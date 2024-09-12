Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Monitor TV LED Siap HD 23,6"

24TQ520S-PT

Monitor TV LED Siap HD 23,6"

tampak depan
Monitor LG LED TV

Nikmati TV dan Monitor secara bersamaan

Monitor LG LED TV memiliki fungsi ganda yang mongombinasikan TV dan Monitor Komputer, yang menghadirkan cara baru untuk mengombinasikan teknologi dengan gaya hidup.

Monitor TV LED LG memungkinkan untuk menikmati tv dan monitor secara bersamaan

Monitor LG TV mendukung gambar yang jelas di sudut yang lebar
Sudut pandang yang luas

Gambar yang Jelas di Sudut yang Lebar

Monitor LG TV menghadirkan warna yang akurat pada sudut menonton vertikal dan horizontal yang lebar. Anda dapat mengalami proyeksi gambar yang sama dalam posisi berdiri atau duduk.

Mode Bioskop

Jadikan Rumah Anda Bioskop

Saat Anda menonton film di ruangan sendiri, visibilitas Mode Bioskop menawarkan Anda untuk menikmati semua momen penting bahkan dalam adegan yang gelap.
  • NONAKTIF
  • AKTIF
Hubungkan ke jaringan Wi-Fi menggunakan webOS untuk mengakses konten video dengan menggunakan aplikasi layanan streaming bawaan
webOS Smart TV

Cara Pintar untuk Mengakses Konten

Monitor webOS TV membantu menjelajahi berbagai acara TV dan film menggunakan koneksi sederhana ke jaringan Wi-Fi Anda. Selain itu, Anda dapat menikmati konten video yang disesuaikan berdasarkan riwayat penayangan dengan menggunakan aplikasi layanan streaming bawaan.

*Memerlukan koneksi internet dan berlangganan layanan streaming.
*Layanan yang didukung berbeda di masing-masing negara.

AirPlay Berbagi Layar Bluetooth

AirPlay + Berbagi Layar + Bluetooth

Koneksi Nirkabel Cerdas

Anda dapat berbagi konten dengan mudah dari perangkat pintar ke monitor Anda dengan AirPlay (untuk perangkat Apple) atau Berbagi Layar (untuk perangkat Android). Anda juga dapat menikmati suara yang kaya dengan penyandingan Bluetooth.

*AirPlay : Mirroring dan streaming tersedia dari perangkat iOS, iPadOS, dan macOS.
*Berbagi Layar: Didukung di Android atau Windows 8.1 dan yang lebih tinggi.
*Bila menggunakan perangkat Android, perangkat Anda harus terhubung ke jaringan Wi-Fi yang sama dengan Monitor TV Anda.

2 x Speaker Stereo 5W

Pengalaman yang Imersif

Nikmati film atau game Anda dengan suara stereo yang realistis. Dengan speaker stereo internal, tidak perlu speaker tambahan di sekitar monitor Anda.

pengalaman imersif dengan 2 x speaker stereo 5W

Model Dinding

Menjadi Bergaya dan Mudah

Coba pasang monitor TV Anda sesuai dengan kondisi interior Anda dan manfaatkan efek penghematan ruang.

menjadi bergaya dan mudah dengan fitur yang dapat dipasang di dinding

Cetak

Semua Spesifikasi

DISPLAY

  • Size (Inch)

    23.6

  • Size (cm)

    60

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Backlight Type

    Edge

  • Brightness (Typ.)

    250 (Typ.), 160 (Min.)

  • Color Bit

    8bit

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    16.7M

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    NTSC 68% (CIE1931)

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Contrast Ratio with DFC

    Mega

  • Panel Type

    Wide Viewing Angle

  • Pixel Pitch

    0.38175 x 0.38175

  • Resolution

    1366 x 768

  • Response Time

    14ms (GtG, Not Support OD)

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

FEATURE

  • Bluetooth Audio

    YES

  • Energy Saving

    YES

  • Gaming Mode

    YES

  • Motion Eye Care

    YES

  • Screen Share (Wi-Fi Mirroring)

    YES

  • Time Machine Ready

    YES

  • USB Media Player

    YES

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    YES (2ea)

  • HDMI (H-Frequency)

    30kHz~83kHz

  • HDMI (V Frequency)

    58Hz~62Hz

  • Optical Out

    YES

  • USB

    Yes (USB2.0 1EA)

  • [Location]

    Rear/Side(USB IN)

SOUND

  • AVL (Auto Volume)

    YES

  • Equalizer

    YES

  • Speaker

    YES

  • Speaker_Output (unit)

