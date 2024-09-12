We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
23.6'' Smart HD Ready LED TV Monitor
23.6'' Smart HD Ready LED TV Monitor
Semua Spesifikasi
DISPLAY
-
Size (Inch)
23.6
-
Size (cm)
60
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Backlight Type
Edge
-
Brightness (Typ.)
250 (Typ.), 160 (Min.)
-
Color Bit
8bit
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
16.7M
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
NTSC 68% (CIE1931)
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
-
Contrast Ratio with DFC
Mega
-
Panel Type
Wide Viewing Angle
-
Pixel Pitch
0.38175x0.38175
-
Resolution
1366x768
-
Response Time
14ms (GtG, Not Support OD)
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
FEATURE
-
Black Stabilizer
NO
-
Bluetooth Audio
YES
-
Built-In Game
NO
-
Dynamic Action Sync
NO
-
Energy Saving
YES
-
Eye Comfort Mode
YES
-
Flicker Safe
NO
-
Gaming Mode
NO
-
MaxxAudio
NO
-
Motion Eye Care
YES
-
Music
YES
-
PIP
NO
-
Photo&Video
YES
-
Screen Share (Wi-Fi Mirroring)
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
NO
-
Time Machine Ready
YES
-
USB AutoRun
NO
-
USB Game (Download)
NO
-
USB Media Player
NO
CONNECTIVITY
-
Audio In
NO
-
CI Slot
NO
-
Component
YES
-
Composite
YES
-
D-Sub
NO
-
DVI-D
NO
-
DisplayPort
NO
-
HDMI
YES(2ea)
-
HDMI (H-Frequency)
30kHz~83kHz
-
HDMI (V Frequency)
58Hz~62Hz
-
Headphone out
NO
-
Mic In
NO
-
Optical Out
YES
-
RCA Input
YES
-
RCA Output
NO
-
S-Video
NO
-
SCART
NO
-
Speaker Out
NO
-
USB
Yes (USB2.0 1EA)
-
[Location]
Rear/Side(USB IN)
SOUND
-
AVL (Auto Volume)
YES
-
Dolby Surround
NO
-
Equalizer
YES
-
SRS
NO
-
Speaker
YES
-
Speaker_Output (unit)
5W
-
Virtual surround
YES
POWER
-
AC Input
100~240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
DC Output
40W (19V 2.1A)
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
0.4W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
25W
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
MECHANICAL
-
Base Detachable
YES
-
Color (Back Cover)
Black
-
Color (Front Cabinet)
Iron Gray
-
Color (Stand Base)
Iron Gray
-
Pivot
NO
-
Swivel
NO
-
Tilt
NO
-
Wall Mount
75 x 75
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)
640 x 126 x 413
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
563.1 x 367 x 150.1
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)
563.1 x 340.9 x 58
-
Pallet Stuffing (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)
720EA / 1440EA / 1620EA
-
Weight in Shipping
4.5
-
Weight with Stand
3.3
-
Weight without Stand
3.25
STANDARD
-
BIS (for India)
NO
-
CCC (for china)
NO
-
CE
NO
-
DTS(DTS 2.0 Channel)
YES
-
Dolby Audio
YES
-
EPA
NO
-
EPEAT (USA)
NO
-
Erp
NO
-
FCC-B
NO
-
HDMI
YES
-
ISO13406-2
NO
-
ISO9241-307
NO
-
KC (for Rep. of Korea)
NO
-
SEMKO
NO
-
TCO
NO
-
TUV-Ergo
NO
-
TUV-GS
NO
-
TUV-Type
NO
-
UL(cUL)
NO
-
VESA wall mount standard
NO
-
Windows
NO
ACCESSORY
-
Adapter
YES
-
Battery (Remote Controller)
YES
-
D-Sub
NO
-
DVI-D
NO
-
HDMI
