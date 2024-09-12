We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
17HK701G-WP
*IP: Ingress protection (IP53 indicates Solids Level 5, and Liquids Level 3)
3.4kg(7.5lb)
Product Weight (Including Battery)
300kg(661lb)
Product Weight (Including Battery)
100kg(220lb)
Maximum Local Load
Meningkatkan Efisiensi Kerja
Ketersediaan Gambar Yang Cepat
LG DXD meningkatkan produktivitas dengan pemrosesan cepat. Hanya membutuhkan waktu 2 detik dengan terhubung atau 2.5 detik secara nirkabel untuk mendapatkan gambar mentah.
Semua Spesifikasi
SENSOR(PANEL)UNIT
-
TFT Type
A-Si
-
Scintillator
Csi
-
Number of Pixels
3072 x 3072
-
Pixel Pitch
140㎛
-
TFT Dimensions (WxDxH, mm)
445 x 445 mm
-
TFT Active Area (mm)
430.08 × 430.08 mm
-
X-ray sensitive Pixel
3072 x 3072
-
X-ray sensitive Area (mm)
430.08 x 430.08 mm
-
Sensor protection plate
Carbon Fiber Plate
-
Input
DC24V/2.1A
-
Power consumption
Typ. 19.0W (No Charging),
30.5W (with Charging)
-
Weight(kg) / Icld. Battery (Typ.)
3.4kg
-
Maximum Load Weight
Full (Uniform Load) : 150kg
Local (Point Load) : 100kg
-
Falling
40cm
-
Cycle Time(Ethernet / WLAN)
8sec/11 sec (Ethernet/WLAN)
-
Full Image (Raw Image) (Typ.)
Ethernet 3sec / WLAN 6 sec
-
Image-lag (Typ.)
0.023%
-
MTF @ 0.5lp/mm
89%
-
MTF @ 1lp/mm
74%
-
MTF @ 2lp/mm
47%
-
MTF @ 3lp/mm
29%
-
DQE @ 0.1lp/mm
72%
-
DQE @ 0.5lp/mm
67%
-
DQE @ 1lp/mm
61%
-
DQE @ 2lp/mm
49%
-
DQE @ 3lp/mm
28%
-
Sensitivity ( lsb/uGy ) / Programmable
Typ. 600/Yes
-
Expected lifetime (Gy)
100 Gy
-
Sensitivity degradation at the 'end of Life'
20%
-
Spatial Resolution (lp/mm)
3.57 lp/mm
-
A/D Conversion
16 bit
-
Data Output
16 bit
-
Auto Exposure Detection
Yes
-
X-ray generator voltage range
40 to 150kVp
-
Unit Interface
Connect to Control Box
-
Power unit interface
Connect to Control Box
-
WLAN
IEEE802.11a/b/g/n/ac, 2.4GHz/5GHz
-
Wired Communication
Yes
-
Detachable Wire (Easy to plug / unplug)
Yes (Magnetic)
-
X-ray period (ms) (=Window Time)
Standard: 500 (~4000)
-
Sensor
DXD Rotation & degree (0, 90, 180') to rotate image
Drop count for SVC
-
Shock monitoring
Yes
CONTROL BOX
-
Power Input
AC100 to 240V, 47-63Hz
-
Power Output
DC24V/2.1A
-
AC Power Cord
1.5m, White
-
Dimensions (WxDxH, mm)
125 x 255 x 109.8 mm
-
Weight (kg)
1.3kg
CABLES
-
Main Cable (DXD-Control Box), Length
7m
-
LAN Cable (Control Box-PC), Length
10m (When Buyer requires this cable, is shipped according to BOM)
-
Sync Cable (Control Box - X-ray Generator), Length
15m (When Buyer requires this cable, is shipped according to BOM)
BATTERY
-
Type
Detachable
-
Nominal Capacity
30W (7.5V, 4000mAh)
-
Nominal Voltage
7.5V
-
Dimensions (WxDxH, mm)
204.6 x 110.5 x 7.8
-
weight (g)
229.86
-
Operation Time
Typ. 240 shots/6.0 hrs (Condition : Interval Time 90 sec)
-
Battery duration in standby status
Typ. 13 hrs
BATTERY CHARGER
-
Input voltage
19V
-
Output voltage
8.7V
-
Charging Time
3 Hours
-
Slot Q'ty
3
-
Bundle battery Q'ty
2
-
Dimensions (WxDxH, mm)
125 x 255.5 x 90.5 mm
-
Weight (kg)
0.9kg
AC ADAPTER FOR BATTERY CHARGER
-
Dimensions (WxDxH, mm)
134 x 59.8 x 31 mm
-
DC Cable length
1,500mm
-
AC Power Cord
Yes
-
Input
100 ~ 240VAC
-
Output
19V/3.42A
ENVIRONMETAL
-
Storage Temperature
-20 to 60 ℃
-
Storage Humidity
Less than 90% RH, No condensation
-
Storage Pressure
50 ~ 106 kPa
-
Storage Attitude
Less than 12,192 m
-
Operating Temperature
10 to 35 ℃
-
Operating Humidity
Less than 80% RH, No condensation
-
Operating Pressure
70 ~ 106 kPa
-
Operating Attitude
Less than 5000 m
WATERTIGHTNESS
-
Watertightness
IP41
-
Cleaning and desinfecting products
Isopropanel 100%, Ethanol 70%, Cidex OPA, 0.9% Nacl solution
-
Anti-Bacteria
JIS Z 2801 0.99%
WARRANTY
-
Warranty
36 Month
ACCESSORIES
-
CD
Manual, Calibration SW
-
Cable
Power cord, Manin Cable 1m (LAN Cable, Sync cable Option)
-
Other
Book Manual, Outgonig Inspection sheet