    5W

  • Virtual surround

    AI SOUND

POWER

  • AC Input

    100~240Vac, 50/60Hz

  • DC Output

    40W (19V 2.1A)

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    0.4W

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    28W

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

MECHANICAL

  • Base Detachable

    YES

  • Color (Back Cover)

    Black

  • Color (Front Cabinet)

    Iron Gray

  • Color (Stand Base)

    Iron Gray

  • Wall Mount

    75 x 75

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)

    640 x 126 x 4413

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

    563.1 x 367 x 150.1

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)

    563.1 x 340.9 x 58

  • Pallet Stuffing (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)

    720/1440/1620

  • Weight in Shipping

    4.5

  • Weight with Stand

    3.3

  • Weight without Stand

    3.25

STANDARD

  • CE

    YES

  • Dolby Audio

    YES

  • HDMI

    YES

ACCESSORY

  • Adapter

    YES

  • Battery (Remote Controller)

    YES

  • Power Cord

    Depend on Country

  • Remote Controller

    YES

SMART TV_WEBOS TV

  • webOS version

    22

  • SoC

    K8AP

  • Launcher(Recent/home/My Apps)

    Home

  • Quick Start

    YES

SMARTTV_LG CONTENT STORE

  • Apps & Games

    YES

  • Movies(VoD)

    YES

  • Premium

    YES

  • TV Show(Catch-up)

    YES

SMARTTV_LIVE MENU

  • Channels

    YES

  • Recommend

    YES

SMARTTV_VOICE RECOGNITION

  • Natural language

    YES

  • Speech to Text

    YES

SMARTTV_MAGIC REMOTE

  • Universal Control

    YES

SMARTTV_RECORDING

  • External Memory

    YES

SMARTTV_TIME SHIFT(LIVE PLAYBACK)

  • External Memory

    YES

SMARTTV_WATCH & RECORD

  • External Input Record

    YES

  • External Input watch & record

    YES

SMARTTV_SCHEDULE RECORDING

  • Live menu(Recommand)

    YES

  • Manual

    YES

  • Series recording

    YES

SMARTTV_MOBILE APP

  • LG TV Remote App

    LG ThinQ

SMARTTV_MEDIA SHARE

  • "Bluetooth wireless headphone

    YES

  • Google Dial

    YES

  • Network File Brower(DLNA)

    YES (no DLNA)

SMARTTV_SCREEN SHARE

  • Miracast

    YES

  • WiDi

    YES

SMARTTV_WEB BROWSER

  • Web Browser

    YES

SMARTTV_WI-FI B/IN/WI-FI READY

  • Mobile TV On

    YES

  • Simplink(HDMI CEC)

    YES

  • Wi-Fi B/in / Wi-Fi Ready

    Wi-Fi B/in

TV_FEATURES

  • ARC-PC

    16:9, Original, 4:3

  • ARC-Video

    16:9, Original, 4:3, Vertical Zoom, 4-Way Zoom

  • Auto / Manual Clock

    YES

  • Auto Off / Auto Sleep

    YES

  • EPG

    YES

  • On/ Off Time

    YES

  • Picture Mode

    Vivid
    Standard
    Eco (APS)
    Cinema
    Sports
    Game Optimizer
    FILMMAKER MODE
    Expert (Bright space, daytime)
    Expert (Dark space, night)

  • Plug&Play

    DDC2B

  • Remote Control

    YES

  • Sleep Timer

    YES

TUNER

  • Analog

    Philippine : NTSC
    Others : PAL

  • Digital

    Philippine : NA
    Otehrs : DVB

NETWORK

  • Bluetooth

    YES

  • LAN

    YES

  • Wi-Fi

    YES

RESOLUTION

  • HDMI (PC)

    1360x768 (Native)

  • HDMI (Video)

    480p, 720p, 1080i, 1080p

CONTROL KEY

  • Key Location

    Bottom(center)

  • Key Number (Power Key Included)

    1 Key

  • Key Type

    Tact 1 key

  • LED Color(On mode)

    Off

  • LED Color(Standby)

    Red

OSD

  • Country

    Australia, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Vietnam

  • Number of Language

    English, Spanish, French, Portuguese, Russian, Indonesian, Malay, Vietnamese, Thai, Arabic, Kurdish, Simplified Chinese

GENERAL FUNCTION(TV MNT)

  • HDCP

    YES

  • Plug & Play

    DDC2B

  • Remote Control

    YES

BOX COSMETIC

  • Box Printing Type

    Eco-Friendly

  • Handle

    No (hand hole)

  • Packing Material

    EPS

  • Stacking Type

    Face down

  • Stand Packing Type

    Base Detach