NO
-
PC Audio cable
NO
-
Power Cord
Depend on Country
-
RCA 3Line (Gender)
NO
-
RCA 5Line (Gender)
NO
-
RF cable
NO
-
Remote Controller
YES
SMART TV_WEBOS TV
-
Launcher(Recent/home/My Apps)
YES
-
Live Zoom
NO
-
Multiview
NO
-
Quick Start
YES
SMARTTV_LG CONTENT STORE
-
3D(3D Contents)
NO
-
Apps & Games
YES
-
Movies(VoD)
YES
-
My page
NO
-
Premium
YES
-
TV Show(Catch-up)
YES
SMARTTV_LIVE MENU
-
Channels
YES
-
Recommend
YES
-
Recordings
YES
SMARTTV_VOICE RECOGNITION
-
Natural language
YES
-
Speech to Text
NO
-
long distance
NO
SMARTTV_MAGIC REMOTE
-
3 Mode
YES
-
Finger Gesture
NO
-
Hand Gesture
NO
-
Universal Control
NO
-
pocket photo print
NO
SMARTTV_RECORDING
-
External Memory
YES
-
Internal Memory
NO
SMARTTV_TIME SHIFT(LIVE PLAYBACK)
-
External Memory
YES
SMARTTV_WATCH & RECORD
-
External Input Record
YES
-
External Input watch & record
NO
-
Smart function using & record
NO
-
TV watch & record
NO
SMARTTV_SCHEDULE RECORDING
-
Live menu(Recommand)
YES
-
Manual
YES
-
Series recording
YES
-
Voice
NO
SMARTTV_MOBILE APP
-
LG TV Plus App
YES
-
LG TV Remote App
NO
-
Smart Share App
NO
SMARTTV_MEDIA SHARE
-
"Bluetooth wireless headphone
YES
-
DivX codec
NO
-
Google Dial
YES
-
LG Cloud
NO
-
Network File Brower(DLNA)
YES (no DLNA)
SMARTTV_SCREEN SHARE
-
MHL
NO
-
Miracast
YES
-
WiDi
YES
SMARTTV_WEB BROWSER
-
Web Browser
YES
SMARTTV_HBB SERVICE
-
BBC CRB
NO
-
HbbTV (v1.1)
NO
-
HbbTV (v1.5)
NO
-
HbbTV (v2.0)
NO
-
Tivu On
NO
SMARTTV_WI-FI B/IN/WI-FI READY
-
Mobile TV On
YES
-
Simplink(HDMI CEC)
YES
-
Wi-Fi B/in / Wi-Fi Ready
Wi-Fi B/in
-
WiFi Direct
YES
TV_FEATURES
-
ARC-PC
same as ARC-Video
-
ARC-Video
16:9 - DTV, ATV, AV, Component, HDMI / Just Scan – DTV, Component, HDMI (720p↑) / Set By Program - DTV, ATV, AV, Component, HDMI / 4:3 - DTV, ATV, AV Component, HDMI / Zoom - DTV, ATV, AV, Component, HDMI / Cinema Zoom - DTV, ATV, AV, Component, HDMI
-
Audio Description (Visual Impaired)
YES
-
Audio Guidance
NO
-
Auto / Manual Clock
YES
-
Auto Off / Auto Sleep
YES
-
Caption
NO
-
EPG
YES
-
F-engine
NO
-
Hotel Mode
NO
-
Intelligent Auto
NO
-
Key Lock
NO
-
On/ Off Time
YES
-
Picture Mode
Vivid/ Standard/ Eco/ Cinema/Sport/Game/Expert(Bright Room)/Expert(Dark Room)
-
Plug&Play
DDC2B
-
RS232C
NO
-
Remote Control
YES
-
Sleep Timer
YES
-
TV Linker
NO
-
Teletext
NO
-
Triple XD engine
NO
-
USB Cloning
NO
TUNER
-
Analog
PAL
-
Digital
DVB
NETWORK
-
Bluetooth
YES
-
LAN
YES
-
Wi-Fi
YES
RESOLUTION
-
Component (Video)
480i, 480p, 720p, 1080i, 1080p
-
Composit (Video)
480i
-
HDMI (PC)
1360x768 (Native)
-
HDMI (Video)
480p, 720p, 1080i, 1080p
CONTROL KEY
-
Key Location
Bottom(center)
-
Key Number (Power Key Included)
1 Key
-
Key Type
Tact 1 key
-
LED Color(On mode)
Off
-
LED Color(Standby)
Red
OSD
-
Country
11
-
Number of Language
35
GENERAL FUNCTION(TV MNT)
-
DDC/CI
NO
-
HDCP
YES
-
Intelligent Auto
NO
-
Key Lock
NO
-
Plug & Play
DDC2B
-
Remote Control
YES
-
sRGB
NO
BOX COSMETIC
-
Box Printing Type
Flexo
-
Handle
No (hand hole)
-
Packing Material
EPS
-
Stacking Type
Face down
-
Stand Packing Type
Base Detach
