeSync™ Premium, gamer dapat merasakan pergerakan lancar dan halus saat bermain game resolusi tinggi yang memerlukan reaksi cepat. FreeSync meniadakan gambar pecah dan bergetar.
Penyangga ergo, Gerakan Layar Penuh, Mengikuti Ketinggian Mata Anda dengan Sempurna
Gerakan Layar Penuh

Minimalis dan Lebih Ergonomis

Tingkatkan pengalaman bermain game Anda dengan desain menarik. Fleksibilitas penyangga ergonomis menawarkan penyesuaian ergonomis yang diperluas dengan opsi perpanjang, tarik, putar, pivot, tinggikan, dan miringkan.

Perpanjang / Tarik 0~180mm

Putar ± 280˚

Tinggi 0~130mm

Pivot 90˚

Kemiringan ± 25˚

*Gambar di atas menunjukkan berbagai fitur yang tersedia.
*Gambar produk pada video hanya untuk ilustrasi dan mungkin berbeda dengan produk sebenarnya.

Usage of One Click Mount

Pemasangan Sekali KlikPemasangan Sekali Klik

Pasang layar ke penyangga cukup “sekali klik” tanpa alat apa pun untuk memasang.

Usage of C-Clamp & Grommet

C-Clamp & Grommet

Usage of Easy Cable Management

Manajemen Kabel yang Mudah

*Untuk petunjuk pemasangan terperinci, lihat panduan produk di halaman Dukungan LG.com.
*Gambar produk pada video hanya untuk ilustrasi dan mungkin berbeda dengan produk sebenarnya.

A comparison of two gaming scenes between conventional mode, and Dynamic Action Sync mode with the minimized the input lag
Dynamic Action Sync

Bereaksi Lebih Cepat Terhadap Lawan

Meminimalkan input lag dengan Dynamic Action Sync sehingga setiap momen bakal didapat gamer secara real-time.

 

A comparison of two gaming scenes between conventional mode with less visibility in the dark scene, and Black Stabilizer mode offering better visibility in the identical scene
Black Stabilizer

Serang Terlebih Dahulu dalam Gelap

Gamer dapat menghindari sniper yang bersembunyi di kegelapan dan segera kabur setelah flashbang meledak.

 

Perbandingan dua adegan game antara mode konvensional dan mode Crosshair yang membuat bidikan lebih baik
Crosshair

Bidikan Lebih Baik

Titik target telah ditetapkan ditengah demi menambah akurasi tembakan.
Spesifikasi Utama

  • Ukuran (Inch)

    27

  • Resolusi

    2560 x 1440

  • Tipe Panel

    IPS

  • Rasio Aspek

    16:9

  • Rentang Warna (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)

  • Kecerahan (Jenis) [cd/m²]

    350

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    144

  • Waktu Respons

    1ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Pengaturan Posisi Tampilan

    Miringkan / Tinggi / Putar / Putar / Perpanjang / Tarik

DIMENSI/BERAT

  • Dimensi dengan Dudukan (P x L x T) [mm]

    614.2 x 619.2 x 410.8

  • Dimensi tanpa Dudukan (P x L x T) [mm]

    614.2 x 364.8 x 56.3

  • Dimensi dalam Pengiriman (P x L x T) [mm]

    717 x 247 x 477

  • Berat dengan Dudukan [kg]

    8.1

  • Berat tanpa Dudukan [kg]

    4.2

  • Berat dalam Pengiriman [kg]

    11.4

FITUR

  • HDR 10

    YA

  • HDR Effect

    YA

  • Teknologi Nano IPS™

    YA

  • Warna Terkalibrasi di Pabrik

    YA

  • Flicker Safe

    YA

  • Mode Reader

    YA

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    G-SYNC Compatible

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync

  • Black Stabilizer

    YA

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YA

  • Crosshair

    YA

  • Hemat Listrik Cerdas

    YA

INFO

  • Nama Produk

    UltraGear

  • Tahun

    2019

KONEKTIVITAS

  • HDMI

    YA(2ea)

  • DisplayPort

    YA(1ea)

  • Versi DP

    1.4

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

DAYA

  • Tipe

    Daya Eksternal (Adapter)

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Konsumsi Daya (Typ.)

    51W

  • Konsumsi Daya (Maks.)

    55W

  • Konsumsi Daya (Sleep Mode)

    Kurang dari 0.5W

  • Konsumsi Daya (DC Off)

    Kurang dari 0.3W

STANDAR

  • RoHS

    YA

AKSESORI

  • Port Display

    YA

  • Lainnya (Aksesoris)

    Grommet, Lembar Penutup LG

TAMPILAN

  • Ukuran (Inch)

    27

  • Ukuran (cm)

    68.5

  • Resolusi

    2560 x 1440

  • Tipe Panel

    IPS

  • Rasio Aspek

    16:9

  • Pitch Piksel [mm]

    0.2331 x 0.2331

  • Kecerahan (Min.) [cd/m²]

    280

  • Kecerahan (Jenis) [cd/m²]

    350

  • Rentang Warna (Min.)

    DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)

  • Rentang Warna (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)

  • Kedalaman Warna (Jumlah Warna)

    1.07 Milyar

  • Rasio Kontras (Min.)

    700:1

  • Rasio Kontras (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Waktu Respons

    1ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    144

  • Sudut Pandang (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

APLIKASI SW

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    YA

MEKANIKAL

  • Pengaturan Posisi Tampilan

    Miringkan / Tinggi / Putar / Putar / Perpanjang / Tarik

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100

