23.6'' Smart HD Ready LED TV Monitor

23.6'' Smart HD Ready LED TV Monitor

24TN520S-PT

23.6'' Smart HD Ready LED TV Monitor

24TN520S-PT
Semua Spesifikasi

DISPLAY

  • Size (Inch)

    23.6

  • Size (cm)

    60

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Backlight Type

    Edge

  • Brightness (Typ.)

    250 (Typ.), 160 (Min.)

  • Color Bit

    8bit

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    16.7M

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    NTSC 68% (CIE1931)

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Contrast Ratio with DFC

    Mega

  • Panel Type

    Wide Viewing Angle

  • Pixel Pitch

    0.38175x0.38175

  • Resolution

    1366x768

  • Response Time

    14ms (GtG, Not Support OD)

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

FEATURE

  • Black Stabilizer

    NO

  • Bluetooth Audio

    YES

  • Built-In Game

    NO

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    NO

  • Energy Saving

    YES

  • Eye Comfort Mode

    YES

  • Flicker Safe

    NO

  • Gaming Mode

    NO

  • MaxxAudio

    NO

  • Motion Eye Care

    YES

  • Music

    YES

  • PIP

    NO

  • Photo&Video

    YES

  • Screen Share (Wi-Fi Mirroring)

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    NO

  • Time Machine Ready

    YES

  • USB AutoRun

    NO

  • USB Game (Download)

    NO

  • USB Media Player

    NO

CONNECTIVITY

  • Audio In

    NO  

  • CI Slot

    NO

  • Component

    YES

  • Composite

    YES

  • D-Sub

    NO

  • DVI-D

    NO

  • DisplayPort

    NO  

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • HDMI (H-Frequency)

    30kHz~83kHz

  • HDMI (V Frequency)

    58Hz~62Hz

  • Headphone out

    NO

  • Mic In

    NO  

  • Optical Out

    YES

  • RCA Input

    YES

  • RCA Output

    NO

  • S-Video

    NO

  • SCART

    NO

  • Speaker Out

    NO

  • USB

    Yes (USB2.0 1EA)

  • [Location]

    Rear/Side(USB IN)

SOUND

  • AVL (Auto Volume)

    YES

  • Dolby Surround

    NO

  • Equalizer

    YES

  • SRS

    NO

  • Speaker

    YES

  • Speaker_Output (unit)

    5W

  • Virtual surround

    YES

POWER

  • AC Input

    100~240Vac, 50/60Hz

  • DC Output

    40W (19V 2.1A)

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    0.4W

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    25W

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

MECHANICAL

  • Base Detachable

    YES

  • Color (Back Cover)

    Black

  • Color (Front Cabinet)

    Iron Gray

  • Color (Stand Base)

    Iron Gray

  • Pivot

    NO

  • Swivel

    NO

  • Tilt

    NO

  • Wall Mount

    75 x 75

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)

    640 x 126 x 413

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

    563.1 x 367 x 150.1

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)

    563.1 x 340.9 x 58

  • Pallet Stuffing (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)

    720EA / 1440EA / 1620EA

  • Weight in Shipping

    4.5

  • Weight with Stand

    3.3

  • Weight without Stand

    3.25

STANDARD

  • BIS (for India)

    NO

  • CCC (for china)

    NO

  • CE

    NO

  • DTS(DTS 2.0 Channel)

    YES

  • Dolby Audio

    YES

  • EPA

    NO

  • EPEAT (USA)

    NO

  • Erp

    NO

  • FCC-B

    NO

  • HDMI

    YES

  • ISO13406-2

    NO

  • ISO9241-307

    NO

  • KC (for Rep. of Korea)

    NO

  • SEMKO

    NO

  • TCO

    NO

  • TUV-Ergo

    NO

  • TUV-GS

    NO

  • TUV-Type

    NO

  • UL(cUL)

    NO

  • VESA wall mount standard

    NO

  • Windows

    NO

ACCESSORY

  • Adapter

    YES

  • Battery (Remote Controller)

    YES

  • D-Sub

    NO  

  • DVI-D

    NO  

  • HDMI

    NO

  • PC Audio cable

    NO

  • Power Cord

    Depend on Country

  • RCA 3Line (Gender)

    NO

  • RCA 5Line (Gender)

    NO

  • RF cable

    NO

  • Remote Controller

    YES

SMART TV_WEBOS TV

  • Launcher(Recent/home/My Apps)

    YES

  • Live Zoom

    NO

  • Multiview

    NO

  • Quick Start

    YES

SMARTTV_LG CONTENT STORE

  • 3D(3D Contents)

    NO

  • Apps & Games

    YES

  • Movies(VoD)

