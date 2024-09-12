Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Monitor Gaming QHD LG UltraGear™ 31,5" dengan 165Hz, MBR 1 milidetik

32GN650-B

Monitor Gaming QHD LG UltraGear™ 31,5" dengan 165Hz, MBR 1 milidetik

32GN650-B

Monitor Gaming QHD LG UltraGear™ 31,5" dengan 165Hz, MBR 1 milidetik

(0)
Tampak Depan

Ultra Gear

Monitor LG Ultragear Sebagai Aksesori yang Bertenaga untuk Bermain Game

Be the Game Changer

LG UltraGear™, Perlengkapan yang sangat kuat, meningkatkan peluang Anda untuk menang.

Kecepatan

165Hz

MBR 1 milidetik

KUALITAS GAMBAR

QHD (2560 x 1440) 31,5"

HDR10 & sRGB 95% (Biasa)

Fitur

AMD FreeSync™ Premium

Penyangga yang Dapat Disesuaikan Ketinggian, Kemiringan, Pivotnya

Kecepatan Refresh 165Hz

Gerakan Game Lancar

Kecepatan yang sangat tinggi 165Hz memungkinkan gamer untuk melihat frame berikutnya dengan cepat dan membuat gambar tampak halus. Gamer dapat merespons dengan cepat ke lawan dan membidik target dengan mudah.

Gerakan Mulus untuk Gaming dengan Kecepatan Rate 165Hz yang Dibandingkan dengan Kecepatan Refresh 60Hz

*Gambar disimulasikan untuk meningkatkan pemahaman tentang fitur. Mungkin berbeda dari penggunaan yang sebenarnya.
*Perbandingan Kecepatan Refresh 60Hz (gambar kiri) dan Kecepatan Refresh 165Hz.

Mengurangi Keburaman dan Berbayang dalam Game dengan Mbr 1 mdetik
MBR 1 milidetik

Kecepatan Luar Biasa Menuju Kemenangan

MBR 1 milidetik membantu jalannya game menjadi lancar, mengurangi gambar kabur dan berbayang. Objek yang dinamis dan bergerak cepat di tengah semua aksi dapat memberi keunggulan yang kompetitif bagi para gamer.

*Gambar disimulasikan untuk meningkatkan pemahaman tentang fitur. Mungkin berbeda dari penggunaan yang sebenarnya.
*Motion Blur Reduction 1 milidetik menyebabkan luminansi yang lebih rendah, dan fitur berikut tidak dapat digunakan saat diaktifkan : AMD FreeSync™ / DAS (Dynamic Action Sync) / Bebas Flicker.
*Flicker dapat terjadi selama operasi MBR 1 milidetik.

Adegan Gaming dalam Warna yang Kaya dan Kontras pada Monitor yang Mendukung HDR10 dengan sRGB 95% (Typ.)
HDR10 dengan sRGB 95% (Typ.)

Rasakan Pertempuran yang Sebenarnya dengan Warna Sesungguhnya

Monitor ini mendukung HDR10 dengan sRGB 95% (Typ.) yang membuat tampilan visual menjadi realistis dengan warna dan kontras yang kaya. Bagaimana pun medan pertempurannya, monitor ini dapat membantu gamer
untuk melihat warna dramatis yang
diinginkan oleh para pengembang game.

*Gambar disimulasikan untuk meningkatkan pemahaman tentang fitur.

AMD FreeSync™ Premium

Lebih Jernih, Lebih Lancar, dan Lebih Cepat

Dengan teknologi FreeSync™ Premium, gamer bisa merasakan pergerakan yang lancar dan halus saat bermain game resolusi tinggi yang memerlukan reaksi cepat. FreeSync meminimalkan gambar pecah dan bergetar.

*Gambar disimulasikan untuk meningkatkan pemahaman tentang fitur. Mungkin berbeda dari penggunaan yang sebenarnya.
*Perbandingan antara Mode 'OFF' (gambar sebelah kiri) dan AMD FreeSync™ Premium.

Desain yang Penuh Gaya

Jadilah Minimalis, Apik, dan Imersif

Tingkatkan pengalaman bermain game Anda dengan desain yang menarik, dan desain tak bertepi. Bagian dudukan dapat disesuaikan untuk mengubah ketinggian, kemiringan, dan pivot monitor agar Anda dapat lebih nyaman saat bermain game.

