Monitor TV LED 23,6" HD Ready
Semua Spesifikasi
DISPLAY
-
Size (Inch)
23.6
-
Size (cm)
60
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Backlight Type
Edge
-
Brightness (Typ.)
250cd(typ)
-
Color Bit
8bit
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
16.7M
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
NTSC 72% (CIE1931)
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
-
Contrast Ratio with DFC
Mega
-
Panel Type
Wide Viewing Angle
-
Pixel Pitch
0.38175x0.38175
-
Resolution
1366x768
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG)
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178°(R/L), 178°(U/D)
FEATURE
-
Black Stabilizer
YES
-
Bluetooth Audio
NO
-
Built-In Game
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
-
Energy Saving
YES
-
Eye Comfort Mode
YES
-
Flicker Safe
YES
-
Gaming Mode
YES
-
MaxxAudio
NO
-
Motion Eye Care
YES
-
Music
YES
-
PIP
NO
-
Photo&Video
YES
-
Screen Share (Wi-Fi Mirroring)
NO
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
-
Time Machine Ready
YES
-
USB AutoRun
YES
-
USB Game (Download)
YES
-
USB Media Player
YES
CONNECTIVITY
-
Audio In
NO
-
CI Slot
NO
-
Component
NO
-
Composite
NO
-
D-Sub
NO
-
DVI-D
NO
-
DisplayPort
NO
-
HDMI
YES(1ea)
-
HDMI (H-Frequency)
30kHz~83kHz
-
HDMI (V Frequency)
56Hz~75Hz
-
Headphone out
NO
-
Mic In
NO
-
Optical Out
NO
-
RCA Input
NO
-
RCA Output
NO
-
S-Video
NO
-
SCART
NO
-
Speaker Out
NO
-
USB
YES
-
[Location]
Rear/Side
SOUND
-
AVL (Auto Volume)
YES
-
Dolby Surround
NO
-
Equalizer
YES
-
SRS
NO
-
Speaker
YES
-
Speaker_Output (unit)
5W
-
Virtual surround
YES
POWER
-
AC Input
110V / 50Hz
-
DC Output
19V / 1.6A
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
0.4W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
1W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
28W
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
MECHANICAL
-
Base Detachable
YES
-
Color (Back Cover)
Black
-
Color (Front Cabinet)
Iron Gray
-
Color (Stand Base)
Iron Gray
-
Pivot
NO
-
Swivel
NO
-
Tilt
NO
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)
640 x 413 x 126 (TBD)
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
563.1 x 150.1 x 367 (TBD)
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)
563.1 x 58 x 340.9 (TBD)
-
Pallet Stuffing (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)
720/1440/1620 (TBD)
-
Weight in Shipping
4.5 (TBD)
-
Weight with Stand
3.3 (TBD)
-
Weight without Stand
3.25 (TBD)
STANDARD
-
BIS (for India)
YES
-
CCC (for china)
NO
-
CE
YES
-
DTS(DTS 2.0 Channel)
NO
-
Dolby Audio
YES (TBD)
-
EPA
NO
-
EPEAT (USA)
NO
-
Erp
NO
-
FCC-B
NO
-
HDMI
YES(1ea)
-
ISO13406-2
NO
-
ISO9241-307
NO
-
KC (for Rep. of Korea)
NO
-
Others (Standard)
SIRIM
-
SEMKO
NO
-
TCO
NO
-
TUV-Ergo
NO
-
TUV-GS
NO
-
TUV-Type
NO
-
UL(cUL)
NO
-
VESA wall mount standard
NO (Wall mount Yes)
-
Windows
NO
ACCESSORY
-
Adapter
YES
-
Battery (Remote Controller)
YES
-
D-Sub
NO
-
DVI-D
NO
-
HDMI
YES(1ea)
-
PC Audio cable
NO
-
Power Cord
Depend on Country
-
RCA 3Line (Gender)
NO
-
RCA 5Line (Gender)
NO
-