    YES

  • My page

    NO

  • Premium

    YES

  • TV Show(Catch-up)

    YES

SMARTTV_LIVE MENU

  • Channels

    YES

  • Recommend

    YES

  • Recordings

    YES

SMARTTV_VOICE RECOGNITION

  • Natural language

    YES

  • Speech to Text

    NO

  • long distance

    NO

SMARTTV_MAGIC REMOTE

  • 3 Mode

    YES

  • Finger Gesture

    NO

  • Hand Gesture

    NO

  • Universal Control

    NO

  • pocket photo print

    NO

SMARTTV_RECORDING

  • External Memory

    YES

  • Internal Memory

    NO

SMARTTV_TIME SHIFT(LIVE PLAYBACK)

  • External Memory

    YES

SMARTTV_WATCH & RECORD

  • External Input Record

    YES

  • External Input watch & record

    NO

  • Smart function using & record

    NO

  • TV watch & record

    NO

SMARTTV_SCHEDULE RECORDING

  • Live menu(Recommand)

    YES

  • Manual

    YES

  • Series recording

    YES

  • Voice

    NO

SMARTTV_MOBILE APP

  • LG TV Plus App

    YES

  • LG TV Remote App

    NO

  • Smart Share App

    NO

SMARTTV_MEDIA SHARE

  • "Bluetooth wireless headphone

    YES

  • DivX codec

    NO

  • Google Dial

    YES

  • LG Cloud

    NO

  • Network File Brower(DLNA)

    YES (no DLNA)

SMARTTV_SCREEN SHARE

  • MHL

    NO

  • Miracast

    YES

  • WiDi

    YES

SMARTTV_WEB BROWSER

  • Web Browser

    YES

SMARTTV_HBB SERVICE

  • BBC CRB

    NO

  • HbbTV (v1.1)

    NO

  • HbbTV (v1.5)

    NO

  • HbbTV (v2.0)

    NO

  • Tivu On

    NO

SMARTTV_WI-FI B/IN/WI-FI READY

  • Mobile TV On

    YES

  • Simplink(HDMI CEC)

    YES

  • Wi-Fi B/in / Wi-Fi Ready

    Wi-Fi B/in

  • WiFi Direct

    YES

TV_FEATURES

  • ARC-PC

    same as ARC-Video

  • ARC-Video

    16:9 - DTV, ATV, AV, Component, HDMI / Just Scan – DTV, Component, HDMI (720p↑) / Set By Program - DTV, ATV, AV, Component, HDMI / 4:3 - DTV, ATV, AV Component, HDMI / Zoom - DTV, ATV, AV, Component, HDMI / Cinema Zoom - DTV, ATV, AV, Component, HDMI

  • Audio Description (Visual Impaired)

    YES

  • Audio Guidance

    NO

  • Auto / Manual Clock

    YES

  • Auto Off / Auto Sleep

    YES

  • Caption

    NO

  • EPG

    YES

  • F-engine

    NO

  • Hotel Mode

    NO

  • Intelligent Auto

    NO

  • Key Lock

    NO

  • On/ Off Time

    YES

  • Picture Mode

    Vivid/ Standard/ Eco/ Cinema/Sport/Game/Expert(Bright Room)/Expert(Dark Room)

  • Plug&Play

    DDC2B

  • RS232C

    NO

  • Remote Control

    YES

  • Sleep Timer

    YES

  • TV Linker

    NO

  • Teletext

    NO

  • Triple XD engine

    NO

  • USB Cloning

    NO

TUNER

  • Analog

    PAL

  • Digital

    DVB

NETWORK

  • Bluetooth

    YES

  • LAN

    YES

  • Wi-Fi

    YES

RESOLUTION

  • Component (Video)

    480i, 480p, 720p, 1080i, 1080p

  • Composit (Video)

    480i

  • HDMI (PC)

    1360x768 (Native)

  • HDMI (Video)

    480p, 720p, 1080i, 1080p

CONTROL KEY

  • Key Location

    Bottom(center)

  • Key Number (Power Key Included)

    1 Key

  • Key Type

    Tact 1 key

  • LED Color(On mode)

    Off

  • LED Color(Standby)

    Red

OSD

  • Country

    11

  • Number of Language

    35

GENERAL FUNCTION(TV MNT)

  • DDC/CI

    NO

  • HDCP

    YES

  • Intelligent Auto

    NO

  • Key Lock

    NO

  • Plug & Play

    DDC2B

  • Remote Control

    YES

  • sRGB

    NO

BOX COSMETIC

  • Box Printing Type

    Flexo

  • Handle

    No (hand hole)

  • Packing Material

    EPS

  • Stacking Type

    Face down

  • Stand Packing Type

    Base Detach