Monitor dalam Desain Bergaya dan Tanpa Tepi dengan Penyangga yang Dapat Disesuaikan Ketinggian, Kemiringan, dan Pivotnya

Perbandingan Dua Adegan Game antara Mode Biasa, dan Mode Dynamic Action Sync dengan Lag Input yang Diminimalkan

Sinkro Action Dinamis

Bereaksi Lebih Cepat Terhadap Lawan

Kurangi input lag dengan Dynamic Action Sync sehingga membantu gamer menangkap momen kritis secara real-time.

perbandingan dua adegan game antara mode biasa, dan mode penstabil hitam yang nenawarkan visibilitas lebih baik dalam adegan yang identik

Black Stabilizer

Serang Terlebih Dahulu dalam Gelap

Penstabil Hitam membantu para gamer untuk menghindari sniper yang bersembunyi di kegelapan dan segera kabur setelah flashbang meledak.

perbandingan dua adegan game antara mode biasa dan mode garis bidik yang membantu dalam mengarahkan bidikan yang lebih baik
Bidikan

Bidikan Lebih Baik

Titik target telah ditetapkan di tengah demi menambah akurasi tembakan.

*Gambar di atas yang ada di sebelah kiri menggambarkan mode biasa yang fitur tersebut tidak didukung.
*Gambar disimulasikan untuk meningkatkan pemahaman tentang fitur. Mungkin berbeda dari penggunaan yang sebenarnya.

Spesifikasi Utama

  • Ukuran (Inch)

    31.5

  • Resolusi

    2560 x 1440

  • Tipe Panel

    VA

  • Rasio Aspek

    16:9

  • Rentang Warna (Typ.)

    sRGB 95% (CIE1931)

  • Kecerahan (Jenis) [cd/m²]

    350

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    165

  • Waktu Respons

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Pengaturan Posisi Tampilan

    Miringkan / Tinggi / Putar

DIMENSI/BERAT

  • Berat tanpa Dudukan [kg]

    5.1

  • Dimensi dalam Pengiriman (P x L x T) [mm]

    793 x 227 x 557

  • Dimensi tanpa Dudukan (P x L x T) [mm]

    714.7 x 428 x 50.9

  • Dimensi dengan Dudukan (P x L x T) [mm]

    714.7 x 600.3 x 292.1(↑) 714.7 x 490.3 x 292.1(↓)

  • Berat dalam Pengiriman [kg]

    10.3

  • Berat dengan Dudukan [kg]

    7.2

MEKANIKAL

  • Pengaturan Posisi Tampilan

    Miringkan / Tinggi / Putar

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100

DAYA

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Konsumsi Daya (DC Off)

    Kurang dari 0.3W

  • Konsumsi Daya (Maks.)

    63W

  • Konsumsi Daya (Sleep Mode)

    Kurang dari 0.5W

  • Konsumsi Daya (Typ.)

    60W

  • Tipe

    Daya Eksternal (Adapter)

INFO

  • Tahun

    2020

  • Nama Produk

    UltraGear

STANDAR

  • RoHS

    YA

APLIKASI SW

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    YA

TAMPILAN

  • Rasio Kontras (Typ.)

    3000:1

  • Rasio Aspek

    16:9

  • Kecerahan (Min.) [cd/m²]

    280

  • Kecerahan (Jenis) [cd/m²]

    350

  • Kedalaman Warna (Jumlah Warna)

    16.7 Juta

  • Rentang Warna (Min.)

    sRGB 90% (CIE1931)

  • Rentang Warna (Typ.)

    sRGB 95% (CIE1931)

  • Rasio Kontras (Min.)

    1800:1

  • Tipe Panel

    VA

  • Pitch Piksel [mm]

    0.2724 x 0.2724

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    165

  • Resolusi

    2560 x 1440

  • Waktu Respons

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Ukuran (cm)

    80

  • Ukuran (Inch)

    31.5

  • Sudut Pandang (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

FITUR

  • Crosshair

    YA

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync Premium

  • Auto Input Switch

    YA

  • Black Stabilizer

    YA

  • Warna Terkalibrasi di Pabrik

    YA

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YA

  • Flicker Safe

    YA

  • HDR 10

    YA

  • HDR Effect

    YA

  • Mode Reader

    YA

  • Hemat Listrik Cerdas

    YA

  • Motion Blur Reduction Tech.

    YA

AKSESORI

  • Port Display

    YA

KONEKTIVITAS

  • DisplayPort

    YA(1ea)

  • Versi DP

    1.4

  • HDMI

    YA(2ea)

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