RF cable
NO
-
Remote Controller
YES
SMART TV_WEBOS TV
-
Launcher(Recent/home/My Apps)
NO
-
Live Zoom
NO
-
Multiview
NO
-
Quick Start
NO
SMARTTV_LG CONTENT STORE
-
3D(3D Contents)
NO
-
Apps & Games
NO
-
Movies(VoD)
NO
-
My page
NO
-
Premium
NO
-
TV Show(Catch-up)
NO
SMARTTV_LIVE MENU
-
Channels
NO
-
Recommend
NO
-
Recordings
NO
SMARTTV_VOICE RECOGNITION
-
Natural language
NO
-
Speech to Text
NO
-
long distance
NO
SMARTTV_MAGIC REMOTE
-
3 Mode
NO
-
Finger Gesture
NO
-
Hand Gesture
NO
-
Universal Control
NO
-
pocket photo print
NO
SMARTTV_RECORDING
-
External Memory
NO
-
Internal Memory
NO
SMARTTV_TIME SHIFT(LIVE PLAYBACK)
-
External Memory
NO
SMARTTV_WATCH & RECORD
-
External Input Record
NO
-
External Input watch & record
NO
-
Smart function using & record
NO
-
TV watch & record
NO
SMARTTV_SCHEDULE RECORDING
-
Live menu(Recommand)
NO
-
Manual
NO
-
Series recording
NO
-
Voice
NO
SMARTTV_MOBILE APP
-
LG TV Plus App
NO
-
LG TV Remote App
NO
-
Smart Share App
NO
SMARTTV_MEDIA SHARE
-
"Bluetooth wireless headphone
NO
-
DivX codec
NO
-
Google Dial
NO
-
LG Cloud
NO
-
Network File Brower(DLNA)
NO
SMARTTV_SCREEN SHARE
-
MHL
NO
-
Miracast
NO
-
WiDi
NO
SMARTTV_WEB BROWSER
-
Web Browser
NO
SMARTTV_HBB SERVICE
-
BBC CRB
NO
-
HbbTV (v1.1)
NO
-
HbbTV (v1.5)
NO
-
HbbTV (v2.0)
NO
-
Tivu On
NO
SMARTTV_WI-FI B/IN/WI-FI READY
-
Mobile TV On
NO
-
Simplink(HDMI CEC)
NO
-
Wi-Fi B/in / Wi-Fi Ready
NO
-
WiFi Direct
NO
TV_FEATURES
-
ARC-PC
16:9, 4:3
-
ARC-Video
16:9 - DTV, ATV, AV, Component, RGB, HDMI / Original - DTV, ATV, AV, Component, HDMI / 4:3 - DTV, ATV, AV, Component, RGB, HDMI / Just Scan – DTV, Component, HDMI (720p↑) / All Direction Zoom - DTV, ATV, AV, Component, HDMI / Vertical Zoom - DTV, ATV, AV, Component, HDMI
-
Audio Description (Visual Impaired)
YES
-
Audio Guidance
NO
-
Auto / Manual Clock
YES
-
Auto Off / Auto Sleep
YES
-
Caption
NO
-
EPG
YES
-
F-engine
NO
-
Hotel Mode
YES (TBD)
-
Intelligent Auto
YES (TBD)
-
Key Lock
YES
-
On/ Off Time
YES
-
Picture Mode
Vivid/ Standard/APS(Eco)/ Cinema/Soccer(Sports)/Game/Expert1/Expert2
-
Plug&Play
DDC2B
-
RS232C
NO
-
Remote Control
YES
-
Sleep Timer
YES
-
TV Linker
NO
-
Teletext
YES
-
Triple XD engine
YES
-
USB Cloning
YES
TUNER
-
Analog
MULTI
-
Digital
DVB T/T2
NETWORK
-
Bluetooth
NO
-
LAN
NO
-
Wi-Fi
NO
RESOLUTION
-
HDMI (PC)
1366X768
-
HDMI (Video)
480p, 576p 720p, 1080i, 1080p
CONTROL KEY
-
Key Location
Bottom(center)
-
Key Number (Power Key Included)
1 Key
-
Key Type
Tact
-
LED Color(On mode)
Off
-
LED Color(Power save mode)
AMBER
-
LED Color(Standby)
Red
OSD
-
Country
Australia, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Vietnam
-
Number of Language
English, Spanish, French, Portuguese, Russian, Indonesian, Malay, Vietnamese, Thai, Arabic, Kurdish, Simplified Chinese
GENERAL FUNCTION(TV MNT)
-
DDC/CI
NO
-
HDCP
YES
-
Intelligent Auto
YES
-
Key Lock
YES
-
Plug & Play
YES
-
Remote Control
YES
-
sRGB
NO
BOX COSMETIC
-
Box Printing Type
Flexo
-
Handle
No (hand hole)
-
Packing Material
EPS
-
Stacking Type
Face down
-
Stand Packing Type
Base Detach
